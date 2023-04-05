Students Across the Country Walk Out of School to Protest Gun Violence After Nashville as TN House GOP Moves to Expel Dems

The mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant Presbyterian elementary school that left three nine-year-olds and three adults dead may feel like it was weeks ago, but it’s only been nine days since that horrific and tragic massacre.

In Tennessee, many have been protesting. Six days ago, on Thursday, thousands protested in Nashville, including at and inside the state Capitol. Three Democratic Representatives, Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, stood together in the well of the House in solidarity with those protesting gun violence and the Republican majority’s staunch refusal to do anything to address the “gun” part of gun violence.

Comparing the protestors to the rioters inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection, House Republican Speaker Cameron Sexton, outraged, this week stripped all three Democratic lawmakers of their committees. He vowed to take additional steps.

On Thursday, all three will face a vote of expulsion.

This is not a local story, and it is not a Tennessee story alone.

READ MORE: ‘We Must Restore a Biblical Standard’: Mom Tells TX Lawmakers Why She Supports Mandating Ten Commandments in All Classrooms

The expulsion of three democratically-elected lawmakers – not for cause but for retribution – has become a national story, and has shocked many Americans already worried for our democracy.

Representatives Johnson, Jones, and Pearson’s “crime” was violating House decorum. That’s not just “manners,” of course, but how the House is governed, what rules everyone follows to presumably complete the people’s business. So it’s not “nothing,” but it’s far from a violation worthy of expulsion.

In 2019 Speaker Sexton refused to expel a Republican credibly accused of child sexual assault, saying the voters chose him as their representative. He said he believed expulsion should be on a case-by-case basis but could not see expelling a lawmaker unless there was a criminal indictment or conviction.

Speaker Sexton apparently has changed his mind, now that Democrats are causing him a problem.

And it is a very big problem Sexton would no doubt like to go away.

At the very core of this series of events is gun violence and a ruling political party – nationwide – that refuses to take any logical action to protect children, and all people in America, from guns.

Rather than act to implement gun reform, Speaker Sexton is acting to expel duly-elected lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the protests are continuing.

On Wednesday countless thousands of students across the country staged walkouts to protest gun violence and the lawmakers at every level who refuse to take action to turn the tide of mass murder.

Guns, and gun violence, the students will rightly tell you, are now the leading cause of their deaths.

READ MORE: Legal Expert Reveals What Bragg Discovered Trump Did With Payoffs That Destroys Claims He Was ‘Protecting’ Melania

And so, they are protesting across the country.

Massachusetts. Texas. North Carolina. Michigan. All around the country, students participated in a walkout today calling for gun reform after last week’s school shooting in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/B3yYvZhvm8 — The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2023

In Boulder, Colorado.

Students at Boulder High School are participating in a state and national walkout today to raise awareness for gun violence. Here they are in front of the Boulder County Courthouse @dailycamera pic.twitter.com/ynvRGmB17y — Olivia Doak (@NT_oliviadoak) April 5, 2023

In Portland, Oregon.

Terry Schrunk Plaza. School kids calling out gun makers, law makers, the NRA and anyone they feel is in the way of real change for gun violence. Now chanting This is what democracy looks like.” @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/sk83jmnp7X — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) April 5, 2023

In Dallas, Texas.

Today, Rangel students led a silent walkout to protest gun violence in our schools. Guns are the #1 killer of 18-25 year olds. Help us to feel safe in school, TX politicians! Pass sensible gun laws. Thoughts & prayers are not enough @GovAbbott @DanPatrick @KenPaxtonTX @wfaaizzy pic.twitter.com/yOLwrLpHcu — Irma Rangel YWLS (@RangelYWLS) April 5, 2023

In Framingham, Massachusetts.

In Uvalde, Texas.

HAPPENING NOW- Students in #Uvalde are participating in walkout – @LeighWaldman will have more tonight at 5 #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/dl2oBDBtNk — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) April 5, 2023

In New York City, NY.

“I’m scared to go to school, because I don’t wanna get shot.” “It’s not fair how people are banning some books and not guns.” — NYC students join national walkout calling for action to prevent gun violence after last week’s mass shooting in Nashville pic.twitter.com/UBw018e7LO — The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2023

In Memphis, Tennessee.

“We cannot have academics if we are not safe,” says 12th grader Presley Spiller, an organizer of the walkout at White Station High School. pic.twitter.com/jGr0nd1cSy — MLK50: Justice Through Journalism (@MLK50Memphis) April 5, 2023

In Seattle, Washington.

Dozens of students at Eastlake High Schools are walking out to protest gun violence. Across the country more than 100 schools are seeing students walkout. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/UbBSnoZxNx — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) April 5, 2023

In Greensboro, North Carolina.

Our students at Grimsley showing what democracy looks like in a protest walkout to end gun violence. As a community, we lost a student this week to gun violence. Enough is enough. Change is necessary. pic.twitter.com/PzRh39VKxn — Coach Darren Corbett (@DarrenCorbett4) April 5, 2023

In Durham, North Carolina.

#HAPPENINGNOW: hundreds of students at the Durham School of the Arts are participating in a walkout protesting gun violence in response to the school shooting in Nashville last week @WRAL pic.twitter.com/Sf3b8Ar8DZ — Monica Casey WRAL (@MonicaCaseyNews) April 5, 2023

In Jackson, Mississippi.

The walkout at Warren-Central high was part of a nationwide demonstration by @StudentsDemand School administrators were aware of the plans and wanted to give students a chance to let their voices be heard. pic.twitter.com/PIsNU1N5dL — Ross Adams (@radamsWAPT) April 5, 2023

In University Park, Pennsylvania.

Students chanting “kids over guns” outside State College Area High School as part of nationwide walkout to protest gun violence. pic.twitter.com/dy7eLehqvK — Keely Doll (@keely_doll) April 5, 2023

In Valparaiso, Indiana.

At Valparaiso High School right now, students are participating in a walkout to protest gun violence and demand legislators take action. Story to come. pic.twitter.com/XZvBlYgE4j — Will Skipworth (@WillSkipworth) April 5, 2023

In Kansas City, Missouri.

Hundreds of KC-area students participated in a nationwide school walkout — a week after the deadly school shooting in Nashville. VIDEO: https://t.co/iJtGETWoni pic.twitter.com/l0Or3ht0nG — FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) April 5, 2023

In Johnson City, Tennessee.