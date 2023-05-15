Man With Baseball Bat Asking for Democratic Congressman Enters Office Then Attacks and Hospitalizes Aides

An unidentified man with a baseball bat Monday morning allegedly walked into the Virginia district office of Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, asked for the Congressman, then attacked two staffers, sending both to the hospital.

In a statement Rep. Connolly says the alleged assailant “is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response.”

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” says Connolly.

Fairfax City Police confirm the suspect is in custody. but offered no additional information.

Congressman Connolly has served his Virginia constituents since 2009. He currently sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and is the Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation.

Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link:

This is a breaking news and developing story.