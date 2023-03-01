RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene SPOX Issues Profanity-Filled Response When Asked Why She Lied About a Family’s Fentanyl Tragedy
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday falsely claimed that President Joe Biden was to blame for a congressional witness’s family tragedy, the deaths of two of the mother’s children from fentanyl. But when a top CNN fact-checker asked the Georgia Republican’s spokesperson why she made that claim, when the children died the year before Biden became president during the Trump administration, the response was a terse and profanity-laden email.
“Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations [sic] refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s [sic] from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl,” Greene tweeted, attaching video of her questioning the mother (below).
In the video, from her committee seat, Greene was careful to use the term “our government.” But in her tweet, which has received 2.9 million views in under 24 hours, Greene blamed “the Biden administrations,” which is false.
Her tweet was so upsetting and offensive to so many that a readers’ context note was appended to it by Twitter: “The fentanyl overdose deaths Greene refers to occurred in July 2020 during the presidency of Donald Trump. Joe Biden was not in public office when the Kiesling brothers died.”
CNN’s Daniel Dale says, “I asked Greene’s office last night about her tweet blaming the Biden administration for these deaths in 2020 under Trump. Spokesman Nick Dyer responded by saying lots of people have died from drugs under Biden and ‘do you think they give a fuck about your bullshit fact checking?'”
Dyer’s profanity did not stop there.
“I also gave Greene congressional spokesman Nick Dyer an opportunity to comment regarding Greene’s multiple false claims yesterday about the 2020 election, such as the lies that Trump won Georgia and that there were thousands of dead voters there,” Dale tweeted. “His response: ‘Fuck off.'”
See Greene’s tweet including the video below or at this link.
Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/HRD5SX0Td8
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 28, 2023
DeSantis Accused of Banning Trump Supporters From His Book Signing (Video)
Republican governor Ron DeSantis is being accused by far-right-wing Trump supporters of trying to ban them from his book signing at a Books-A-Million in Leesburg, Florida –specifically, from the parking lot outside the book store.
Video posted by far-right-wing activist, conspiracy theorist, and white nationalist Laura Loomer shows a small group of people wearing MAGA caps and clothing with Donald Trump’s name and campaign logos, standing in a parking holding a few Trump signs. A security officer tells them they are not allowed to be there because of their clothing that shows support for the ex-president.
Loomer is an ultra-MAGA Trump supporter who lost the GOP primary to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast.
The security officer can be heard in the video saying, “they told me to say anyone wearing ‘Trump’ has to go right now.”
The Trump supporters replied, “free speech!”
“I’m sorry guys,” the uniformed man say, walking away, “I have to call LPD now,” presumably the Leesburg Police Dept.
Trump supporters show up outside Leesburg Mall today to troll Desantis’s book signing. Officer comes out and said he was told that anyone with a Trump sign had to leave. Desantis’s fascist tactics, meet Trump supporters! pic.twitter.com/tgArqEpuY8
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) February 28, 2023
That security officer, who identifies himself as a Trump supporter is a separate video, also accused Loomer and the protestors of “acting like the far-left.”
Earlier Tuesday DeSantis posted video of him boasting Florida is the “citadel of freedom” in an interview with Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson.
DeSantis has not announced if he is running for the White House and just today said he would wait until after the “dust settles” from his book tour before making any announcement either way. He has had a heavy hand in how the Sunshine State, which he also calls “the free state of Florida,” runs, leading to numerous accusations of fascism.
Watch the video above or at this link.
Daily Wire Host Says He Wasn’t Calling for ‘Genocide’ of Trans People – Claims They’re Not ‘Real’
Embattled far-right wing Daily Wire host Michael Knowles insists when he called for a complete ban on America’s 1.6 million transgender people he was not calling for genocide – and says it would be impossible to do so because transgender people aren’t “real.”
“I got in trouble for this issue yesterday. I, your beloved host, whom everybody loves so, I got in trouble for this issue,” Knowles said Tuesday, while attacking the nonprofit watchdog group Media Matters for America which highlighted his remarks.
“The big issue that they had yesterday, which was then picked up in other media outlets as well, is that I called to ban transgenderism entirely,” he admitted, which Media Matters also reported.
“It has to be the whole thing because if men have the right to behave as women and identify as women for the purposes of public life, then women can’t have their own spaces and we as a society cannot have our own standards and norms and we’re not allowed to live according to reality,” he claimed, falsely suggesting that transgender people don’t exist in reality. Later in the segment he calls being transgender “fraud.”
“We have to live according to the delusions of these troubled people. And I think we, the people, have a right to reality. And I think women have a right to their own spaces. And so, that means you’ve got to ban the thing entirely.”
After inaccurately claiming that “genocide refers to genes, it refers to genetics, it refers to biology,” Knowles said, “transgender people is not a real ontological category. It’s not a legitimate category of being. There are people who think that they’re the wrong sex, but they’re mistaken. They’re laboring under a delusion. And so we need to correct that delusion.”
(The United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention has a very different definition of genocide than what Knowles is claiming it means.)
After falsely declaring “transgenderism, ultimately, is a lie. It’s a deception. It’s a fraud,” Knowles insisted what he meant when he called for a complete ban on transgender people was “that we return to the way that American society operated until approximately five minutes ago when we said that men do not have a right to present themselves as women in public life, and women don’t have a right to present themselves as men in public life. You have some limits on that. We have all sorts of limits on our speech and behavior.”
That too is false. Transgender people have existed since the dawn of time, and for centuries men have been presenting as women and vice versa.
Watch a portion of Knowles’ comments below or at this link.
In another chilling rant about the 1.6 million trans Americans, Daily Wire host Michael Knowles says that “there can’t be a genocide” of trans people because “It’s not a legitimate category of being… They’re laboring under a delusion. And so we need to correct that delusion.” pic.twitter.com/9BmrmZjWGR
— Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) February 28, 2023
‘Finding Out Phase’: Greene Sees Few Sympathizers After Claiming She Was ‘Attacked’ and ‘Screamed At’ in a Restaurant
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed she was “attacked” and “screamed at” in an unnamed restaurant Monday night, but few are rushing defend the far-right instigator whose brand is attacking and screaming at others.
“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women [sic] and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene tweeted from her personal account. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”
The Georgia GOP congresswoman claimed, “I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons. People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.”
She did not post any video, and did not name the restaurant or its location. Nor did she offer any details of what the people alleged “attacked” her said.
Many responded with receipts, including video of Greene before she won election to Congress stalking Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C., shouting at him she had a gun.
Others pointed to her recent attack on not only President Joe Biden during the State of the Union Address earlier this month, but on the solemn event that is televised around the world. Greene repeatedly yelled at the President, falsely calling him a “liar” and making other offensive remarks.
“People used to respect others even if they had different views”, huh?
Why don’t you tell us how shouting vitriol at the President of the United States during not one, but TWO of his State of the Union addresses is showing “respect”.
You gaslighting, hypocritical hack. pic.twitter.com/Sii9o3VJLm
— Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) February 28, 2023
Still others reminded her how she has repeatedly attacked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene just called a woman insane for coming up to her in a restaurant to tell her how insane she is.
Here is a reminder that @RepMTG not only followed David Hogg down the street harassing him, but she also drew graffiti on @AOC‘s sign-in book and… https://t.co/R7We5SNT38 pic.twitter.com/n6hu3r4xw9
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 28, 2023
Here’s video of Greene stalking Hogg:
This you?pic.twitter.com/olFqEAoeo1
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 28, 2023
New York Times bestselling author and contributing opinion writer Roxane Gay reminded Greene, “Last week you were talking about a national divorce,” and added: “Please shut up.”
Greene indeed has been using her platform to call for a “national divorce,” a concept she appears to not have thought out. While she insists it would not mean civil war, she has offered few details. At one point she suggested Democrats who move to “red” states should be banned from voting for five years so they don’t vote their “values.”
Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson offered Greene this response: “It’s the finding out phase.”
See the videos and tweets above or at this link.
