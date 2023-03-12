News
‘A Non-Starter’: Trump’s Key Defense in ‘Imminent’ Manhattan Indictment Slapped Aside
Reacting to an assertion by Donald Trump that reported imminent indictment expected against him for paying hush money to an adult film star before the 2016 election should not be allowed to proceed, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade stated his argument is a “non-starter” for the former president’s attorneys.
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” the former prosecutor was presented with Trump’s comments that the statute of limitations has passed — and she quickly and curtly pointed out that he was dead wrong.
As McQuade noted, the rules changed during the Covid-19 pandemic and now Trump and his lawyers will have to come up with another defense.
“Speaking of lying low and not talking, Trump, of course, released a likely statement about this investigation, denying any wrongdoing and saying, in part quote, the following: ‘I relied on counsel in order to resolve this extortion of me, which took place a long time ago. Additionally, the statute of limitations has long since ended and in fact, the Radical Left media, one and a half years ago, did a countdown on the statute of limitations, which was allowed to expire.'”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump is facing an ‘amazing legal avalanche’ starting this week: former prosecutor
“We are not opining on the accuracy of that statement,” host Phang smirked. “Are either of those really available defenses to Donald Trump?”
“No,” McQuade shot back. “The statute of limitations, you know, ordinarily, it’s five years, where we’re more than five years out from 2016. But in Manhattan, during the Covid pandemic, the courts tolled the statute of limitations so it bought them extra time.”
‘In addition, if any part of that conspiracy spills into that five-year period, then those activities can count, including concealing those efforts,” she clarified. “So, I’m sure [Manhattan DA] Alvin Bragg has done his calculations and knows how the statute is gonna apply in this case. So that’s a nonstarter.”
Watch below or at the link:
News
‘Ever-Worsening Spiral of Lies’: Fox News Faces Potential ‘Financial Death Penalty’ Says Former Prosecutor
Should Dominion Voting Systems be successful in winning its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, it could have a devastating financial impact that would cloud its ability to survive.
In a column for MSNBC, former prosecutor and current host of her own show, Katie Phang, claimed the network is looking at a “financial death penalty” because there is no cap on punitive damages.
The legal expert noted that “Fox is now trapped in an ever-worsening spiral of lies of its own creation. Time and time again, Fox allegedly trafficked in lies and falsehoods.”
Weighing against the network’s defense over spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election, with on-air personalities pointing the finger at Dominion among others, are texts and private emails where execs and hosts admitted to each other they knew they were trafficking in lies.
RELATED: Murdoch confirms Kimberly Guilfoyle’s mysterious Fox exit was due to ‘inappropriate’ behavior
According to Phang, “Dominion doesn’t just have the upper hand, it has the truth on its side. If Dominion is successful, then all that would be left to determine is the amount of damages that Dominion is entitled to receive. That’s where the numbers become astronomical. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in lost profits and reputational harm.”
Beyond that $1.6 billion, is the prospect of punitive damages that could also be in the billions — putting the financial stability of the network at risk.
Dominion is “also seeking punitive damages, which are not capped under New York state law and could also be in the billions of dollars. Punitive damages are intended to punish the wrongdoer and to deter others from repeating that egregious conduct. And a multi-billion-dollar punitive damages verdict would not just punish Fox News. It would send a ringing message to all media companies to keep themselves in check and uphold the truth.”


News
Judge Makes Rape Defamation Case Against Trump Even Harder for Him to Win by Allowing His Own Words Into Evidence
Longtime journalist E. Jean Carroll has accused Donald Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a high-end Midtown Manhattan specialty store in the mid-1990’s, and now she’s suing the ex-president for defamation after he not only denied her accusations but made derogatory remarks about her.
On Friday, a federal judge allowed Carroll’s attorneys do two things that will make it even harder for Trump to win.
First, Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed Carroll to introduce Trump’s damning “Access Hollywood” tape, which almost cost him the 2016 presidential election, into evidence, as Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.
READ MORE: Fox’s Bartiromo Admitted to Banning Staff From Calling Joe Biden ‘President-Elect’: Report
“In this case, a jury reasonably could find, even from the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape alone, that Mr. Trump admitted in the Access Hollywood tape that he in fact has had contact with women’s genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he has attempted to do so,” Judge Kaplan wrote in his memorandum opinion, as Law & Crime reports.
Judge Kaplan has also ruled that Carroll’s attorneys may allow two other women who claim Trump sexually assaulted them to testify.
The benefit to Carroll’s case there, as Judge Kaplan says, is the “alleged acts are far more similar than different in the important aspects. In each case, the alleged victim claims that Mr. Trump suddenly attacked her sexually. In the cases of Ms. Carroll and Ms. Stoynoff, he allegedly did so in a location after closing a door behind him, which gave him privacy. In all three cases, he allegedly did so without consent.”
Watch below or at this link a short excerpt from the “Access Hollywood” tape. (Caution: graphic language.)
News
‘Smoking Hot’: Economists Stunned by Another ‘Gangbusters’ Biden Jobs Report
Economists are stunned as another great jobs report shows an incredibly strong economy under President Joe Biden. The February report puts unemployment at 3.6%, a slight tick up from 3.5%, with wages still rising.
“Holy smokes,” exclaimed University of Michigan professor of economics Justin Wolfers, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He says payrolls increased by 311,000, “well above” the consensus of 225,000.
Wolfers also characterized the past three months of jobs growth as “gangbusters” and “smoking hot,” as he continued to criticize those claiming the U.S. is in or approaching a recession: “Extraordinary that this occurred through a period of naysayers screaming ‘recession’!”
He didn’t stop there.
“It still remains stunning to me that we’re experiencing one of the fastest paces of sustained job growth in our history during a period in which doom-and-gloomers and recessionistas dominated our headlines,” Wolfers says.
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Law Gutting Child Labor Protections for Minors Under 16 Years Old
One of the more surprising aspects, according to Wolfers, is how jobs growth has consistently beat expectations, now 11 months in a row, “which should basically be impossible.” He puts the probability of that happening at 0.05%, and says “too many have underestimated this economy for too long.”
Jobs growth has now exceeded consensus forecasts 11 months in a row, which should basically be impossible.
Probability = 0.5^11 = an 0.05% chance.
Or these aren’t independent draws, and too many have underestimated this economy for too long. (Not me.)https://t.co/1rezYFKclN
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) March 10, 2023
“In recent months, average hourly earnings grew faster than consumer prices, meaning real wages are growing,” says Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist and former senior economist on President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisors (CEA).
Political strategist Simon Rosenberg points to the difference between Democratic and Republican presidents.
When Democrats are in power the unemployment rate goes down.
When Republicans are in power it goes up. 4/ pic.twitter.com/P0h3pLPjJr
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) March 10, 2023
He also points to other measures of a strong economy, noting how the uninsured, poverty, and unemployment rates are doing under President Biden.
Under Biden the US has seen the
– lowest uninsured rate, ever
– lowest poverty rate, ever
– lowest peacetime unemployment rate since WWII 7/ pic.twitter.com/afaM6UgDYW
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) March 10, 2023
READ MORE: Trump Off the Rails: Posts Graphic Hunter Biden Video, Declares Innocence, Wants J6 Committee Prosecuted for ‘Treason’
Joey Politano, who writes about monetary policy, labor markets, business, and finance, adds that “the gender employment gap is near an all-time low!”
In fact, American women’s prime-age employment rates are now only 0.1% off all-time highs, and the gender employment gap is near an all-time low! pic.twitter.com/p8iejdgriP
— Joey Politano ???? (@JosephPolitano) March 10, 2023


