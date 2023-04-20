RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
President Biden’s Relationship With His Son Is an ‘Insult to the American People’ Says House Republican (Video)
A Republican U.S. Congressman from New York is denouncing President Joe Biden’s loving and public relationship with his son, Hunter Biden.
U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, whose district encompasses portions of Upstate New York, also serves as the head of the New York Republican Party. On Thursday he attacked the President, suggesting being a good and loving father was an “insult” to America.
“The fact that the President of the United States continues to trot him around,” Rep. Langworthy said, referring to Hunter Biden, “take him to Ireland, continue to put him on display as someone who’s a blatant influence-peddler, is an insult to the American people and shows that there is corruption alive and well in the White House.”
Langworthy also told Fox News Business’ Maria Bartiromo, “I mean, there’s so much smoke around Hunter Biden that there has to be a raging inferno.” She appeared to agree with him.
Congressman Langworthy is one of 26 House Republicans on the Oversight Committee, all of whom last month refused to sign a simple, two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.
Republicans for years have attacked Hunter Biden and have used him as a tool to try to attack his father, and the entire Biden family. The House Oversight Committee, on which Langworthy sits, has dedicated much of its operation to investigating President Biden and his son, Hunter.
In 2021, the Associated Press reported on Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” that “details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse.”
“His ‘deep descent’ into substance addiction followed the 2015 death of his older brother, Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer at age 46, Hunter Biden writes,” the AP noted. “’After Beau died, I never felt more alone. I lost hope,’ he wrote.”
In October, Fox News propagandist Sean Hannity attempted to mock President Joe Biden by airing a private 2018 father to son voicemail in which the senior Biden unabashedly expressed his love for his troubled son.
“It’s dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world pal,” Joe Biden says in the recording (below). “You gotta get some help. I don’t know what to do, I know you don’t either.”
On his show, Sean Hannity aired a 2018 voicemail between Joe & Hunter Biden that showed how much love the President has for his son. pic.twitter.com/Y6L8SHSoFt
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 11, 2022
Some on social media are denouncing Rep. Langworthy’s attack.
“The same people that praised Trump for hiring his daughter & son in law in the White House while trotting them publicly around every world leader are now complaining because Joe took his son on one trip to Ireland,” wrote former Democratic congressional candidate Russell Foster of Texas. “Do they even hear the BS coming out of their mouths?”
Watch Rep. Langworthy’s attack on the Bidens below, the video including President Biden’s voicemail to his son above, or both at this link.
Rep. Nick Langworthy tells Maria Bartiromo that Biden having a public relationship with his son is “an insult to the American people and shows that there is corruption alive and well in the White House.” pic.twitter.com/5SLOOcVrOD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2023
‘Assault on Freedom’: Critics Blast DeSantis for Expanding ‘Don’t Say Gay’ to All Grades After Vowing It Would Be Limited
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, though his Department of Education and its chair, Manny Diaz, has officially expanded his “Don’t Say Gay” law to include all public school grades, from kindergarten through 12th. DeSantis had promoted the highly-controversial and possibly unconstitutional law originally as applying only to children through third grade.
“DeSantis has not commented on the proposal. He previously directed questions to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., who said it was meant to clarify confusion around the existing law and reinforce that teachers should not deviate from existing curriculums,” according to the Associated Press, a claim that is in direct conflict with how DeSantis and Republicans in Florida and across the country framed the law last year.
“The board voted Wednesday to adopt a new rule that says Florida teachers in grades 4 through 12 ‘shall not intentionally provide classroom instruction … on sexual orientation or gender identity’ unless this instruction is required by state academic standards — it is not — or the lessons form ‘part of a reproductive health course’ from which a student’s parent can opt out their child,” The Washington Post reports.
Unlike the original law, DeSantis has made this an administrative change, requiring no vote from the people’s elected representatives.
“Supporters of the rules,” ABC News adds, “argue that ‘there is no reason for instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to be part of K-12 public education. Full stop,’ according to a spokesperson for DeSantis, who has backed restrictions on education about race, gender identity and sexual orientation and more in his war on ‘woke.'”
Outrage was swift.
Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen described the move to ban any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity, “barring the acknowledgment of the existence of LGBT people for all K-12 Florida students.”
Jack Petocz, a political strategist for the group Gen-Z for Change who describes himself as a “Gay student activist living rent free in Ron DeSantis’ mind,” did not hold back.
“As legislators try to erase queer people from public schools, a REMINDER that youth will never comply. We will never accept a world that deems bigotry the status quo and censors our classmates,” Petocz said on Twitter. “They are fucking around, and they’re gonna find out one day soon.”
Artist, activist, and producer Barbara Malmet said: “Don’t say gay. Don’t say period. Don’t say racist history. Don’t say Disney. Don’t say abortion. Do say anyone can carry a gun without a permit. All of it in DeSantis’ Florida.”
“Instead of winning young voters, Republicans plan to keep them ignorant,” observed well-known political commentator and author Keith Boykin.
“The lust for government censorship is insatiable,” said Equality Florida, the state’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, in a Twitter thread.
“Let’s put it plainly,” the group added, “this is part of the Governor’s assault on freedom. Free states do not ban books. Free states do not censor entire communities out of the classroom. Free states do not wage war on LGBTQ people to score cheap political points for a man desperate to be POTUS.”
“This policy will escalate the government censorship sweeping our state, exacerbate our educator exodus, drive hardworking families from Florida, and further stigmatize and isolate a population of young people who need our support now more than ever.”
DeSantis Appoints Judge From Religious-Right Group Known for Anti-Choice, Anti-LGBTQ Stances
Trump-appointed federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk has become the go-to judge for right-wing groups seeking rulings that advance their political agenda. Kacsmaryk worked at religious-right First Liberty Institute before his judicial nomination; now Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone to that same well, appointing First Liberty Institute senior counsel Jordan Pratt to the state’s Fifth District Court of Appeal.
First Liberty Institute is hostile to reproductive choice and legal equality for LGBTQ Americans. For years, it has sounded false alarms about supposed anti-Christian persecution in the United States. After Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, First Liberty Institute’s president signed a letter urging GOP senators to contest Electoral College votes from swing states won by President Joe Biden.
Pratt, a member of the Federalist Society, joined First Liberty in 2021. During the Trump administration, Pratt worked at the Justice Department to help Trump fill federal courts with likeminded judges. His nomination by DeSantis was praised by the Federalist Society’s Jacksonville chapter as well as by First Liberty President Kelly Shackelford.
Kacsmaryk’s record suggests what we might expect from a Judge Pratt. In 2019, People For the American Way strongly opposed Kacsmaryk’s confirmation, noting his “history of targeting those who do not live according to his particular social and religious beliefs” and warning—accurately—that his confirmation would “put reproductive freedom in danger.” Just last week, Kacsmaryk issued a ruling suspending the Federal Drug Administration’s decades-old approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. The lawsuit challenging FDA approval of mifepristone was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a powerful religious-right legal group with a goal of banning abortion nationwide.
In his anti-mifepristone ruling, Kacsmaryk adopted advocacy language from the anti-choice movement, rejecting the medically accurate term “fetus” in favor of “unborn human.” Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levison has described Kacsmaryk’s decision as “riddled with legal and factual errors,” and wrote that his use of an 1870s law, the Comstock Act, “essentially resurrects baseless arguments and once-dead law to wreak havoc on our settled legal principles.” Even the conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board recognized that Kacsmaryk is “overstepping his authority” in the case.
Florida appeals court judges are appointed by the governor from a list prepared by a judicial nominating commission. After serving for at least a year, they face a yes-or-no retention vote on a general election ballot, potentially winning a six-year term.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
‘Under His Eye’: Outrage Swells Over Missouri Attorney General’s Transgender ‘Complaint or Concern’ Online Form
The recently-appointed Attorney General of Missouri is under fire after a social media post revealed his targeting of the state’s transgender residents includes a form anyone across the country can fill out to report a “complaint or concern” about medical treatment given to transgender people in his state.
Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, who uses language like “woke, left-wing ideology,” “clandestine, shadowy network,” “pernicious threat,” and “gender mutilation” to describe gender-affirming care and the medical professionals who provide it, has already turned Missouri into the first state in the nation that effectively all but bans that medically-necessary and widely-approved care for both minors and adults.
“Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced plans to restrict health care for transgender people weeks ago,” the Associated Press reported last week, “when protesters rallied at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass a law banning puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries for children. But the discussion was focused on minors, not adults.”
The Attorney General’s spokeswoman, Madeline Sieren, “clarified in a statement later in the day that adults also would be covered” by his order.
The New York Times this week cites Bailey’s “temporary order severely restricting gender-affirming care,” and observes: “this means gender-affirming medical care has been restricted by law or other means in 13 states, with another two under judicial review.”
Bailey has been very vocal – and very partisan – about his targeting of one of the smallest and most vulnerable populations in his state.
“There’s a woke left-wing ideology that’s masquerading as medicine,” Bailey told Fox News in March (video below), when he announced his emergency order putting in place heavy restrictions on gender-affirming care that all but ban treatment. “There’s a clandestine, shadowy network of these transgender clinics across the state of Missouri that we were unaware of until we launched our investigation into a particular clinic here in St. Louis that a whistleblower came forward and made some very credible allegations that amounts to child abuse.”
“As our investigation’s gone on we’ve discovered what is a pernicious threat to children’s safety across the state of Missouri,” he claimed, falsely, while promising to use “the legal recourse we have available to us now to stand in the gap, to protect kids and give our general assembly time to enact a more thorough bill that will put an end to this kind of gender mutilation.”
“We’re not going to let left-wing ideologues experiment on children here in the state of Missouri.”
That last line was the quote he used to promote his interview with Fox News, an interview that was primarily about his efforts to remove St. Louis’ top prosecutor.
We’re not going to let left-wing ideologues experiment on children here in the state of Missouri. pic.twitter.com/Va7LtPTnoy
— Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 25, 2023
That whistleblower’s alleged “very credible allegations” were quickly “called into question,” New York magazine’s Intelligencer reports.
“At least 20 people, including parents of patients and patients themselves, have given accounts that directly challenge the key claims made by [Jamie] Reed in the Free Press.”
Two days before his Fox News interview, Bailey declared his intentions as he promoted an article from the far-right Breitbart website.
“Protecting kids is always worth the effort, and we need to get creative and use every legal recourse we have available to us to stand up and protect kids from this kind of predatory left-wing ideology masquerading as medicine,” he tweeted.
In his exclusive Breitbart interview, Bailey said: “We’re on offense on all fronts,” against gender-affirming treatment. “We marshaled state resources, we’re looking at licensure penalties, we’re looking at Medicaid fraud penalties. We’re looking at consumer protection issues.”
“We’re not finished yet … this is a multifaceted, multi-pronged approach. … It’s worth doing because kids are worth protecting,” Bailey added.
Also in March, Missouri’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported: “World’s leading transgender health experts attack regulations planned by Missouri AG.”
“Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s proposed rules [on transgender medical care] are ‘based upon manipulated statistics, flawed reports, and incomplete data, and prevents the provision of medically-necessary care,’ read a statement from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health,” the Post-Dispatch reported. “The association is made up of nearly 3,000 providers and researchers who care for and study transgender and gender-diverse people across the globe in order to provide the best care.”
AG Bailey has continued to promote his attacks on transgender Missourians – and promote himself – as recently as Wednesday morning, in an announced interview with far-right and publicly censured former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, on her American Family Radio show. AFR is the “broadcast ministry” of the American Family Association, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
AG Bailey, in fact, is very comfortable promoting his attacks on transgender Missourians, and himself. After being appointed as Attorney General in January, Bailey must run for and win election next year to keep his job.
On Monday, Bailey posted a well-produced video highlighting tweets praising his actions, some including against transgender people.
“I’m passionate about defending the Constitution, upholding the rule of law, and protecting the liberties of the people of the state of Missouri.I’m proud of the successes we’ve had in my first one hundred days, and I’m excited to see all this office will achieve moving forward,” he wrote.
Among those tweets he chose to include are messages from the Family Research Council, which also appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups, and FRC’s president, Tony Perkins. Also, the far-right extremist group Moms for Liberty.
I’m passionate about defending the Constitution, upholding the rule of law, and protecting the liberties of the people of the state of Missouri.
I’m proud of the successes we’ve had in my first one hundred days, and I’m excited to see all this office will achieve moving forward. pic.twitter.com/qYP2FHKPwn
— Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) April 17, 2023
On Tuesday, a social media post by an author and theology and culture scholar drew a great deal of attention.
“Missouri now has a page where people can report trans individuals and the people who help them to the state,” David W. Congdon wrote, adding, “I hate this place.”
Missouri now has a page where people can report trans individuals and the people who help them to the state. I hate this place. pic.twitter.com/090Z1a2eBe
— David W. Congdon (@dwcongdon) April 18, 2023
He included a screenshot from AG Bailey’s “Transgender Center Concerns Form.”
“Complete this form to submit a complaint or concern about gender transition intervention you have experienced or observed in Missouri,” Bailey’s form reads. “Please complete this form in as much detail as possible.”
There has been great outrage over the form, which requires no proof, no identity check, not even a “Captcha,” as some on social media noted.
“This is sick…wtf” noted journalist Yashar Ali.
“Across the U.S., states increasingly are acting like fascist theocracies. If you think they’ll stop at trans people, you think wrong,” tweeted Ashton Pittman, news editor for the Mississippi Free Press.
“I’m not sure how many steps into the ‘first they came for…’ poem we’re into, but fuck this absolute nonsense,” wrote journalist Matt Novak.
Jeff Sharlet, author of “The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power,” and “C Street: The Fundamentalist Threat to American Democracy,” which led to his Netflix series, “The Family,” simply tweeted, “Under his eye,” a reference to “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
“If Republicans want to dodge the ‘Nazi’ allegations, maybe they shouldn’t have a form urging people to report queers to the state,” wrote actor Abe Goldfarb.
“This is awful,” wrote journalist Richelle Carey.
Author and researcher Jason Colavito: “As godawful as this is, it’s pretty much exactly what Republicans did in the 1950s when they established homosexual snitch lines for spying neighbors to call in tips about suspected gay people so they could be prosecuted.”
Here are a few more responses via Twitter:
“The Nazis also created methods to monitor and control social behavior…”
“This is Nazi shit. If you think they’ll just stop there, you’re insane. It’s time to flee.”
“everyone go spam the shit out of this form…”
“the supreme court making it legal to offer bounties for snitching leads to this, where everyone is a potential informant and nobody trusts anyone near them, only the state. it’s fascism incarnate, and it’s why the “culture war” is an essential part of the conservative project.”
