BREAKING NEWS
Man With Baseball Bat Asking for Democratic Congressman Enters Office Then Attacks and Hospitalizes Aides
An unidentified man with a baseball bat Monday morning allegedly walked into the Virginia district office of Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, asked for the Congressman, then attacked two staffers, sending both to the hospital.
In a statement Rep. Connolly says the alleged assailant “is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman’s Aide Tied to Neo-Nazi: Report
“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” says Connolly.
Fairfax City Police confirm the suspect is in custody. but offered no additional information.
Congressman Connolly has served his Virginia constituents since 2009. He currently sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and is the Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation.
Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link:
BREAKING: A person wielding a baseball bat attacked two of Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly’s staff members in his office in Viginina.
The aides were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the alleged attacker is in police custody. https://t.co/f8Y0noskpz pic.twitter.com/hicsX8Pld8
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 15, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Santos Surrenders, Faces 13 Charges Include Money Laundering, Wire Fraud, Lying to Congress
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has surrendered to federal authorities and will face 13 charges including money laundering, wire fraud, and lying to Congress.
The New York Times Wednesday morning reports that Santos “was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.”
READ MORE: Watch: Texas Lawmaker Who Suggested God Is Responsible for Mall Mass Shooting Wants More Guns at Shopping Outlet
“The indictment was returned yesterday under seal by a federal grand jury sitting in Central Islip, New York,” a just-released statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern New York reads. “Santos was arrested this morning and will be arraigned this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York.”
“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” United States Attorney Breon Peace added. “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself. He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives. My Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively root out corruption and self-dealing from our community’s public institutions and hold public officials accountable to the constituents who elected them.”
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who earlier this year promised to stand by Rep. Santos unless he was charged with a crime, has now altered his position, saying on Tuesday, “In America, you are innocent until proven guilty,” while adding, “I’ll look at the charges.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Kevin McCarthy Refuses to Say if He’ll Force George Santos Out After Prosecutors File Charges
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, just refused to state unequivocally he will force U.S. Rep. George Santos out of Congress after federal prosecutors files charges against New York Republican.
Repeatedly faced with questions about Santos, whose record of lying appears surpassed only by allegations of corruption, McCarthy had said if Santos is charged he would expel him.
“What are the charges against him?” McCarthy said in January. “In America today, you’re innocent till proven guilty. So just because somebody doesn’t like the press you have, it’s not me that can oversay what the voters say the voters say.”
Two weeks later McCarthy revisited the issue.
“If for some way when we go through Ethics and he has broken the law, then we will remove him, but it’s not my role,” McCarthy said, as USA Today reported. “I believe in the rule of law. A person’s innocent until proven guilty.”
READ MORE: Legal Experts Hail ‘Overwhelming Win’ for E. Jean Carroll After Jury Finds Trump Sexually Assaulted, Defamed Her
But CNN Tuesday evening exclusively reported that federal prosecutors had filed charges against Santos, and although those charges are currently under seal, “the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.”
Rep. Santos is expected to appear in federal court as soon as Wednesday.
When asked about one of his members facing federal charges, McCarthy remained steadfast.
“I’ll look at the charges,” he said on Tuesday. CNN reports McCarthy said “he will look at the charges before determining if he thinks Santos should be removed from Congress.”
Watch McCarthy below or at this link.
Reporter: Congressman Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors. Do you believe that he should be removed from Congress?
McCarthy: I’ll look at the charges. pic.twitter.com/MUoYOVGTr5
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 9, 2023
Image via Facebook
BREAKING NEWS
Jury Awards E. Jean Carroll $5 Million: Says Trump Sexually Abused and Defamed Her
Donald Trump, the ex-president who is currently the leading Republican Party candidate for president, is liable in the civil case brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll accusing him of rape, battery, and defamation. The jury returned a verdict in under three hours.
The jury declared that Carroll did not conclusively prove Trump raped Carroll, but concluded he sexually abused her, harmed her and her reputation.
Attorney Harry Litman breaks down the jury’s verdict:
“5 million damages – 2 for assault and 3 for defamation— and might be more in punitive,” he says on Twitter. “Found sexual assault not rape but that’s not significant. They found what she alleged. Also liable for defamation. So she wins both, and again in absolute lightning speed.”
Former US Attorney Joyce Vance adds: “Jury finds Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, by a preponderance of the evidence & awards her $5 million damages. Trump never appeared in court to refute her charge.”
Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link:
MSNBC reporting E. Jean Carroll has been awarded over 2 million dollars pic.twitter.com/Y9UkuOc7Cj
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 9, 2023
