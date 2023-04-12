RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Just Like Public Pools Were Closed in the South’: Shock as State and Local Governments Try to Shutter Public Libraries
In at least two states across America governments are trying to shutter public libraries in response to legal action attempting to overturn bans on books conservatives oppose, while one Republican U.S. Congressman is calling public libraries “liberal grooming centers.”
One Texas county is considering shutting down all its libraries in response to a judge ordering books some locals oppose to be returned to its shelves, as NCRM was among the first to report. A federal judge ordered Llano County to return books with LGBTQ and race-related content to library shelves, after seven local residents who wanted the books available to the public filed a First and Fourteenth Amendment lawsuit, saying removal of the books violated their civil rights.
In response to the judge ordering books be returned to shelves, Llano County officials will meet on Thursday to consider not only shutting down all its libraries, but terminating the employment of everyone who works in those libraries.
In an even more vindictive move, one Republican House lawmaker in Missouri was so enraged over a lawsuit from the ACLU, filed on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association, that he pushed through legislation that defunds all public libraries across the state.
That bill passed on Tuesday, stripping more than $4.5 million budgeted for public libraries from the state’s budget should it be signed into law.
The ACLU is attempting to have a court “declare Senate Bill 775 unconstitutional, a bill that has resulted in over 300 books getting banned from school libraries, many of which include LGBTQ characters or racial justice themes,” as Heartland Signal reports.
SB 775 was signed into law last year. It “made it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material, leading librarians across the state to remove anything from their collections that they thought could be considered criminal,” NPR reported. “Librarians or other school officials could face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the policy.”
Missouri House budget committee chairman Rep. Cody Smith “argued that the state should not ‘subsidize’ the lawsuit with government aid. But the Missouri Library Association, a nonprofit representing Missouri’s librarians, put out a statement stating they are not providing any funding for this lawsuit, as the ACLU is aiding them pro bono.”
Missouri House Republicans voted to defund all public libraries in a proposed state budget that will move to a vote in the GOP-controlled state Senate soon.
This move seems to be retaliation for an ACLU lawsuit. The budget would hit rural libraries especially hard. pic.twitter.com/mBideTSPMS
— The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2023
Adding another wrinkle to the issue, a Tuesday MSNBC opinion piece notes: “The problem, though, is that Missouri Republicans aren’t the only ones mounting up against libraries. Late last month, Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., tweeted: ‘Over time, American communities will build beautiful, church owned public-access libraries. I’m going to help these churches get funding. We will change the whole public library paradigm. The libraries regular Americans recall are gone. They’ve become liberal grooming centers.'”
Over time, American communities will build beautiful, church owned public-access libraries. I’m going to help these churches get funding. We will change the whole public library paradigm.
The libraries regular Americans recall are gone. They’ve become liberal grooming centers.
— Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) March 23, 2023
Pointing to an NBC News report on Llano County considering to shutter its libraries, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a professor of law at The University of Alabama School of Law tweeted, “Just like public pools were closed in the south after desegregation was ordered.”
Morgan Fairchild, the well-known actress and activist, weighed in saying, “I never want to hear another word from a Republican about Freedom, when they defund public libraries, a concept started in US by Founding Father, Benjamin Franklin, so that common citizens could better themselves.”
Journalist Roland Martin, a Texas native and author of four books including “White Fear: How the Browning of America Is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds,” served up an even more passionate response.
“I keep telling y’all the @GOP is simply STUPID. How in the hell do you defund all of the public libraries in a state? These are truly illiterate assholes,” he tweeted.
Award winning novelist, short story writer, playwright, poet, literary critic, professor, and editor Joyce Carol Oates declared defunding libraries and diversity initiatives, childcare, and pre-kindergarten programs, “sad but not surprising.”
“Republicans seem bent upon destroying the commonweal like public libraries,” she said on Twitter, adding: “their goal appears to be privatizing everything as in a feudal society in which serfs are subhuman, mere labor.”
Former Missouri Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill offered a multiple choice tweet:
“A primer on Mo GOP:
A) outlawed all abortions from moment of conception for rape victims
B) voted to allow children to openly carry AR-15s
C) defunded public libraries
D) All of the above. Ding ding ding (right answer)”
‘Fascism Plain and Simple’: Critics Blast Trump for Saying America’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Is Its Own ‘Sick Radical People’
Donald Trump says the greatest problem facing America is its own “sick radical people,” a claim critics, historians, and political experts are labeling clear fascism.
The one-term ex-president, running his third consecutive campaign for the White House while currently under criminal felony indictment, sat down with far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday.
“I often say, they said to me the other day, one of your fellow journalists said, ‘Who is the biggest problem? Sir is it China? Could it be Russia? Could it be North Korea?'” Trump told Carlson.
“I said the biggest problem is from within. It’s the sick radical people from within,” Trump declared, presumably referring to Democrats and anyone who opposes him.
Trump: "One of your fellow journalists said, 'who's the biggest problem? Is it China? Could it be Russia? Could it be North Korea?' No, I said, the biggest problem is from within. It's these sick radical people" pic.twitter.com/vLKOcRHCRK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023
During that same interview Trump told Carlson the “biggest problem we have in the whole world” is not global warming but “nuclear warming.”
Trump: “I’m an environmentalist also, in my own way, because I’ve done a good job with the environment. But nobody talks about nuclear.” pic.twitter.com/Dr0egpr34L
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023
Trump went on to praise current authoritarian leaders and dictators, some who murder their own people, as “top of the line,” including China’s President Xi, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.
Trump: “President Xi is a brilliant man … the look, the brain, the whole thing” pic.twitter.com/nvtXKiHEHT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023
Trump is very clearly on Russia’s side: “Putin — very smart. Now, he’s had probably a bad year. Don’t forget, that whole this is not … if he took over all of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/92pcyOblWL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023
Critics slammed the ex-president, pointing out once again his fascistic tendencies.
Professor of History at the New School for Social Research Federico Finchelstein calls Trump a “Wannabe fascist leader.”
Finchelstein, who has written seven books on fascism, warned Trump is “returning to the fascist sources…in fascism the idea of the internal enemy was intrinsically connected to a notion about the inferiority, impurity and treasonous nature of those that were deemed as different to the majority.”
Asked on social media, “Don’t you think someone is coaching him on this messaging? Textbook authoritarianism,” Finchelstein replied, “i think he is a natural…”
Freelance journalist and author of the book, “America’s Holy Warriors: How the Religious Right endangers Democracy,” Annika Brockschmidt, summed up Trump’s “sick radical people” remarks: “This is just fascism plain and simple.”
Brad Moss, a top national security attorney and frequent political commentator: “And there it is. Trump’s 2024 campaign message is that the greatest threat to national security is the American people.”
Journalist David Roberts: “Standard-issue, off-the-shelf fascism. Not even a twist, just the generic label stuff.”
Attorney and civil rights activist Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC legal analyst, took a different approach: “Trump is right! The Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and all those ‘fine people’ who are Neo-nazis and white supremacists…who responded with weapons and violence on Jan 6th after they felt called up by #Trump…They are dangerous radicals.”
Bombshell Report Reveals 1000 US Citizen Children Were Also Separated From Parents Under Trump and Miller Policies
A “significant” number of children who were U.S. citizens were separated by the Trump administration from their parents, a result of the then-president’s broader “zero-tolerance” anti-immigrant polices created to send a message to migrants in Central America to not travel to the United States or risk their families being permanently destroyed.
“A government task force is tracking the fates of U.S. citizen children taken from migrant parents during the Trump administration. Some have spent years in foster care,” The New York Times revealed in a bombshell report Tuesday. “Hundreds, and possibly as many as 1,000, children born to immigrant parents in the United States were removed from them at the border, according to lawyers and immigrant advocates who are working with the government to find the families.”
Just as with the more than 5000 immigrant children the Trump administration separated from their families who the Biden administration has been actively working to re-unite, some of the 1000 children who are U.S. citizens have also yet to be reunited with their families.
“In many cases, the U.S.-born children were placed into foster care for lengthy periods, and some have yet to be reunited with their parents, lost in the system nearly five years after the separations took place.”
The Trump administration built what many called concentration camps to house the thousands of migrant children it had taken from their parents, as Trump administration attorneys argued in court the children did not need soap or toothbrushes.
The Times notes, “anyone wronged by the United States can bring claims against the government, and many families are doing so with the help of the A.C.L.U. as well as other groups and private lawyers.”
Attorney Leecia Welch, deputy litigation director at Children’s Rights, told The Times, “When you think it can’t get any worse, you hear additional facts about the horror of the policy.”
That child separation policy was created and promoted by White House Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, a far-right extremist who “promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
‘Straight Pride’ Organizer Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Alleged Role in January 6 Insurrection
One of the organizers of a Boston anti-LGBTQ “Straight Pride” event has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Mark Sahady, 48, of Malden, Massachusetts, is facing a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Sahady is the vice president of Super Happy Fun America, the organization that held the widely-mocked “Straight Pride” parade in Boston in 2019. On its website the group claims it “is a right of center civil rights organization focusing on defending the Constitution, opposing gender madness and defeating cultural Marxism.”
In reality, the organization’s leaders reportedly have ties to far-right wing extremists. Sahady reportedly has endorsed throwing liberals from helicopters.
The Boston Herald adds that Sahady is facing charges that could land him in prison with a 20-year sentence.
“Sahady is alleged to have posted several messages on social media prior to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, calling for ‘millions of Americans’ to ‘show up in DC on January 6 to support the legitimate president, Donald Trump, and show Democrats what they will be facing if they continue to try and steal the presidency,’ according to court documents.”
READ MORE: ‘Straight Pride’ Group Sent Hundreds to Capitol Hill Insurrection: ‘It’s Our Right to This Government’ Director Says
The night before the 2021 insurrection, Super Happy Fun America bragged they were sending 11 buses to the U.S. Capitol.
Bus 1 of 11 coming to Washington DC. See you there! pic.twitter.com/66ktWpwZKL
— SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) January 6, 2021
In late December of 2020 the group also promoted they would be traveling to D.C., echoing Donald Trump’s infamous “will be wild” call for supporters to attend his January 6 rally.
SHFA will be in DC once again on January 6th to get wild
— SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) December 29, 2020
Award-winning journalist Kathy Curran reported on January 19, 2021, one day before Joe Biden was sworn in as President, that Sahady and Super Happy Fun America’s Director, Suzanne Ianni, had been arrested.
Members of the local group “Super Happy Fun America” were arrested by @fbiboston agents this for their alleged roles in the breach of the Capitol. Suzanne Ianni-Natick and Mark Sahady-Malden. They each face 2 charges including disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/UhqJDGo9vk
— Kathy Curran (@KathyReports) January 19, 2021
In 2019, The Daily Beast warned about the organizers of the “Straight Pride” parade, saying they “are not your average aggrieved white men. They are members of a far-right organization with a penchant for anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric.”
READ MORE: Boston’s ‘Straight Pride’ Parade Organizers Have Disturbing Far Right Wing Ties: Report
Sahady “has a long history participating in controversial right-wing events around Boston as an organizer for Resist Marxism,” The Daily Beast reported, adding this stunning allegation: “In Facebook posts, Sahady has endorsed the far-right ‘helicopter’ meme, which calls for liberals to be thrown from helicopters as in Augusto Pinochet’s Chile.”
“’We may get to throw anti-American communists from helicopters sooner than we thought,’ Sahady wrote in one Facebook post.”
On Friday, the DOJ stated Sahady “was initially charged by criminal complaint with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. A superseding information, filed in March of 2022, added the charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. A second superseding information, filed in March of 2023, added the charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The indictment, filed April 5, 2023, adds the felony charge.”
READ MORE: ‘Straight Pride’ Marchers Overwhelmed by Mockery, Dancing Counter-Protesters and ‘Boston Hates You’ Chants
