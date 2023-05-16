Resolution to Expel ‘Liar and Criminal’ George Santos Filed – Dems Will Try to Force a Floor Vote

Several House Democrats have just filed a resolution to expel disgraced and indicted U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), and they say they will force a full vote on the House floor this week.

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) has filed the resolution, which simply reads, “Resolved, That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos, be, and he hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives.”

“George Santos is a fraud and a liar, and he needs to be expelled by the House,” Garcia said in a statement, pointing to the 13 federal criminal charges Santos is facing.

Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports, “The motion is privileged so House Republicans have two days to schedule the vote. Two-thirds majority is required to expel Santos.”

In a statement Rep. Garcia says, “Congressman Garcia was joined by fellow LGBTQ+ freshmen Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) and Congresswoman Becca Balint (VT-AL) on the House floor during introduction. Both Sorensen and Balint are original co-sponsors of the original resolution. Congressman Garcia is the original author of the bill.”

Garcia also says, “I’m starting the process of forcing a floor vote on our resolution to expel George Santos from the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans will now have a chance to demonstrate to the American people that an admitted liar and criminal should not serve in Congress.”

UPDATE:

Watch Rep. Garcia announce his resolution:

Garcia: I rise to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of the house. The form of the resolution is as follows.. that pursuant to article 1, section 5, clause 2 of the constitution, Rep. George Santos be expelled… pic.twitter.com/TGhmW6ESIx — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023

This is a breaking news and developing story.