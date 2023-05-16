RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
McCarthy Demands Work Requirements on ‘All the Programs’ Including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP
Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is under fire after announcing Tuesday he is demanding work requirements for “all” social safety net programs as part of his debt ceiling “negotiations” with President Joe Biden.
F0r decades, study after study show that work requirements are not effective for many reasons, including many people on programs such as Medicaid are not physically able to work, while Americans using other programs, like SNAP, often called food stamps, are not able to work for lack of child or elder care. And many Americans accessing social safety net programs are working already.
Speaker McCarthy, without evidence, baselessly disagrees.
“What work requirements actually do is help people get a job,” he told reporters. Work requirements do nothing to “help” people get jobs, they simply threaten them with increased hunger, emotional trauma, and disease if they do not.
“Every data point shows that, and it helps people move forward,” McCarthy said, which is also false.
READ MORE: DeSantis Just Made It Illegal for Doctors to Refuse to Treat Unvaccinated Patients – But Legal to Refuse LGBTQ Ones
McCarthy claims – again, falsely – “the public wants it, both parties want it.”
“The idea that they want to put us into a default because they will not work with on that [sic] is ludicrous to me.”
Republicans are the ones pushing for a default, not Democrats.
Asked by a reporter if he is “talking about SNAP, which program are you talking about specifically?” the Speaker freely admitted, “Look, we’re talking about all the programs.”
He then began to repeat his false claims.
“Because it helps people get into a job.”
McCarthy also claimed that forcing people who may not be physically or emotionally able to work, or who may have responsibilities that preclude them from leaving the house to go to a job “helps the supply chain.”
What the Speaker is ignoring are the millions of undocumented immigrants currently within our borders desperate to work at jobs that won’t threaten their ability to stay in the country – not to mention the thousands of others coming to the U.S. seeking asylum or a way out of poverty, gangs, drugs, disease, and corruption.
“The Trump Administration took the worst aspects of the Clinton policy and made them exponentially vindictive, and even less effective at helping the poor,” Anne Kim in 2021 wrote at Washington Monthly. “Arkansas’ Medicaid work rules, according to a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) report, forced the disenrollment of about 18,000 people but prompted ‘no increase in employment or other community engagement activities.’ The tightening of SNAP or food stamp work requirements was especially nonsensical, given the program’s traditionally countercyclical role as a safety net for Americans who’ve lost their jobs during a recession. ‘Taking away food benefits doesn’t make it easier for anyone to find a stable job; it just makes people hungrier,’ as Ed Bolen of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities recently wrote.”
READ MORE: ‘Hairsplitting Quibble’: Former US Attorney Scorches Durham for Focusing on ‘Useful Scapegoat’ While Ignoring Facts
Despite McCarthy’s apparent implication that Americans accessing social safety net benefits are not currently working, in fact many who are, do.
Earlier this year the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities published a state-by-state report that also finds nationally, more than 41% of SNAP recipients are in working families.
And last month the Kaiser Family Foundation published a report showing the majority of adults using Medicaid who were also able to work, are working.
“Speaker McCarthy’s big red line is that we MUST impose work requirements that don’t actual lead to more work but do make the process so cumbersome that millions of people fall out of the program due to red tape – or else he’ll force us to default,” observed Bobby Kogan, the senior director of Federal Budget Policy at the Center for American Progress.
Watch Speaker McCarthy’s remarks below or at this link.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calls for work requirements for “all the programs” as part of debt limit negotiations:
“What work requirements actually do: help people get a job … The public wants it, both parties want it.” pic.twitter.com/lyUHBDu0si
— The Recount (@therecount) May 16, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Congressman’s Aide Tied to Neo-Nazi: Report
An aide inside the office of far-right conspiracy theorist U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has been linked to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, an incel, white supremacist and white Christian nationalist who promotes antisemitism, Holocaust denialism, racism, and misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ extremist beliefs. Fuentes is head of the so-called “Groypers.”
“The revelation that a devotee of Fuentes appears to have infiltrated a congressional office represents a previously unknown and unseen degree of influence for the modern white supremacist movement,” reports Talking Points Memo‘s Hunter Walker in an exclusive.
TPM reveals it “has uncovered an extensive digital trail of interconnected Groyper social media pages using variations of the ‘ChickenRight’ and ‘Chikken’ handles that can be linked to Wade Searle, who works as the digital director for Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), one of the most extreme, far-right members of Congress.”
The 105-year old organization American Jewish Congress states Gosar “has sparked controversy for embracing conspiracy theories and associating himself with antisemites, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis.”
READ MORE: Twitter’s New CEO Sure Seems a Bit Like Elon Musk
“The Groypers are essentially the equivalent of neo-Nazis,” Vanderbilt University historian Nicole Hemmer told TPM. “They are attached to violent events like Jan. 6. Nick Fuentes, as sort of the organizer of the Groypers, expresses Holocaust denialism, white supremacy, white nationalism, pretty strong anti-women bigotry, he calls for a kind of return to Twelfth Century Catholicism. They’re an extremist group that is OK with violence.”
“A kind of even sub rosa identification of Groypers as congressional aides is the same as having Holocaust deniers, or alt righters, or, you know, Aryan Nations people,” Hemmer added. “It’s as extreme and as racist as you get in the United States.”
Reporting the evidence it has obtained, TPM notes that part of it includes Fuentes last year demanding in an online streaming chat, “Now it’s time to pledge your allegiance to me forever, OK?”
Among those who “seemed to pledge” loyalty to Fuentes, Walker notes, was Wade Searle.
“One audience member who pledged fealty to Fuentes used the handle ‘Chikken.’ A wrench icon next to their name indicated they were a moderator in the chatroom for Fuentes’ streams. ‘Chikken’ sent in multiple hand emojis, signaling their loyalty to Fuentes as he elaborated on the pledge.”
READ MORE: GOP Senator Under Fire Doubles Down: ‘I Look at a White Nationalist as a Trump Republican’ (Video)
“Raise your right hand. ‘I swear my undying allegiance to Nicholas J. Fuentes and the America First movement, so help me God,’” Fuentes told the group. “Raise your hand. Hold it high. ‘I swear I will defend the white race, my nation America, and my savior Jesus Christ, and my loyalty to the America First movement, Nicholas J. Fuentes, so help me God.’”
Unlike others on the chat who “gave a few dollars,” one, “who used the handle ‘Chikkenright,’ gave an especially generous gift, $150, along with a note that gushed to Fuentes, ‘You are our voice!'”
TPM also points to this photo posted to Searle’s Instagram account, of Searle and Gosar.
View this post on Instagram
That account has a Latin cross emoji, and identifies Searle as Gosar’s Digital Director.
Separately, TPM publisher Josh Marshall on social media notes, “Obviously having an influential member of a major neo-nazi group working on the govt payroll as a congressional staffer is the headline here. But if you look closely at the piece you get the strong sense that Gosar’s office is recruiting recent high school graduates.”
READ MORE: Watch: Dems Blast ‘Extreme MAGA’ GOP’s ‘Child Deportation Act’ That Requires US to Build the Wall
He adds in a post at TPM, “In recent years, Gosar has flirted with the group and its leader – alternatively expressing agreement with him and then blaming misunderstandings or scheduling snafus when he comes under scrutiny for it. But as Hunter shows the movement members are actually working in Gosar’s office – a fact that understandably viewed as a coup and a fact of great value within the movement itself.”
Read the entire report here. See the photo of Gosar and Searle above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Dems Blast ‘Extreme MAGA’ GOP’s ‘Child Deportation Act’ That Requires US to Build the Wall
Democrats are blasting House Republicans for legislation that targets vulnerable immigrants seeking asylum, after having refused for years to take any substantive action to address the immigration crisis in the U.S., a crisis that could be seen as an opportunity to grow the economy – especially as unemployment is hovering around a 50-year low and businesses are struggling to find workers.
“Republicans said the bill, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, would address a crisis at the border by mandating that Customs and Border Protection hire and train 22,000 Border Patrol agents and develop a plan to upgrade existing technology to make sure agents are well equipped,” NBC News reports. “The legislation would also require the homeland security secretary to resume construction of the border wall, a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s administration.”
Democrats railed against it Thursday.
RELATED: ‘Holy Moly, We’ve Got Another One!’: Economists Praise Biden’s ‘Huuuuuge’ Jobs Results as ‘A Force for Equality’
“This bill is a rerun of Donald Trump’s biggest failures and inhumane border policies,” declared U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) on the House floor Thursday. “This is the ‘Child Deportation Act,’ because that’s exactly what this does. It doesn’t address any single issue at the border. It doesn’t create pathways to citizenship for those illegally attempting to receive asylum, which is a right in this country.”
“It focuses on expediting child deportation and detaining unaccompanied minors and even spending millions of your taxpayer dollars on a pointless border wall. Floridians back in my home state know that this nothing bill is a rerun of Donald Trump’s biggest failure.”
Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) calls out the House GOP for its “pointless” border policy and immigration bills:
“This bill is a rerun of Donald Trump’s biggest failures and inhumane border policies. This is the ‘Child Deportation Act,’ because that’s exactly what this does.” pic.twitter.com/iSJ2WXj0rx
— The Recount (@therecount) May 11, 2023
House Judiciary Democrats mocked their GOP colleagues, using video clips of their own words against them, including one Republican lamenting, “they call us racist, and anti-immigrant, and xenophobic.”
.@HouseGOP‘s Child Deportation Act is not a serious effort to fix our broken immigration system.
If Republicans were serious, they would stop using dehumanizing rhetoric that frames migrants as an existential threat and instead work with Democrats on this complex problem. pic.twitter.com/V4N6nE2SQK
— House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) May 11, 2023
READ MORE: ‘One of the Worst Hours I’ve Ever Seen’: Critics Explode at CNN for ‘Spectacle of Lies’ Trump ‘Spewed’ for His ‘MAGA Zombies’
Meanwhile, noting that “seeking asylum is a human right,” U.S. Rep. Chuy García (D-IL), called the legislation “the cruelest we’ve seen,” and said it is “straight out of Tucker Carlson’s playbook,” referring to the recently fired, former Fox News propagandist, a white nationalist.
Migrants make the journey through rivers and jungles, on trucks and trains. They make the journey out of desperation and fear.
I spoke out against H.R.2, the cruelest anti-immigrant bill in a long time.
We need an immigration system rooted in compassion, not a bill like this. pic.twitter.com/Z7oyRjoEnO
— Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) May 11, 2023
U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) accused Republicans of treating the vulnerable seeking asylum with “contempt,” “vitriol,” and “callousness.”
Any bill that would allow Border Patrol to inhumanely detain vulnerable migrant children for up to a month, rip them from their families, and lock them away from the world is not only unacceptable – it’s fundamentally unamerican. I’m voting NO on the Child Deportation Act. pic.twitter.com/z7s90culdv
— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) May 11, 2023
U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) noted, “this bill is not a serious attempt to fix our broken immigration system,” ands called it “an anti-immigrant MAGA wishlist.”
The GOP’s Child Deportation Act is an anti-immigrant MAGA wish list—cruel, extreme, and unworkable. I strongly opposed it.
There’s a better path. Yesterday, @HouseDemocrats introduced the U.S. Citizenship Act, a humane, common-sense approach to modernize our immigration system. pic.twitter.com/okCdCxFNk2
— Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) May 11, 2023
The bill passed the House late Thursday afternoon in a 219-213 vote, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in voting against it. It has little to no chance of passing the Senate. NBC News notes it “passed the same day Covid restrictions that allow for the rapid expulsion of migrants, known as Title 42, are set to end.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘100% MAGA’ Alabama Senator: Democrats Call Them ‘White Nationalists’ – ‘I Call Them Americans’
Far-right Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, already under fire this week for blocking 184 top U.S. Armed Forces nominations and promotions to protest the Biden administration’s support of women in the military accessing abortion, is drawing more outrage after declaring support for white nationalists in the U.S. military.
“Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists or white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda,” Sen. Tuberville told Alabama Public Radio WBHM, as AL.com reports. “We cannot start putting rules in there for one type and one group and make different factions in the military because that is the most important institution in the United States of America and [to] our allies is a strong hard-nosed killing machine, which is called our military.”
WBHM’s Richard Banks asked Tuberville, “You mentioned the Biden administration trying to prevent white nationalists from being in the military. Do you believe they should allow white nationalists in the military?”
“Well,” Tuberville replied, “they call them that. I call them Americans.”
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy’s Long History of Protecting George Santos: Now He Won’t Move to Expel Until ‘Outcome’ of Trial (Video)
During the 5-minute WBHM interview, Tuberville also attacked transgender women playing women’s sports.
“Given all the initiatives you’re working on in the Senate, why put so much focus on this topic? Compared to other issues that affect Alabamians?” asked Banks.
Tuberville first won in 2020 with the endorsement of Donald Trump, defeating Democratic U.S. Senator Doug Jones. He is an election denier who minimized the January 6, 2021 insurrection, and who voted to oppose certifying the election for President Joe Biden.
Also Monday, Tuberville claimed the entire nation is affected by transgender women and girls playing sports.
“It’s gonna affect everybody all over the country and the problem they’re having in the next couple of weeks is Joe Biden has, he’s legislating from the White House and he’s basically doesn’t care about women’s sports and timeline,” Tuberville falsely claimed, apparently unaware that as President, Biden has the constitutional authority to mandate how and under what requirements federal dollars are spent.
“He’s gonna take a sledgehammer to it because this next couple of weeks, he’s going to executive order any school in 2023, starting this year, if you do not abide by his law in terms of males playing against women in sports, you will lose your federal funding.”
WBHM added several fact-checks to Tuberville’s false statement, including one for his claim about white nationalists in the military.
READ MORE: While Employed and Running for Congress George Santos Allegedly Received Thousands in Unemployment Benefits: Nassau D.A.
Although Tuberville apparently supports white nationalists in the military, WBHM reports: “Concerns about white nationalists in military ranks extend before Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. For instance, an October 2020 Pentagon report to Congress detailed the military’s efforts to keep extremists, particularly fascists, out of the military.”
Last fall, just before the election, at a Trump rally in Nevada, Tuberville made racist remarks.
“The Democratic Party, they have the majority, they could stop this crime today. They said, some people say ‘well, they’re soft on crime.’ No, they’re not soft on crime, their program, they want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bullshit,” he said. “They are not owed that.”
On Tuesday, after news of Donald Trump being found liable for sexual assault and defamation, among other allegations, in a civil court trial that also ordered him to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll, Tuberville defended the ex-president.
HuffPost senior politics reporter Igor Bobic had tweeted, “GOP Sen. Tuberville says the NY verdict against Trump ‘makes me want to vote for him twice.'”
The Alabama Senator responded with a simple tweet suggesting he is all-in on Donald Trump:
“100% #MAGA,” Tuberville wrote.
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘Impossibly Wrong’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Leveled for Providing ‘Absurd’ Cover for Violent Trump Followers
- News2 days ago
Watch: Fox News Host Praises Vigilante Subway Killer in Culture Where ‘So Many Young People’ Are ‘Gender-Confused’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
GOP Congressman’s Aide Tied to Neo-Nazi: Report
- ANALYSIS1 day ago
‘Circle of Garbage’: Experts Slam Durham ‘Wild Goose Chase’ as Investigation Into DOJ Trump-Russia Probe Ends With ‘Bupkis’
- News1 day ago
‘Out of Control Rage’: Devastating Details Emerge From Violent Baseball Bat Attack on Dem Congressman’s Aides
- ANALYSIS8 hours ago
‘Hairsplitting Quibble’: Former US Attorney Scorches Durham for Focusing on ‘Useful Scapegoat’ While Ignoring Facts
- News1 day ago
Trump Now Taking Direct Credit for Abolishment of Roe v. Wade but ‘Muddling Around’ on an Actual Abortion Policy
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Man With Baseball Bat Asking for Democratic Congressman Enters Office Then Attacks and Hospitalizes Aides