Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Illegal US Military Strikes on Mexico
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for the U.S. Armed Forces to militarily attack Mexico, specifically Mexican cartels, which under international law would be illegal and could be seen as a declaration of war.
The extremist Republican congresswoman on Monday said the U.S. Military should be “stationed at our southern border,” and called for theAmerican troops to “strategically strike and take out the Mexican Cartels,” while specifying, “not the Mexican government or their people, but the Mexican Cartels which control them all.”
“They are international terrorists and criminals murdering Americans everyday with drugs and crime!” she continued, echoing Donald Trump’s 2015 presidential announcement.
“They are making BILLIONS on drug and human trafficking and are terrorizing anyone who stands in their way. Our military is competent and should take them out swiftly. Make an example out of these monsters. The only difference between the Cartels and ISIS is that the Cartels are on our southern border.”
Greene, who has increasingly been pushing pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine rhetoric, also on Monday used the kidnapping of four U.S. citizens in Mexico to push her agenda.
“Mexican Cartels kidnapped 4 Americans this weekend and Mexico is so DANGEROUS that if you go to Mexico ‘you are on your own!,'” she claimed. “But but but.. Ukraine!”
She was quickly mocked.
“The moral and emotional leader of the Republican Party wants to use cruise missiles against Tijuana (and also has no knowledge of what’s required to do an airstrike anyway) so things are going great,” tweeted communications strategist Dante Atkins.
Steve Metz, a professor of national security and strategy at the U.S. Army War College who specializes in American defense policy mocked Greene, tweeting: “Tell me you are clueless about national security strategy and international law without saying you are clueless about national security strategy and international law.”
Legal Experts: ‘Ominous’ New DOJ Brief Has ‘Profound Implications’ and Paves the Way for Multiple Trump Indictments
A legal brief filed by the Department of Justice that made the case that Donald Trump does not have unlimited immunity for his words and actions while he was president has far-reaching implications for multiple investigations that could result in indictments.
That is the opinion of multiple legal scholars, with one saying it is an ominous sign for the former president whose lawyers will see a key defense stripped away if a federal court agrees.
Last week, the DOJ submitted the brief that makes it easier for Capitol police officers to sue Trump over his actions and words related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, without actually endorsing their lawsuits.
In interviews with the Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery, legal experts made the case that the brief could not only be a sign that the DOJ will also be coming for the former president for incitement, but it also hands Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a powerful weapon as she seeks an indictment before a Georgia grand jury.
Pagliery wrote, “The department clarified that Trump’s speech, full of vitriol and fury, was not protected by presidential immunity, nor was it protected by his own free speech rights under the First Amendment,” before adding, “…by making clear that Trump’s speech was outside the norms of his office, it stripped the former president of virtually any defense he could make.”
According to one DOJ insider, “If they took the position that the president was absolutely immune, then they wouldn’t be able to bring a criminal prosecution.”
The report states that sources who have been briefed on special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations indicated, “Trump still faces potential criminal liability over the way he encouraged his MAGA devotees to march on the Capitol building on that early 2021 winter afternoon.”
As for the Willis investigation in Georgia, legal scholar Norm Eisen stated the DOJ handed her important reinforcement as she seeks indictments for 2020 election tampering and racketeering.
“It has profound implications for the Georgia case, and they are ominous for Trump,” Eisen explained before adding, “This brief is going to be utilized by the Fulton County prosecutor because it is so powerfully indicative of the only possible logical conclusion here: that an attempted coup cannot be part of the job description of a president under the United States Constitution.”
You can read more here.
‘That’s Dead People!’ Jon Stewart Blasts Oklahoma Republican in Tense Exchange Over Guns
A Republican lawmaker who earlier this year authored a bill that aims to further loosen gun restrictions appeared on “The Problem with Jon Stewart” Friday arguing that the solution to gun violence is more guns. Stewart’s guest, Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, got an earful.
During a tense exchange, Dahm nodded when asked if he believed that more guns would enhance public safety but didn’t have any good answers.
And then Stewart pounced.
“I’m not against the second amendment, I don’t want to ban guns. But you’re saying more guns makes us more safe. “So when?” Stewart said.
“We’ve got 400 million guns in the country. We had an increase, and gun deaths went up. So when, exactly, does this curve hit that takes it down?
“Would a billion guns do it?”
“You’re bringing chaos to order,” Stewart continued.
“We have 50,000 gun-related deaths. That’s not a subjective opinion. That’s dead people.”
Dahm said the approximately 50,000 gun deaths in America are a fraction of the nation’s population and noted obesity claimed more lives last year than gun deaths, to which Stewart replied “Right, and you’re the guy saying ‘you know what would help this’ is, ice cream.”
Dahm earlier this year introduced the “Firearms Freedom Act,” a measure that would make any firearm or ammunition manufactured in the Sooner State exempt from any “federal law, federal taxation, or federal regulation including registration…”
“This bill, along with SB 21 and SB 23 that I filed in December, will provide protection for law-abiding gun owners in Oklahoma,” Dahm said in a statement.
“Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs have already stated that they will not be enforcing the new ATF rule. These bills will provide them with additional support in their stand against federal overreach.”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
You Might Be Gay if You Drink Tap Water Says DeSantis Nominee Who Calls LGBTQ People ‘Evil’
Last year in response to Disney criticizing his “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Governor Ron DeSantis stripped the self-governing rights from the Magic Kingdom, and followed up this year by installing his own appointees, mostly donors, to the board that controls the special district which is largely Disney World. One of the five people the far-right wing Florida Republican has placed on the board is a former pastor who thinks drinking tap water can make you gay, being gay is a weakness and “shameful,” and LGBTQ people are “deviant” and “evil.”
Ron Peri is Chairman and CEO of The Gathering USA, which The Daily Beast reports “regularly spews nonsense about ‘Christian Nationalism‘ and the decaying of local schools,” while CNN calls it “a Christian ministry focused on outreach to men.”
CNN’s KFile reports Peri has “frequently” made derogatory remarks about LGBTQ people, and “shared a baseless conspiracy theory that tap water could be making more people gay.”
“’So why are there homosexuals today? There are any number of reasons, you know, that are given. Some would say the increase in estrogen in our societies. You know, there’s estrogen in the water from birth control pills. They can’t get it out,’ Peri baselessly said in a January 2022 Zoom discussion, later put on YouTube.”
“The level of testosterone in men broadly in America has declined by 50 points in the past 10 years,” he has also claimed. “You know, and so, maybe that’s a part of it.”
“But the big part I would suggest to you, based upon what it’s saying here, is the removal of constraint,” Peri also said. “So our society provided the constraint. And so, which is the responsibility of a society to constrain people from doing evil? Well, you remove the constraints, and then evil occurs.”
“There are a lot of unhealthy effects of a homosexual lifestyle,” Peri has also falsely claimed. “There are diseases, but it goes beyond that.”
The Florida Senate must confirm Peri and the other four nominees for them to serve on the board that oversees the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
