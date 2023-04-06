RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Jim Jordan Subpoenas Former Trump Hush Money Payoff Prosecutor Who Said Ex-President Is ‘Guilty’
House Republican Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, ignoring a stern warning from Alvin Bragg to not interfere with his hush money payoff probe into Donald Trump, has issued a subpoena to one of two former New York prosecutors who resigned over what appeared at the time to be the Manhattan District Attorney’s decision to stall the investigation.
In a statement from the House Judiciary Committee Jordan say he “subpoenaed former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to appear before the Committee for a deposition. As a special assistant district attorney, Pomerantz led the investigation into President Donald Trump’s finances before resigning in protest after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges against President Trump. Pomerantz publicly criticized Bragg for failing to aggressively prosecute President Trump and even wrote a memoir describing his eagerness to investigate President Trump and disclosing internal deliberations about the investigation.”
Chairman Jordan is claiming “Pomerantz’s public statements about the investigation strongly suggest that Bragg’s prosecution of President Trump is politically motivated.”
However, Pomerantz has publicly stated the reason he resigned was because he believed, based on the investigation, that Trump had committed multiple crimes.
The New York Times in March of last year reported Pomerantz “believed that the former president was ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’ and that it was ‘a grave failure of justice’ not to hold him accountable, according to a copy of his resignation letter.”
In that letter Pomerantz “states explicitly his belief that the office could have convicted the former president. Mr. Bragg’s decision was ‘contrary to the public interest,’ he wrote.”
“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” the letter states. Pomerantz also “wrote that he believed there was enough evidence to prove Mr. Trump’s guilt ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.'”
Chairman Jordan may have difficulty enforcing the subpoena. Pomerantz refused a request to voluntarily appear, and legal experts including Bragg’s general counsel have made clear Jordan does not have the authority to investigate Bragg or an open case.
Also, Chairman Jordan last year refused to comply with a lawful subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Jordan also claims he is “conducting oversight of Bragg’s unprecedented prosecutorial conduct to inform the consideration of potential legislative reforms that would, among other things, prevent state or local politically motivated prosecutions of current or former presidents.”
CNN adds that the subpoena “comes as Jordan has left the door open on whether to take the unprecedented step to subpoena Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as part of the larger House Republican effort to discredit the case he has brought against Trump.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Behind Closed Doors DeSantis Quietly Turns US Into Majority Permitless Gun Carry Nation
Early Monday afternoon the United States of America became a majority permitless gun carry country, as Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill quickly passed through the legislature with little time for pushback.
DeSantis frequently holds press conferences and bill signings, often at schools, often surrounded by little children as he tries to advance his “parents’ rights” campaign. But on Monday, the governor who many are expecting to formally announce a White House run soon, shunned the cameras and the kids, opting for a quiet, closed-door signing. A tweet from the NRA appears to show DeSantis signing the bill surrounded by their “representatives.”
🇺🇸BREAKING: Gov. @RonDeSantisFL Signs NRA-Backed Constitutional Carry Into Law
More from @EmmColt with @FoxNews ➡️ https://t.co/xn5BSVr9R3 pic.twitter.com/h0syjuRR6s
— NRA (@NRA) April 3, 2023
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison accused DeSantis of “standing shoulder to shoulder” with the NRA, which it says was “invited” to the signing.
The signing comes exactly one-week, almost to the minute, of the Nashville school mass shooting, when three nine-year olds – about the same age of school children DeSantis has often surrounded himself with at signing – and three adults were shot to death by an assault-weapon-wielding gunman.
“The NRA applauds Florida for becoming the 26th state to adopt the vital Constitutional Carry legislation,” an NRA executive said in a statement to Fox News. “This NRA-spearheaded initiative empowers Floridians to exercise their Second Amendment rights without undue bureaucratic barriers, affirming the fundamental right to self-defense.”
“There were already 25 states that had permitless or ‘constitutional carry’ laws on the books,” Fox News explains, “meaning Florida tipped the U.S. into becoming a constitutional carry-majority nation.”
Giffords, the anti-gun violence organization founded by former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, slammed DeSantis.
“Governor DeSantis just signed permitless carry into law behind closed doors, probably because he knows it’s dangerous & unpopular,” the group said on social media. “This bill was rushed through the legislature—and DeSantis signed it quietly with the NRA’s support and against Floridians’ wishes.”
Hillsborough County, Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren blasted the move.
DeSantis signed permitless carry bill into law.
Facts:
▪️Makes our families less safe (studies show these laws increase violent crime & suicide)
▪️Makes cops’ jobs harder
▪️Makes it easier for criminals to have guns
▪️Has nothing to do w/ 2nd Am
▪️Has everything to do w/ NRA pic.twitter.com/O5gea8ArCj
— Andrew Warren (@AndrewWarrenFL) April 3, 2023
The new law goes into effect July 1.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘F*** ’Em Up’: Trump Has Told Advisors He Will Target Manhattan DA With Increasing Attacks – Report
Amid meetings with advisors and associates Donald Trump has said he plans to increase his already “vitriolic,” “fascist,” racist, and antisemitic attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, after a grand jury indicted the ex-president last week in his hush money payoff case. Rather than focus on legal strategy with his defense attorneys, Trump reportedly has been scheming on how to capitalize both politically and financially on the indictment by a jury of his peers and the impending trial.
“Former President Donald J. Trump is preparing to walk into a Manhattan courtroom as both a defendant and a candidate, making final plans for his arrest on Tuesday while also trying to maximize his surrender for political benefit,” The New York Times reports, adding he “has already attacked the judge — comments his lawyers tried to smooth over in appearances on the morning talk shows on Sunday.”
And in a report at The Guardian, Hugo Lowell writes that Trump “has told advisers and associates in recent days that he is prepared to escalate attacks against the Manhattan prosecutor who resurrected the criminal prosecution into his hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 now that a grand jury has indicted him.”
“The former president has vowed to people close to him that he wants to go on the offensive and – in a private moment over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that demonstrates his gathering resolve – remarked using more colorful language that it was time to politically ‘rough ’em up.'”
Lowell revealed on social media what that “more colorful language” actually was: “Trump has told advisers and associates that he’s prepared to escalate attacks against the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg now that he’s been formally charged — and remarked in a private moment that it’s time to politically ‘f*ck em up’,” Lowell tweeted.
He adds, “Trump had already signaled that he would go after Bragg weeks before the grand jury handed up an indictment, saying in pugilistic posts on Truth Social that the prosecution was purely political and accusing him of being a psychopath.”
“But the latest charged rhetoric reflects Trump’s determination to double down on those attacks as he returns to his time-tested playbook of brawling with prosecutors, especially when faced with legal trouble that he knows he cannot avoid,” Lowell notes.
The Guardian reporter also expanded on his reporting Monday morning on MSNBC (video below).
Legal experts are responding to this latest development, noting that Trump’s efforts to scare prosecutors or try the case in the court of public opinion will be fruitless.
“As a former prosecutor, I know this to be true,” says U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), “the number of law enforcement officials and prosecutors who would be intimidated because a criminal defendant escalated attacks on them is exactly zero.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin says Trump’s tactics will likely work against him: “This story seems likely to be an exhibit to an application by the DA’s office for some sort of gag order, that is unless Judge Juan Merchan does it on his own.”
Meanwhile, Trump continued his attacks late into the evening on Sunday via his Truth Social platform.
“The Corrupt D.A. has no case,” Trump wrote, demanding the trial be moved because he claimed he could not get a fair one. He also complained about the “Trump Hating Judge, hand selected by the Soros backed D.A.”
His final words of the night, an all-caps blast: “election interference!!!”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Capitol Police Issue Warning Over Possible Trump Protests ‘Across the Country’
The U.S. Capitol Police and the Senate Sergeant at Arms on Friday jointly issued a statement warning they “anticipate” Trump protests across the country. The statement is not time-specific, and it states it has no information on “credible threats,” but some Democratic offices are allowing staffers to work from home Friday and Tuesday.
“The Sergeant at Arms and United States Capitol Police (USCP) anticipate demonstration activity across the country related to the indictment of former President Trump. While law enforcement is not tracking any specific, credible threats against the Capitol or state offices, there is potential for demonstration activity. USCP is working with law enforcement partners, so you may observe a greater law enforcement presence on Capitol Hill,” the statement reads.
“The SAA and USCP are monitoring the potential nationwide impacts to Senate state offices,” it adds.
The House Sergeant at Arms was conspicuously absent from the statement. Speaker Kevin McCarthy has control over that office.
Additionally, Axios is reporting, “several House Democrats are allowing staffers to work from home as a safety precaution,” noting that “the memory of Trump supporters ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 is still fresh on the mind.”
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is allowing staff to work from home for safety reasons. She told Axios, “I don’t ever want to see a Jan. 6 again.”
“I’ve been in the Trump hate tunnel, Donald Trump has gone after me, and quite frankly I don’t have security. I don’t have entourages.”
She’s not the only Democrat to raise concerns.
“Much of the language from the former President and his devotees is similar to what inspired Jan. 6th,” U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips said. “I’m concerned about safety for my colleagues and my staff.”
Meanwhile, House Republicans are issuing full-throated support for Trump and calling for protests.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who was called out by name in a six-page letter Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent to Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Friday morning, announced she will be in New York on Tuesday to support Trump when he is arraigned. She has posted several tweets since Trump was indicted.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy issued a statement Thursday seemingly designed to gin up rage and action in the MAGA base.
“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”
Image by Elvert Barnes via Flickr and a CC license
