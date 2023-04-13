RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Stop Smearing Our Military’: Rubio Ripped Apart for ‘Bigotry’ After Attacking US Armed Forces and LGBTQIA+ Officer
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is facing strong criticism for mocking and attacking the U.S. Armed Forces and a U.S. Navy JAG Officer who spoke in a video published Wednesday by the U.S. Navy JAG Corps on its Instagram account.
In the video, Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Audrey Knutson tells about an event held aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier named after the 38th President and commissioned by Donald Trump, the 45th President, both Republicans.
The event appears to be one on November 11, 2022, which was sponsored by a suicide prevention group and the ship’s Gay, Lesbian, And Supporting Sailors (G.L.A.S.S.) association, according to video published by the U.S. Dept. of Defense’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).
In the full clip posted by the Navy on Instagram, Knutson explains they are non-binary, and joined the Navy “because my grandfather served in the Navy in World War Two. He was on board the USS Hornet. And he, it means a lot for me to be able to join the Navy because he was gay man in the Navy and he had a really difficult service. So for me to join as non-binary is really powerful to me and something that I’m certainly proud of.”
READ MORE: ‘Florida May Not Be a Safe Place to Move or Visit’ Warns Top LGBTQ Org in ‘Unprecedented’ Travel Advisory
The caption from the U.S. Navy JAG Corps’ official verified account reads: “No matter your background, lifestyle, gender, sexuality or religious beliefs, there is a place for you in the Navy.”
View this post on Instagram
In the clip Senator Rubio posted, the part about the Officer being non-binary and being from a military family was not included, but it did include this portion of their remarks:
“I was able to deploy on the USS Gerald Ford last fall. And the coolest thing I did on board was be able to participate in an LGBTQ spoken word night, and I was able to read a poem that I wrote to the whole ship and that was probably the culmination of the whole deployment.”
On Wednesday, Rubio wrote: “While China prepares for war this is what they have our @USNavy focused on,” atop the shortened clip of LTJG Knutson’s remarks.
While China prepares for war this is what they have our @USNavy focused on pic.twitter.com/hg6P4igR5w
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 12, 2023
Senator Rubio sits on the Foreign Relations Committee and is the Ranking Member on the Intelligence Committee. He has never served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Very Serious’: Judge Sanctions Fox News, Likely to Appoint ‘Special Master’ in Dominion $1.6 Billion Lawsuit
NCRM contacted Sen. Rubio’s office but did not receive a response before press time.
The U.S. DOD’s DVIDS website published the video below.
“Tonight was a collaboration between suicide prevention and G.L.A.S.S. to do a spoken word event. For spoken word there’s poetry acts, skits, and also any form of verbal and nonverbal showing of love, gratitude,” a narrator says. In the video service members talk about the event, and what they experienced, including “gratitude: being grateful for everything that we have.”
“So yes, we’re stuck on a ship or we are grateful to have friends, family, partners, co workers to be there for us, even when we’re so far away from our family.”
“When I spoke, I spoke out to my heart. I sent out my messages to all the sailors and all the people who have gone before me that served for the country. I said ‘thank you’ to America for being the land of the free, and I thank God every day that I get to be who I am.”
“Don’t be afraid to speak up. Don’t be afraid to speak what’s wrong with you. We actually do care, and when people say, ‘what’s wrong?’ most of them want to know what’s wrong and they want to help you.”
Criticism of Senator Rubio has been strong.
“I served active duty and we have a kick ass military. Stop smearing our military,” tweeted U.S Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA). “Since you never served in the military, you should know that like in many professions there will be down time. Would you criticize movie night? If not, then it’s just bigotry.”
READ MORE: ‘Espionage Act’: Expert Suggests Special Counsel Examining if Trump Was ‘Disseminating’ National Defense Information
“Providing down time for Servicemembers enhances productivity and focus during duty hours,” says the progressive veterans’ organization VoteVets. “In addition, promoting diversity and inclusion, including LGBTQ individuals, within the military creates a more united and effective force. BOTH should be prioritized!”
“This is a US Senator denigrating an active member of the US armed forces simply because they are LGBTQ. Simply appalling bigotry,” tweeted MSNBC columnist and Daily Beast author Michael A. Cohen.
“While China prepares for war our senators focus on belittling our service members,” tweeted activist and March For Our Lives founder David Hogg.
“I have really had it with soft-handed chickenhawks bullying servicemembers. Maybe Senator Rubio should get underway for 8-12 months and show our sailors how to do nothing but work every minute of every day without going insane,” says Blake Herzinger, a former fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
“It is really something to see sitting members of Congress actively put down people who have volunteered to serve in the military over stuff like this,” says CNN’s Pentagon reporter Haley Britzky.
“Nothing to see here. Just a sitting United States senator attacking an active member of the navy because of his anti-LGBTQ animus,” tweeted law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Just Like Public Pools Were Closed in the South’: Shock as State and Local Governments Try to Shutter Public Libraries
In at least two states across America governments are trying to shutter public libraries in response to legal action attempting to overturn bans on books conservatives oppose, while one Republican U.S. Congressman is calling public libraries “liberal grooming centers.”
One Texas county is considering shutting down all its libraries in response to a judge ordering books some locals oppose to be returned to its shelves, as NCRM was among the first to report. A federal judge ordered Llano County to return books with LGBTQ and race-related content to library shelves, after seven local residents who wanted the books available to the public filed a First and Fourteenth Amendment lawsuit, saying removal of the books violated their civil rights.
In response to the judge ordering books be returned to shelves, Llano County officials will meet on Thursday to consider not only shutting down all its libraries, but terminating the employment of everyone who works in those libraries.
In an even more vindictive move, one Republican House lawmaker in Missouri was so enraged over a lawsuit from the ACLU, filed on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association, that he pushed through legislation that defunds all public libraries across the state.
READ MORE: ‘Fascism Plain and Simple’: Critics Blast Trump for Saying America’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Is Its Own ‘Sick Radical People’
That bill passed on Tuesday, stripping more than $4.5 million budgeted for public libraries from the state’s budget should it be signed into law.
The ACLU is attempting to have a court “declare Senate Bill 775 unconstitutional, a bill that has resulted in over 300 books getting banned from school libraries, many of which include LGBTQ characters or racial justice themes,” as Heartland Signal reports.
SB 775 was signed into law last year. It “made it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material, leading librarians across the state to remove anything from their collections that they thought could be considered criminal,” NPR reported. “Librarians or other school officials could face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the policy.”
Missouri House budget committee chairman Rep. Cody Smith “argued that the state should not ‘subsidize’ the lawsuit with government aid. But the Missouri Library Association, a nonprofit representing Missouri’s librarians, put out a statement stating they are not providing any funding for this lawsuit, as the ACLU is aiding them pro bono.”
Missouri House Republicans voted to defund all public libraries in a proposed state budget that will move to a vote in the GOP-controlled state Senate soon.
This move seems to be retaliation for an ACLU lawsuit. The budget would hit rural libraries especially hard. pic.twitter.com/mBideTSPMS
— The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2023
Adding another wrinkle to the issue, a Tuesday MSNBC opinion piece notes: “The problem, though, is that Missouri Republicans aren’t the only ones mounting up against libraries. Late last month, Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., tweeted: ‘Over time, American communities will build beautiful, church owned public-access libraries. I’m going to help these churches get funding. We will change the whole public library paradigm. The libraries regular Americans recall are gone. They’ve become liberal grooming centers.'”
Over time, American communities will build beautiful, church owned public-access libraries. I’m going to help these churches get funding. We will change the whole public library paradigm.
The libraries regular Americans recall are gone. They’ve become liberal grooming centers.
— Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) March 23, 2023
Pointing to an NBC News report on Llano County considering to shutter its libraries, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a professor of law at The University of Alabama School of Law tweeted, “Just like public pools were closed in the south after desegregation was ordered.”
READ MORE: ‘Straight Pride’ Organizer Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Alleged Role in January 6 Insurrection
Morgan Fairchild, the well-known actress and activist, weighed in saying, “I never want to hear another word from a Republican about Freedom, when they defund public libraries, a concept started in US by Founding Father, Benjamin Franklin, so that common citizens could better themselves.”
Journalist Roland Martin, a Texas native and author of four books including “White Fear: How the Browning of America Is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds,” served up an even more passionate response.
“I keep telling y’all the @GOP is simply STUPID. How in the hell do you defund all of the public libraries in a state? These are truly illiterate assholes,” he tweeted.
Award winning novelist, short story writer, playwright, poet, literary critic, professor, and editor Joyce Carol Oates declared defunding libraries and diversity initiatives, childcare, and pre-kindergarten programs, “sad but not surprising.”
“Republicans seem bent upon destroying the commonweal like public libraries,” she said on Twitter, adding: “their goal appears to be privatizing everything as in a feudal society in which serfs are subhuman, mere labor.”
Former Missouri Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill offered a multiple choice tweet:
“A primer on Mo GOP:
A) outlawed all abortions from moment of conception for rape victims
B) voted to allow children to openly carry AR-15s
C) defunded public libraries
D) All of the above. Ding ding ding (right answer)”
See the video and tweet above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘You Have a Credibility Problem’: Judge Scorches Fox News Lawyer in Pre-Trial Hearing – Report
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Fascism Plain and Simple’: Critics Blast Trump for Saying America’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Is Its Own ‘Sick Radical People’
Donald Trump says the greatest problem facing America is its own “sick radical people,” a claim critics, historians, and political experts are labeling clear fascism.
The one-term ex-president, running his third consecutive campaign for the White House while currently under criminal felony indictment, sat down with far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday.
“I often say, they said to me the other day, one of your fellow journalists said, ‘Who is the biggest problem? Sir is it China? Could it be Russia? Could it be North Korea?'” Trump told Carlson.
“I said the biggest problem is from within. It’s the sick radical people from within,” Trump declared, presumably referring to Democrats and anyone who opposes him.
READ MORE: Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan to Stop ‘Brazen and Unconstitutional’ Interference in Trump Hush Money Payoff Case
Trump: “One of your fellow journalists said, ‘who’s the biggest problem? Is it China? Could it be Russia? Could it be North Korea?’ No, I said, the biggest problem is from within. It’s these sick radical people” pic.twitter.com/vLKOcRHCRK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023
During that same interview Trump told Carlson the “biggest problem we have in the whole world” is not global warming but “nuclear warming.”
Trump: “I’m an environmentalist also, in my own way, because I’ve done a good job with the environment. But nobody talks about nuclear.” pic.twitter.com/Dr0egpr34L
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023
Trump went on to praise current authoritarian leaders and dictators, some who murder their own people, as “top of the line,” including China’s President Xi, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.
Trump: “President Xi is a brilliant man … the look, the brain, the whole thing” pic.twitter.com/nvtXKiHEHT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023
Trump is very clearly on Russia’s side: “Putin — very smart. Now, he’s had probably a bad year. Don’t forget, that whole this is not … if he took over all of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/92pcyOblWL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2023
Critics slammed the ex-president, pointing out once again his fascistic tendencies.
Professor of History at the New School for Social Research Federico Finchelstein calls Trump a “Wannabe fascist leader.”
READ MORE: Bombshell Report Reveals 1000 US Citizen Children Were Also Separated From Parents Under Trump and Miller Policies
Finchelstein, who has written seven books on fascism, warned Trump is “returning to the fascist sources…in fascism the idea of the internal enemy was intrinsically connected to a notion about the inferiority, impurity and treasonous nature of those that were deemed as different to the majority.”
Asked on social media, “Don’t you think someone is coaching him on this messaging? Textbook authoritarianism,” Finchelstein replied, “I think he is a natural…”
Freelance journalist and author of the book, “America’s Holy Warriors: How the Religious Right endangers Democracy,” Annika Brockschmidt, summed up Trump’s “sick radical people” remarks: “This is just fascism plain and simple.”
Brad Moss, a top national security attorney and frequent political commentator: “And there it is. Trump’s 2024 campaign message is that the greatest threat to national security is the American people.”
Journalist David Roberts: “Standard-issue, off-the-shelf fascism. Not even a twist, just the generic label stuff.”
Attorney and civil rights activist Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC legal analyst, took a different approach: “Trump is right! The Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and all those ‘fine people’ who are Neo-nazis and white supremacists…who responded with weapons and violence on Jan 6th after they felt called up by #Trump…They are dangerous radicals.”
Watch the video clips of Trump’s interview above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Bombshell Report Reveals 1000 US Citizen Children Were Also Separated From Parents Under Trump and Miller Policies
A “significant” number of children who were U.S. citizens were separated by the Trump administration from their parents, a result of the then-president’s broader “zero-tolerance” anti-immigrant polices created to send a message to migrants in Central America to not travel to the United States or risk their families being permanently destroyed.
“A government task force is tracking the fates of U.S. citizen children taken from migrant parents during the Trump administration. Some have spent years in foster care,” The New York Times revealed in a bombshell report Tuesday. “Hundreds, and possibly as many as 1,000, children born to immigrant parents in the United States were removed from them at the border, according to lawyers and immigrant advocates who are working with the government to find the families.”
Just as with the more than 5000 immigrant children the Trump administration separated from their families who the Biden administration has been actively working to re-unite, some of the 1000 children who are U.S. citizens have also yet to be reunited with their families.
READ MORE: Stephen Miller Says He’s Fighting ‘Transgender Ideology’ Because Schools Are Teaching ‘People Are Whatever They Want to Be’
“In many cases, the U.S.-born children were placed into foster care for lengthy periods, and some have yet to be reunited with their parents, lost in the system nearly five years after the separations took place.”
The Trump administration built what many called concentration camps to house the thousands of migrant children it had taken from their parents, as Trump administration attorneys argued in court the children did not need soap or toothbrushes.
The Times notes, “anyone wronged by the United States can bring claims against the government, and many families are doing so with the help of the A.C.L.U. as well as other groups and private lawyers.”
READ MORE: ‘Straight Pride’ Organizer Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Alleged Role in January 6 Insurrection
Attorney Leecia Welch, deputy litigation director at Children’s Rights, told The Times, “When you think it can’t get any worse, you hear additional facts about the horror of the policy.”
That child separation policy was created and promoted by White House Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, a far-right extremist who “promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
