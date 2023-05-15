News
‘Impossibly Wrong’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Leveled for Providing ‘Absurd’ Cover for Violent Trump Followers
An expert of extremism who appeared before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee last week where she battled with Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene took the controversial Georgia lawmaker to task for assertions she made in a way that she couldn’t when providing testimony.
Taking to MSNBC, Cynthia Miller-Idriss, who runs the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University, called out Taylor Greene for stating she has seen no evidence that some supporters of Donald Trump are violent.
According to the extremism expert, the Georgia lawmaker was being ridiculous.
As she noted, when she was asked specifically about Trump followers, she told the committee, “If they’re calling for violence, it doesn’t matter to me who they support,” to which Taylor Greene replied, “I haven’t seen any.”
READ MORE: 'Beyond embarrassing': Morning Joe panel roasts James Comer for 'losing' key Biden witness
“There are two ways to interpret her words. Either she meant she hasn’t seen any violent extremists anywhere, or she meant she had not seen any Trump supporters who had called for violence. Both statements are absurd,” she wrote, before adding Greene is trafficking in exactly they type of disinformation her group has been warning about.
As to Greene’s running cover for Trump’s followers, she wrote, “That statement is so impossibly wrong that it is hard to imagine it needs to be challenged. But when an elected official says something that so clearly contradicts all available evidence, it merits correction. And the facts are absolutely clear.”
“Hundreds of Trump supporters have been arrested for criminal charges related to their violence at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Several members of the extremist Oathkeepers and Proud Boys groups have already been convicted of the serious charge of seditious conspiracy for their actions,” she explained before adding, “If Greene meant that she hasn’t seen any violent extremists at all, then she must not be looking at any of the evidence.”
Watch: Fox News Host Praises Vigilante Subway Killer in Culture Where ‘So Many Young People’ Are ‘Gender-Confused’
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy complained that a “crisis of masculinity” was preventing killings by subway vigilantes.
On a Sunday Fox & Friends segment, Campos-Duffy defended Daniel Penny after he allegedly killed Jordan Neely on a subway for being disruptive. Penny is facing criminal charges.
The host commented after one New Yorker said he might not have intervened like Penny.
“I thought, wow, that guy definitely won’t protect me if I’m on a train and the crazy person was trying to kill me or attack me or punch me in the face,” she said, “which there are plenty of videos of online of, you know, crazy people punching women in the face and then the men around them doing nothing.”
“And so I think this also, you know, there’s a legal aspect to this. There’s a really important cultural aspect,” the host added. “I think we live in a culture that already has a crisis of masculinity where so many young people are walking around.”
Campos said “gender-confused” men may fail to act.
“They don’t know,” she opined. “They’re gender confused. Am I a woman? Am I a man? What am I? Am I binary?”
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.
‘Obscure Financial Entity’: Sketchy Funding for Trump’s Truth Social Was Hidden From SEC – Report
According to a new report from the Washington Post, questions are being raised about an “obscure financial entity” with ties to an off-shore bank that is deeply involved in the merger between Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition surrounding the former president’s Truth Social media platform.
The Post is reporting that the SEC and the investors were kept out of the loop and were not informed that ES Family Trust — with ties to a “Caribbean-island bank that bills itself as a top payment service for adult entertainment sites” — has $8 million invested in the venture.
As the Post is reporting, “The companies also have not disclosed to shareholders or the SEC that Trump Media paid a $240,000 finder’s fee for helping to arrange the $8 million loan deal with ES Family Trust — or that the recipient of that fee was an outside brokerage associated with Patrick Orlando, then Digital World’s CEO.”
That has led to new questions about where that money came from and that some Truth Social execs were blindsided when they learned about it.
RELATED: Truth Social execs facing financial catastrophe as deadline looms
“Republican members of Congress and Trump supporters have complained for months that the SEC’s year-long delay in approving the merger has been fueled by anti-Trump bias and a ‘woke political agenda.’ Trump Media’s primary business is the social media site Truth Social,” the report states.
According to New York University law professor Michael Ohlrogge, “This is definitely something that could cause problems,” adding, “At a minimum, if the SEC knew about this loan, it would insist that it be disclosed to [Digital World] shareholders. … And the company didn’t even do that.”
You can read more here.
Ted Cruz Wants Your Money to Defend Clarence Thomas’s Lawbreaking
The revelations about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failing to report financial favors given to him and his family by billionaire and Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow just keep coming.
Given how central Thomas has been to the right-wing effort to gain ideological dominance of the federal courts—and use that dominance to return the U.S. to a pre-New Deal constitutional order—it’s not surprising that right-wing legal and political groups have rallied around Thomas.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is the latest to ignore evidence of Thomas’s repeated lawbreaking and dismiss Pro Publica’s investigative reporting as a “high-tech lynching,” the phrase Thomas used to deflect allegations against him during his confirmation hearing years ago. In fundraising emails this week, Cruz slammed the calls for ethics reform that have spread in response to evidence that Thomas has violated disclosure laws with impunity for many years. Cruz’s emails did not substantively address the apparent repeated violations of disclosure laws by Thomas in ways that hid the scale of financial favors Crow has showered on Thomas and the justice’s right-wing activist wife Ginni; Cruz simply dismissed the well-documented allegations as “baseless.”
Claiming that Thomas is “unable to defend himself from political attacks,” the Cruz email told supporters that there is a way they can help: by sending cash to Cruz’s campaign committee.
Cruz and other Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are also the beneficiaries of Crow’s largesse. Crow, a founder of the right-wing anti-tax Club for Growth and a board member of the conservative American Enterprise Institute, refused this week to provide the Senate Judiciary Committee with a full list of the gifts and payments he has made to Thomas and his family.
“Clarence Thomas does not belong on the Supreme Court,” People For the American Way President Svante Myrick argued in a recent op ed. People For the American Way has asked its members and activists to sign a petition calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Thomas and hold him accountable.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
