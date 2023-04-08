RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
The Religious-Right Coalition Behind Kansas’ Sweeping Anti-Trans Legislation
Kansas legislators passed sweeping anti-trans legislation this week that has a religious-right coalition’s fingerprints all over it.
On Tuesday, the Republican-led Kansas legislature passed Senate Bill 180—which would make it illegal for trans people to use the bathroom corresponding with their gender identity and illegal to change their name or gender identity on drivers’ licenses—sending it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk with a veto-proof majority.
SB 180, which opponents say attempts to erase trans people from society, was introduced by Kansas state Sen. Renee Erickson. Erickson is a graduate of the Family Policy Alliance’s Statesmen Academy, which promises to “equip [participants] with foundational Christian worldview training.” The Family Policy Alliance is also a leading partner in the anti-trans coalition that has dubbed itself “Promise to America’s Children.”
Formed in 2021, “Promise to America’s Children” vows to “protect” children who it says “are under attack” from “politicized ideas about sexual orientation and gender identity ideology.” The 23 groups that make up the coalition portray feminism and LGBTQ equality as threats to the Christian right’s narrow vision of “the natural family.” With behemoth partner organizations like Alliance Defending Freedom and the Heritage Foundation, the coalition drafts model legislation and works with aligned state lawmakers to introduce them in their state legislatures.
A day after passage of SB 180, the state’s Republican-controlled Senate also overrode Kelly’s veto of House Bill 2238, which bars trans kids from playing on sports teams according to their gender identity and which trans rights advocates worry could lead to state-mandated genital inspections of some athletes. That legislation includes identical language to a 2020 Idaho bill drafted by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a leading partner of the anti-trans coalition. It was also introduced by Rep. Barb Wasinger, a participant in Family Policy Alliance’s Statesman Academy who has signaled her support of the anti-trans coalition by signing its “promise.”
The anti-trans coalition’s website lists six signatories from Kansas in total—state Reps. Barb Wasinger, Steven Howe, Lisa Moser, Eric Smith, Mike Thompson, and Susan Humphries—all of whom voted to pass both both pieces of anti-trans legislation.
The anti-trans coalition also had some influence in testimony. The groups that testified in support of SB 180, which makes it illegal for trans people to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity, included Kansas Family Voice, a state chapter of the Family Policy Alliance and a state partner of the anti-trans coalition. The Family Policy Alliance has worked with at least one of the other groups that testified in support of the anti-trans legislation: Women’s Liberation Front, also known as WoLF, a self-described radical feminist organization that criticizes transgender people as a threat to cisgender women.
The pairing of self-proclaimed feminists and ardent anti-feminists is strategic. In 2017, Right Wing Watch reported on the anti-trans strategies and tactics being discussed at the religious-right Values Voters Summit. Among them was a suggestion that anti-trans activists avoid using religious language because secular arguments would be more successful at building alliances with anti-trans feminists.
Fomenting opposition to trans girls’ participation in sports has been used to build momentum for even more aggressive anti-trans legislation. A 2021 Right Wing Watch investigation found that “Promise to America’s Children” was focusing attention on trans athletes while working behind the scenes to draft and pass legislation that would not only keep trans girls and women from playing on sports teams, but also remove access to gender-affirming care for trans youth.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image by Victoria Pickering via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Jim Jordan Subpoenas Former Trump Hush Money Payoff Prosecutor Who Said Ex-President Is ‘Guilty’
House Republican Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, ignoring a stern warning from Alvin Bragg to not interfere with his hush money payoff probe into Donald Trump, has issued a subpoena to one of two former New York prosecutors who resigned over what appeared at the time to be the Manhattan District Attorney’s decision to stall the investigation.
In a statement from the House Judiciary Committee Jordan say he “subpoenaed former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to appear before the Committee for a deposition. As a special assistant district attorney, Pomerantz led the investigation into President Donald Trump’s finances before resigning in protest after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges against President Trump. Pomerantz publicly criticized Bragg for failing to aggressively prosecute President Trump and even wrote a memoir describing his eagerness to investigate President Trump and disclosing internal deliberations about the investigation.”
Chairman Jordan is claiming “Pomerantz’s public statements about the investigation strongly suggest that Bragg’s prosecution of President Trump is politically motivated.”
However, Pomerantz has publicly stated the reason he resigned was because he believed, based on the investigation, that Trump had committed multiple crimes.
READ MORE: ‘It’s Illegal’: Legal Experts Trounce Clarence Thomas Over Bombshell Corruption Allegations
The New York Times in March of last year reported Pomerantz “believed that the former president was ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’ and that it was ‘a grave failure of justice’ not to hold him accountable, according to a copy of his resignation letter.”
In that letter Pomerantz “states explicitly his belief that the office could have convicted the former president. Mr. Bragg’s decision was ‘contrary to the public interest,’ he wrote.”
“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” the letter states. Pomerantz also “wrote that he believed there was enough evidence to prove Mr. Trump’s guilt ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.'”
Chairman Jordan may have difficulty enforcing the subpoena. Pomerantz refused a request to voluntarily appear, and legal experts including Bragg’s general counsel have made clear Jordan does not have the authority to investigate Bragg or an open case.
Also, Chairman Jordan last year refused to comply with a lawful subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Jordan also claims he is “conducting oversight of Bragg’s unprecedented prosecutorial conduct to inform the consideration of potential legislative reforms that would, among other things, prevent state or local politically motivated prosecutions of current or former presidents.”
CNN adds that the subpoena “comes as Jordan has left the door open on whether to take the unprecedented step to subpoena Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as part of the larger House Republican effort to discredit the case he has brought against Trump.”
READ MORE: Students Across the Country Walk Out of School to Protest Gun Violence After Nashville as TN House GOP Moves to Expel Dems
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Behind Closed Doors DeSantis Quietly Turns US Into Majority Permitless Gun Carry Nation
Early Monday afternoon the United States of America became a majority permitless gun carry country, as Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill quickly passed through the legislature with little time for pushback.
DeSantis frequently holds press conferences and bill signings, often at schools, often surrounded by little children as he tries to advance his “parents’ rights” campaign. But on Monday, the governor who many are expecting to formally announce a White House run soon, shunned the cameras and the kids, opting for a quiet, closed-door signing. A tweet from the NRA appears to show DeSantis signing the bill surrounded by their “representatives.”
🇺🇸BREAKING: Gov. @RonDeSantisFL Signs NRA-Backed Constitutional Carry Into Law
More from @EmmColt with @FoxNews ➡️ https://t.co/xn5BSVr9R3 pic.twitter.com/h0syjuRR6s
— NRA (@NRA) April 3, 2023
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison accused DeSantis of “standing shoulder to shoulder” with the NRA, which it says was “invited” to the signing.
The signing comes exactly one-week, almost to the minute, of the Nashville school mass shooting, when three nine-year olds – about the same age of school children DeSantis has often surrounded himself with at signing – and three adults were shot to death by an assault-weapon-wielding gunman.
“The NRA applauds Florida for becoming the 26th state to adopt the vital Constitutional Carry legislation,” an NRA executive said in a statement to Fox News. “This NRA-spearheaded initiative empowers Floridians to exercise their Second Amendment rights without undue bureaucratic barriers, affirming the fundamental right to self-defense.”
READ MORE: ‘Seditious Scumbag’: Retired USAF Colonel Likens ‘60 Minutes’ to Fox News After Marjorie Taylor Greene Interview
“There were already 25 states that had permitless or ‘constitutional carry’ laws on the books,” Fox News explains, “meaning Florida tipped the U.S. into becoming a constitutional carry-majority nation.”
Giffords, the anti-gun violence organization founded by former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, slammed DeSantis.
“Governor DeSantis just signed permitless carry into law behind closed doors, probably because he knows it’s dangerous & unpopular,” the group said on social media. “This bill was rushed through the legislature—and DeSantis signed it quietly with the NRA’s support and against Floridians’ wishes.”
Hillsborough County, Florida State Attorney Andrew Warren blasted the move.
DeSantis signed permitless carry bill into law.
Facts:
▪️Makes our families less safe (studies show these laws increase violent crime & suicide)
▪️Makes cops’ jobs harder
▪️Makes it easier for criminals to have guns
▪️Has nothing to do w/ 2nd Am
▪️Has everything to do w/ NRA pic.twitter.com/O5gea8ArCj
— Andrew Warren (@AndrewWarrenFL) April 3, 2023
The new law goes into effect July 1.
See the tweets above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘F*** ’Em Up’: Trump Has Told Advisors He Will Target Manhattan DA With Increasing Attacks – Report
Amid meetings with advisors and associates Donald Trump has said he plans to increase his already “vitriolic,” “fascist,” racist, and antisemitic attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, after a grand jury indicted the ex-president last week in his hush money payoff case. Rather than focus on legal strategy with his defense attorneys, Trump reportedly has been scheming on how to capitalize both politically and financially on the indictment by a jury of his peers and the impending trial.
“Former President Donald J. Trump is preparing to walk into a Manhattan courtroom as both a defendant and a candidate, making final plans for his arrest on Tuesday while also trying to maximize his surrender for political benefit,” The New York Times reports, adding he “has already attacked the judge — comments his lawyers tried to smooth over in appearances on the morning talk shows on Sunday.”
And in a report at The Guardian, Hugo Lowell writes that Trump “has told advisers and associates in recent days that he is prepared to escalate attacks against the Manhattan prosecutor who resurrected the criminal prosecution into his hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 now that a grand jury has indicted him.”
READ MORE: Manhattan DA Unleashes on Jim Jordan With Stern Warning: You May Not ‘Interfere’ With Trump Prosecution
“The former president has vowed to people close to him that he wants to go on the offensive and – in a private moment over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that demonstrates his gathering resolve – remarked using more colorful language that it was time to politically ‘rough ’em up.'”
Lowell revealed on social media what that “more colorful language” actually was: “Trump has told advisers and associates that he’s prepared to escalate attacks against the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg now that he’s been formally charged — and remarked in a private moment that it’s time to politically ‘f*ck em up’,” Lowell tweeted.
He adds, “Trump had already signaled that he would go after Bragg weeks before the grand jury handed up an indictment, saying in pugilistic posts on Truth Social that the prosecution was purely political and accusing him of being a psychopath.”
“But the latest charged rhetoric reflects Trump’s determination to double down on those attacks as he returns to his time-tested playbook of brawling with prosecutors, especially when faced with legal trouble that he knows he cannot avoid,” Lowell notes.
READ MORE: Trump Trial Could Go Well Into the 2024 Election – Or Possibly Even Past It: Former Prosecutor
The Guardian reporter also expanded on his reporting Monday morning on MSNBC (video below).
Legal experts are responding to this latest development, noting that Trump’s efforts to scare prosecutors or try the case in the court of public opinion will be fruitless.
“As a former prosecutor, I know this to be true,” says U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), “the number of law enforcement officials and prosecutors who would be intimidated because a criminal defendant escalated attacks on them is exactly zero.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin says Trump’s tactics will likely work against him: “This story seems likely to be an exhibit to an application by the DA’s office for some sort of gag order, that is unless Judge Juan Merchan does it on his own.”
Meanwhile, Trump continued his attacks late into the evening on Sunday via his Truth Social platform.
“The Corrupt D.A. has no case,” Trump wrote, demanding the trial be moved because he claimed he could not get a fair one. He also complained about the “Trump Hating Judge, hand selected by the Soros backed D.A.”
His final words of the night, an all-caps blast: “election interference!!!”
Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
