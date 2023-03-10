BREAKING NEWS
‘Star Witness’: Michael Cohen to Testify Before Grand Jury Against Trump on Monday as Indictment Seems Likely
He was his fixer and his attorney, and now the man who did the dirty work for Donald Trump may be the last nail in the coffin that is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case involving the payoff of a porn star.
The New York Times reports Friday evening that Cohen is set to testify before the grand jury next week, and an indictment could come “possibly as soon as this month.” The Times’ Maggie Haberman on Twitter announces Cohen will appear on Monday.
Cohen went to jail for his service to Trump, facilitating the $130,000 payoff that can be seen as a hush money deal, falsification of business records, and violation of campaign finance law.
Now, as The Times reports, Cohen’s testimony potentially makes him “the last witness.”
“Once he has testified, nearly every crucial player in the hush money matter will have appeared before the grand jury — with the exception of the porn star herself, Stormy Daniels, who may not be called to testify,” The Times adds. “It would be highly unusual for a prosecutor in a high-profile white-collar case to go through a weekslong presentation of evidence — and question nearly every relevant witness — without intending to seek an indictment.”
READ MORE: ‘Lazy’ and ‘Idiotic’: Nikki Haley Slammed for Suggesting Most on Medicaid and Food Stamps Are ‘Sitting on the Couch’
Professor of law, and former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman observes, “The announcement that Michael Cohen will testify before the grand jury next week is another strong sign that Bragg intends to indict as soon as he’s given Trump lawyers the chance to present argument it. You want Cohen, your star witness, & one with some warts, to go in last.”
Bragg reportedly invited Trump to testify before the grand jury, but Cohen predicts he won’t.
MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” discussed the case about an hour before The Times reported on the Cohen testimony report.
“It is not that unusual for a DA, just before they decide to bring charges, to give the target an opportunity to testify here… Michael Cohen is right, that there’s no way on God’s green earth that Donald Trump is gonna go in and testify” – @AWeissmann_ w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/ONl4uW0nv0
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) March 10, 2023
Watch the video above or at this link.
Watch Live: President Biden Speaks on Great Jobs Report
President Joe Biden will speak from The White House on the February jobs report economists are calling “smoking hot” and “gangbusters.” For the eleventh month in a row the unemployment numbers beat expectations.
The President is expected to speak momentarily.
Watch live below or at this link.
‘Final Stages’: Top Trump Advisor Hope Hicks Just Met With Manhattan District Attorney’s Office
Hope Hicks, the longtime Donald Trump confidante and his former White House Counselor, met with the Office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Monday afternoon.
“The appearance of Ms. Hicks, who was seen walking into the Manhattan district attorney’s office in the early afternoon, represents the latest sign that the prosecutors are in the final stages of their investigation,” The New York Times reports, noting she “is at least the seventh witness to meet with prosecutors since the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, convened a grand jury in January to hear evidence in the case.”
Former Trump campaign manager and senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway last week testified before the grand jury, the Times notes.
“Two employees of Mr. Trump’s company have also testified, as have two former executives of The National Enquirer who helped broker the hush-money arrangement, as well as a lawyer for the porn star, Stormy Daniels,” says The Times.
Hicks, who admitted to lying for Donald Trump in sworn testimony to federal investigators working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, had been distraught after the January 6 insurrection. She resigned as Counselor to the President January 12, 2021,
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Illegal US Military Strikes on Mexico
Hicks, it was later reported, on the day of the insurrection texted an aide to Ivanka Trump to say, “we all look like domestic terrorists now.”
“In one day [Trump] ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local proud boys chapter,” Hicks said, as NBC News reported. “And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed.”
Former federal prosecutor Harry Littman on MSNBC Monday evening likened Hicks to Cassidy Hutchinson, suggesting her testimony would be strong and respected.
The Bragg investigation is believed to center around Trump’s payment to Stormy Daniels and other women.
“As the spokeswoman for Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, Ms. Hicks was responsible for damage control on a number of issues, a role that has attracted the interest of various investigators over the years. In court records from Mr. Cohen’s federal case, the F.B.I. noted that she participated in a phone call with Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen on the same day they learned that Ms. Daniels wanted money for her story. Ms. Hicks also spoke with Mr. Cohen the day after he wired the $130,000 to Ms. Daniels’s lawyer.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Rupert Murdoch Gave Jared Kushner ‘Confidential Information’ About Joe Biden’s Campaign Ads: Court Filing
Dominion Voting Systems has filed another bombshell court document, this time also around 200 pages, which provides additional damning evidence of how the company believes Fox News operated during the 2020 presidential election and after, allowing known falsehoods to be broadcast to the public.
Fox News is facing a massive $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion, which legal experts have said the voting machines company stands a good chance of winning.
Among the most damaging revelations found so far in the new document released Monday is that Fox Corporation Chairman and News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, under sworn oath, admitted he handed Jared Kushner “confidential information” about Joe Biden’s campaign ads before they went live on the right wing cable channel.
READ MORE: ‘Propaganda Network’: Media Reporter Says Dominion Filing Exposes Fox News as ‘Void of the Most Basic Journalistic Ethics’
“During Trump’s campaign, Rupert provided Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, with Fox confidential information about Biden’s ads, along with debate strategy,” Dominion’s court filing reads. It also adds in parentheses, “providing Kushner a preview of Biden’s ads before they were public.”
According to this filing, Rupert Murdoch gave Jared Kushner, the president’s son in law, information “about Biden’s ads, along with debate strategy” in 2020. pic.twitter.com/k8Fct0ErxA
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) February 27, 2023
The filing does not specify if there was other confidential information, but presumably the network might have viewer response data to the ads.
Also presumably the “debate strategy” portion suggests Rupert Murdoch worked with Kushner on debate strategy.
Democratic strategist and senior advisor to Julian Castro, Sawyer Hackett called the revelation a bombshell.
Former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor called giving the Trump campaign Biden’s ads before they were aired, “pretty hefty in-kind campaign contribution there.”
Adam Smith, Vice President at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) echoed those remarks, asking: “did this get marked as an in-kind on Trump’s FEC filings?”
Political strategist and former Executive Director of the Lincoln Project, Fred Wellman, responded to the news with just two words: “Holy shit.”
Image by Ben Terrett via Flickr and a CC license
