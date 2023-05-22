BREAKING NEWS
‘The Depth of His Malice’: E. Jean Carroll Adds Trump’s CNN Comments to Her Defamation Lawsuit
Barely 24 hours after he was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million in her civil lawsuit, Donald Trump was on national television continuing to talk about the journalist after a jury found him liable for her rape and defamation allegations.
Less than two weeks after that highly-controversial town hall, E. Jean Carroll’s attorney has amended her defamation lawsuit (this is a different lawsuit, which was originally filed in 2019) to include the comments Trump made about Carroll on CNN.
Carroll “is now seeking a ‘very substantial’ additional amount in response to his insults,” The New York Times reports.”Ms. Carroll’s filing Monday in Manhattan federal court seeks to intensify the financial pain for Mr. Trump.”
READ MORE: School District’s Book Ban Created a Hostile Environment and May Have Violated Civil Rights Says Biden Education Dept.
Twelve days ago on CNN, Trump “echoed his earlier denials about the episode, calling her account ‘fake’ and a ‘made-up story.’ Despite a photograph showing them together, he claimed again that he had never met Ms. Carroll, 79, called her a ‘wack job’ and said the recent civil trial was ‘a rigged deal.'”
Her amended filing “argues Mr. Trump’s defamatory statements following the verdict ‘show the depth of his malice toward Carroll, since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite.'”
“This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same,” it also says.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Special Counsel Subpoena Orders Trump Organization to Hand Over Records From Seven Different Foreign Countries
The special counsel’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents has subpoenaed records from the Trump Organization, including foreign financial records from seven countries, The New York Times reported Monday.
“It remains unclear precisely what the prosecutors were hoping to find by sending the subpoena to Mr. Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, or when it was issued,” the Times reported. “But the subpoena suggests that investigators have cast a wider net than previously understood as they scrutinize whether he broke the law in taking sensitive government materials with him upon leaving the White House and then not fully complying with demands for their return.”
Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating the mishandling of government documents by the former president. Among the documents that were allegedly taken by Trump were classified pieces of information that revealed international secrets as well as the sources and methods to access them.
The Trump Organization has real estate licensing and development deals in China, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the Times reported.
“The push by Mr. Smith’s prosecutors to gain insight into the former president’s foreign business was part of a subpoena — previously reported by The New York Times — that was sent to the Trump Organization and sought records related to Mr. Trump’s dealings with a Saudi-backed golf venture known as LIV Golf, which is holding tournaments at some of his golf clubs.”
Read the full report from the New York Times.
BREAKING NEWS
Republicans Block Democrats’ Resolution to Expel Criminally Indicted George Santos – Move Seen as ‘Tacit Endorsement’
House Republicans on Wednesday blocked a resolution filed by Democrats to expel U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), recently criminally indicted on 13 federal felony charges. Instead, following Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s continued support for the serial liar and admitted thief who is believed to be the target of additional investigations, Republicans unanimously voted to send the resolution to the House this Committee, where is is widely expected to sit with no further action taken.
That move to block and send the resolution to committee was per McCarthy’s recommendation. Santos is already facing an alleged Ethics Committee investigation that was announced March 2.
The final vote was 221-204. Several Democrats who sit on the Ethics Committee voted present, and their votes would not have changed the outcome.
READ MORE: Special Counsel to Receive ‘Critical Evidence’ Showing Trump Knew His Classified Documents Claims Were False: Report
221 Republicans vote to send resolution to expel George Santos to the Ethics Committee. pic.twitter.com/9t9AbFO2OX
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2023
One week ago Wednesday, Santos surrendered to authorities and was charged with “seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives,” The New York Times reported.
The move to send the resolution to the Ethics Committee, which McCarthy publicly announced was his preference, is believed by House insiders to mean it will sit there and no further action will be taken. Not expelling Santos, while many Democratic voters see as a stain on the Republican Party, is effectively seen as the cost of maintaining a minuscule majority by GOP voters.
House insider Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), explained the vote as a “Republican motion to protect George Santos from expulsion from the House for financial crimes,” noting it “passe[d] as all Republicans stand in solidarity with George Santos and vote to block the expulsion resolution.”
READ MORE: CNN and Fox News Reportedly Shuffling Primetime Lineups Ahead of 2024 Race by Promoting Trump-Favored Hosts
Fritschner posted a photo of Santos celebrating the holidays last year with House GOP Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who filed the motion to block Democrats’ resolution.
The motion to block the resolution expelling George Santos was offered by his fellow New York Republican Anthony D’Esposito, pictured below with Santos in December pic.twitter.com/Wo4AINgqoH
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) May 17, 2023
The New York Times on Wednesday noted by voting to send the resolution to committee, Republicans’ “actions also may be construed as a tacit endorsement of Mr. Santos’s remaining in Congress as he faces ethical and legal inquiries.”
BREAKING NEWS
Resolution to Expel ‘Liar and Criminal’ George Santos Filed – Dems Will Try to Force a Floor Vote
Several House Democrats have just filed a resolution to expel disgraced and indicted U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), and they say they will force a full vote on the House floor this week.
U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) has filed the resolution, which simply reads, “Resolved, That, pursuant to Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative George Santos, be, and he hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives.”
“George Santos is a fraud and a liar, and he needs to be expelled by the House,” Garcia said in a statement, pointing to the 13 federal criminal charges Santos is facing.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports, “The motion is privileged so House Republicans have two days to schedule the vote. Two-thirds majority is required to expel Santos.”
READ MORE: McCarthy Demands Work Requirements on ‘All the Programs’ Including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP
In a statement Rep. Garcia says, “Congressman Garcia was joined by fellow LGBTQ+ freshmen Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) and Congresswoman Becca Balint (VT-AL) on the House floor during introduction. Both Sorensen and Balint are original co-sponsors of the original resolution. Congressman Garcia is the original author of the bill.”
Garcia also says, “I’m starting the process of forcing a floor vote on our resolution to expel George Santos from the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans will now have a chance to demonstrate to the American people that an admitted liar and criminal should not serve in Congress.”
UPDATE:
Watch Rep. Garcia announce his resolution:
Garcia: I rise to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of the house. The form of the resolution is as follows.. that pursuant to article 1, section 5, clause 2 of the constitution, Rep. George Santos be expelled… pic.twitter.com/TGhmW6ESIx
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM16 hours ago
Moms for Liberty Leader Says Biden Behind High-Level, Coordinated Effort to Make Kids LGBTQ (Video)
- News3 days ago
Legal Expert Accuses the Supreme Court of Expanding the ‘Shadow Docket’ to Do Trump’s Bidding
- News2 days ago
‘Who You Mad At?’: Former RNC Chair Buries Jim Jordan’s ‘Dog and Pony Show’
- News18 hours ago
Trump Attorney Kept Incriminating Notes About Classified Documents — and Prosecutors Have Them
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM15 hours ago
School District’s Book Ban Created a Hostile Environment and May Have Violated Civil Rights Says Biden Education Dept.
- BREAKING NEWS9 hours ago
Special Counsel Subpoena Orders Trump Organization to Hand Over Records From Seven Different Foreign Countries
- News12 hours ago
Senate Dems Investigating SCOTUS Requested Long List of Documents From Harlan Crow – He Has Hours to Comply
- News10 hours ago
Oversight Chair Appears to Admit His Investigation Is Designed to Help Donald Trump Win the White House