RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Look: All 26 House Oversight Republicans Refuse to Sign Simple Two Sentence Statement Denouncing White Supremacy
All 26 Republicans on the powerful House Oversight Committee have refused to sign a simple, two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.
“We, Members of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, together denounce white nationalism and white supremacy in all its forms, including the ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory. These hateful and dangerous ideologies have no place in the work of the
United States Congress or our Committee,” the statement (copy below) from Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) reads.
It comes after several Oversight Committee Republicans “invoked dangerous and conspiratorial rhetoric echoing the racist and nativist tropes peddled by white supremacists and right-wing extremists,” during a February hearing on the “border crisis,” Ranking Member Raskin said in a March 5 letter to Committee Chair James Comer (photo, top.) The Washington Post first reported on Raskin’s letter.
“In particular, some Members repeatedly described the number of migrants arriving at the border as an ‘invasion,’ and even went so far as to falsely accuse the Biden-Harris Administration of implementing a plan ‘to deliberately open our border’ for purposes of ‘changing our culture’—mirroring language often used by MAGA extremists who believe that pro-immigration policies are designed to replace white populations with non-white immigrants and other racial minorities,” Raskin’s letter says.
Congressman Raskin is a former constitutional law professor who gained national prominence as the impeachment manager during the second impeachment of Donald Trump.
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Law Gutting Child Labor Protections for Minors Under 16 Years Old
“As I explained to you at the hearing,” his letter to Comer continues, “such language borrows from the ‘Great Replacement’ theory, the central dogma of contemporary white supremacy that has been repeatedly invoked by white nationalists to justify violent acts of domestic terrorism, including the mass murders of dozens of Americans at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.”
All 21 Democrats on the Oversight Committee signed the statement, all 26 Republicans refused. A Committee spokesperson called the statement a “distraction,” according to The Independent.
The 26 Republican Representatives who refused to denounce white supremacy and white nationalism are (in order of appearance on the statement): James Comer, Jim Jordan, Mike Turner, Paul Gosar, Virginia Foxx, Glenn Grothman, Gary Palmer, Clay Higgins, Pete Sessions, Andy Biggs, Nancy Mace, Jake LaTurner, pat Fallon, Byron Donalds, Kelly Armstrong, Scott Perry, William Timmons, Tim Burchett, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lisa McClain, Lauren Boebert, Russell Fry, Anna Paulina Luna, Chuck Edwards, Nick Langworthy, and Eric Burlison.
See a copy of the signed/unsigned statement below or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Log Cabin Republicans’ Ambassador Says Log Cabin Republicans Make Her ‘Want to Vomit’
Last month, the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization that claims to “[represent] LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality,” announced that far-right commentator Isabella Riley Moody had been named to its 2023 class of Outspoken Ambassadors.
The choice of Moody to serve as an ambassador for a gay conservative organization was rather unconventional, given that Moody is a virulent homophobe who brags that the word “f*ggot” is part of her “everyday vocabulary” and wishes that the country was a more “homophobic society.”
While Moody openly proclaims herself to be a “homophobic bitch,” she also claims that she is “not really homophobic” and that all of her bigoted language and attacks on anything she deems “gay” are nothing but a “troll.”
The disconnect between Moody’s various stated positions was on full display when she appeared on “The Stew Peters Show” Tuesday night to try to explain how an avowedly anti-LGBTQ conservative Christian such as herself can serve as an ambassador for an organization that supposedly represents “LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality.”
Moody’s efforts to explain this incongruence did not go well, as she eventually declared that the agenda promoted by Log Cabin Republicans “grosses me out and makes me want to vomit” and that her agreement to serve as an ambassador for the organization was nothing more than an attempt to “troll the left.”
Moody claimed that she was asked to serve an an Outspoken Ambassador by her friend, David Leatherwood, who “thought it would be really funny” because of “how homophobic I am online.”
“There’s nothing conservative about about being gay,” Moody said. “It’s anti-God, it’s anti-Christian, you can’t multiply, you can’t actually reproduce, so it’s going against God and nature.”
“To be an ambassador is kind of like a troll,” she continued. “I do think homosexuality is obviously a sin. I don’t condone it at all. I have a couple friends that are gay, and they know this. People can hate me for what I say, but I’m not going to change my tune depending on who I’m around. Honestly, I think it’s a funny headline. I’ll do it, but I’m never going to say that being gay is OK. Indulging in this sin and living in sin and marrying a guy—even though that should not even be a thing at all—or engaging in the sexual conduct with other men if you’re a guy and all this gay behavior, I don’t condone. However, I will kind of make a headline out of it, and I think it’s funny to troll the left in that sense.”
Later in the interview, Peters, who is himself a virulently anti-LGBTQ bigot, assured Moody that she was allowed to use the word “f*aggot” on his show because he uses it as well. Peters then demonstrated that point when he said that what the Lob Cabin Republicans are promoting is “f*ggotry.”
“I completely agree,” Moody replied. “The contradictions in all this pro-Log Cabin Republicans stuff, it really just grosses me out and makes me want to vomit.”
Evidently still confused about Moody’s role as an ambassador, Peters asked her to explain why she was serving as an ambassador for the Log Cabin Republicans’ “Outspoken” project. Moody’s answer was not particularly coherent or convincing.
“I actually don’t follow the organization,” Moody claimed. “I actually don’t even really know what they do. They asked me if I wanted to be an ambassador with all the crazy stuff I say about f*ggots, and I said, ‘Sure, [but] I’m not going to change what I say,’ and they said they loved it, and they would want me to make homophobic videos for them.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Editor’s note: At some point after publication Moody was apparently removed from the list of Outspoken Ambassadors but the original post showing her is still available via the Internet Archive.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Leave Us the Hell Alone’: Brian Sicknick’s Family Slams ‘Sleaze Slinging’ Fox for Claiming Death Unrelated to J6 Rioters
The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was attacked and injured during the January 6 insurrection and died the day after, has issued a damning statement denouncing Fox Corporation’s decision to air cherry-picked video portraying the attack on the Capitol as largely peaceful and reframe the events the led to Sicknick’s death.
“The Sicknick family is outraged at the ongoing attack on our family by the unscrupulous and outright sleazy so called ‘news’ network of Fox News who will do the bidding of Trump or any of his sycophant followers, no matter what damage is done to the families of the fallen, the officers who put their lives on the line, and all who suffered on Jan 6th due to the lies started by Trump and spread by sleaze slinging outlets like Fox,” the Sicknick family’s statement begins.
“Fox has shown time and time again that they are little more than the propaganda arm of the Republican Party and like Pravda, will do whatever they are told to keep the hatred and the lies flowing while suppressing anything resembling the truth. Fox does this not for any sense of morality as they have none, but for the quest for every penny of advertising money they can get from those who buy airtime from them. It is well past time that we move past Trump, the GOP, and all of the lies which have severely weakened and divided us as a nation and start seeking truth.”
CNN reports that Tucker Carlson on Monday night “aired never-before-seen surveillance footage that he said showed Sicknick, who died one day after the January 6 insurrection. Carlson said he focused on this because Democrats have turned Sicknick into a ‘prop’ and a ‘martyr’ by overstating the links between his death and the insurrection.”
“Carlson used the new video to try to undermine the known facts surrounding Sicknick’s death, and to argue that January 6 was less violent and ‘deadly’ than it has been portrayed.”
READ MORE: Trump Off the Rails: Posts Graphic Hunter Biden Video, Declares Innocence, Wants J6 Committee Prosecuted for ‘Treason’
Carlson claimed the video was of Sicknick after he was attacked, walking around normally. The video strangely has no timestamp. Carlson described the insurrectionists as “sightseers.”
“By all appearances, Sicknick is healthy and vigorous,” Carson says of the blurry video allegedly of Sicknick, in full uniform with his face hidden. “He’s wearing a helmet, so it’s hard to imagine he was killed by a head injury.”
Initial reports said Sicknick died after being battered with a fire extinguisher, but later reports made clear he died after several strokes one day later. Carlson ignores the later reports.
In response, the Sicknick family said, “Tucker Carlson claims that Fox has been looking over the video feeds from the Capitol, with full access supplied by our disgusting excuse for a House Speaker for the truth. Carlson’s ‘truth’ is to pick and choose footage that supports his delusional views that the Jan 6th Insurrection was peaceful and that Ashley Babbit was some kind of martyr because she was shot in the process of breaking into the Capitol Building.”
“While making a criminal out to be a martyr, he is also downplaying the horrid situation faced by the USC and DC Metro Police who were incredibly outnumbered and were literally fighting for their very lives. One officer, Brian Sicknick, lost that fight the following day and several more officers lost that fight in the following weeks. On video, Officer Sicknick looks like he managed to shake off the chemical irritants and resume his duties. That he did, but his sense of duty and incredible work ethic were the driving force which sent him back in spite of his injuries and no doubt contributed to his succumbing to his injuries the following day.”
READ MORE: DeSantis’ Has Record of Appointing Conservatives With ‘Radical Fringe Beliefs’: MSNBC Producer
In January, CNN reported that a man who assaulted Officer Sicknick with pepper spray on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to 80 months behind bars.
“Julian Khater pleaded guilty in September to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. His co-defendant, George Tanios, pleaded guilty last summer to disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building. Khater was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution,” CNN reported. “Khater took a white can of bear spray from Tanios’s backpack, walked up to the line of officers and, as rioters started pulling on the bike rack barrier separating them and the police, Khater sprayed multiple officers – including Sicknick – who had to retreat from the line.”
CNN also reported that Officer Sicknick died the day after the January 6 insurrection, “after suffering several strokes.”
“Washington, DC’s chief medical examiner, Francisco Diaz, determined that the officer died of natural causes and told The Washington Post that the riot and ‘all that transpired played a role in his condition.'”
In their statement Monday, the Sicknick family asked: “What will it take to silence the lies from people like Carlson? What will it take to convince people that the Jan 6th Insurrection was very real, was very violent, and that the event was orchestrated by a man who is every bit as corrupt and evil as Vladamir Putin?”
“The Sicknick Family would love nothing more than to have Brian back with us and to resume our normal lives. Fictitious news outlets like Fox and its rabid followers will not allow that. Every time the pain of that day seems to have ebbed a bit, organizations like Fox rip our wounds wide open again and we are frankly sick of it. Leave us the hell alone and instead of spreading more lies from Supreme Leader Trump, why don’t you focus on real news?”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump Off the Rails: Posts Graphic Hunter Biden Video, Declares Innocence, Wants J6 Committee Prosecuted for ‘Treason’
Republican 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump has spent the past 12 hours wildly posting falsehoods to his Truth Social account, insisting the cherry-picked video clips aired by propagandist Tucker Carlson on Rupert Murdoch’s far-right wing cable channel Monday night are proof he is “totally innocent,” calling for the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack to be prosecuted for “treason,” praising Speaker Kevin McCarthy for handing over the 41,000 or more hours of January 6 video to Carlson, and reposting video that appears to be of a naked Hunter Biden with a naked woman with their private parts blurred.
From just after 9 PM Monday to just after 9 AM Tuesday the twice-impeached ex-president who is under multiple criminal investigations posted 15 times to Truth Social.
Many if not most of his claims are falsehoods or lies, baseless allegations, or pro-Trump propaganda.
“Tucker Carlson a must watch tonight, Trump anxiously writes in one post. “Releasing more video which was ‘Hidden By The Crooked J 6 Unselect Committee.’ They should be prosecuted for their lies and, quite frankly, treason!” (Several words in that quote were all-caps.)
READ MORE: Trump Faces Being ‘Found Liable of Rape’ While ‘In the Midst’ of Multiple Investigations: Reporter
There is no evidence the January 6 Committee committed treason or anything close to any crimes.
In another angry post from Tuesday morning, Trump writes: “Everything is exposed on Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell, including massive crime by Joe and Hunter — But nothing happens, they just keep coming after me. The good news is that America won’t take it any longer!” (Several words in that quote were also all-caps.)
That post includes a repost of what appears to be the naked Hunter Biden video.
Other Trump reposts include multiple videos falsely claiming election fraud, an all-caps attack on “Ron DeSanctus,” and this (also all-caps) demand to release the hundreds of people arrested for crimes surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol or the insurrection:
“Let the January 6 prisoners go. They were convicted, or are awaiting trial, based on a giant lie, a radical left con job. Thank you to Tucker Carlson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for what you both have done. New video footage is irrefutable!!!”
READ MORE: Pence Formally Tries to Wiggle Out of Special Counsel’s Subpoena as He Pushes Off Presidential Run Decision to ‘Spring’
(DOJ recently announced at least 1000 people have now been charged with crimes surrounding the January 6 attack on the Capitol. More than half have pled guilty.)
Also among Trump’s posts: two new videos of Fox Corporation’s propagandist Sean Hannity praising Trump, airing his recent interview with the ex-president, and attacking President Joe Biden. In one of those videos Hannity says “President Trump also unveiled some important policy ideas, from building new ‘freedom cities’ to new protections for parents, school choice, and much more.”
Trump also declares himself and “most others” are innocent, and calls for them to be released.
And in yet another post praising McCarthy, Trump, declaring his innocence, writes (again, in all-caps) “free at last!!!”
It is NCRM’s policy to not link directly to extremist propaganda, which includes Trump’s Truth Social account.
Image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock
