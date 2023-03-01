Marjorie Taylor Greene SPOX Issues Profanity-Filled Response When Asked Why She Lied About a Family’s Fentanyl Tragedy

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday falsely claimed that President Joe Biden was to blame for a congressional witness’s family tragedy, the deaths of two of the mother’s children from fentanyl. But when a top CNN fact-checker asked the Georgia Republican’s spokesperson why she made that claim, when the children died the year before Biden became president during the Trump administration, the response was a terse and profanity-laden email.

“Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations [sic] refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s [sic] from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl,” Greene tweeted, attaching video of her questioning the mother (below).

In the video, from her committee seat, Greene was careful to use the term “our government.” But in her tweet, which has received 2.9 million views in under 24 hours, Greene blamed “the Biden administrations,” which is false.

Her tweet was so upsetting and offensive to so many that a readers’ context note was appended to it by Twitter: “The fentanyl overdose deaths Greene refers to occurred in July 2020 during the presidency of Donald Trump. Joe Biden was not in public office when the Kiesling brothers died.”

CNN’s Daniel Dale says, “I asked Greene’s office last night about her tweet blaming the Biden administration for these deaths in 2020 under Trump. Spokesman Nick Dyer responded by saying lots of people have died from drugs under Biden and ‘do you think they give a fuck about your bullshit fact checking?'”

Dyer’s profanity did not stop there.

“I also gave Greene congressional spokesman Nick Dyer an opportunity to comment regarding Greene’s multiple false claims yesterday about the 2020 election, such as the lies that Trump won Georgia and that there were thousands of dead voters there,” Dale tweeted. “His response: ‘Fuck off.'”

See Greene’s tweet including the video below or at this link.