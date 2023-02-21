BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live Now: President Biden Speaks From Warsaw Ahead of One-Year Anniversary of Russia’s Illegal War Against Ukraine
After his lengthy and covert trip to Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday President Joe Biden is now in Warsaw, Poland and about to deliver remarks on the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.
“In his address, Biden is expected to highlight the commitment of Poland and other allies to Ukraine over the past year when he speaks from the gardens of Warsaw’s Royal Castle,” PBS reports. “Last March, speaking from Warsaw, Biden delivered a forceful and highly personal condemnation of Putin just weeks after the start of the war.”
Watch live below or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
‘You’re Not Going to Be Shocked’: Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman Reveals ‘Multiple’ Indictments Were Recommended
The forewoman of the Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury investigating actions by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election says Americans will not be surprised if and when District Attorney Fani Willis hands down the indictments the group recommended.
“It is not a short list,” forewoman Emily Kohrs said, The New York Times reports, noting multiple indictments were recommended.
Calling her remarks “cryptic,” The Times says it asked her if Donald Trump was among those recommended for indictment. “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” she said, adding, “you won’t be too surprised.”
“I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist,” Kohrs said. “You probably have a fair idea of what may be on there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”
On January 2, 2021, Trump, having lost re-election, called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, pressuring him to change the vote count so Trump could claim victory.
Listen to Trump’s phone call below or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
Conflicting Reports About James O’Keefe’s Termination at Project Veritas
Right-wing activist James O’Keefe has reportedly resigned from the conservative Project Veritas group he founded. O’Keefe had previously been put on leave after employees alleged he had been abusive.
On Monday, OAN correspondent Neil McCabe first reported O’Keefe “read his resignation letter to his former team and board members at their Mamaroneck, N.Y. headquarters.”
James O’Keefe out at Project Veritas. https://t.co/1H3cZWcQfn
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 20, 2023
“This is a very disappointing development,” Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk told his audience.
Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported that employees complained in a letter about O’Keefe’s mismanagement of Project Veritas.
“James has become a power drunk tyrant,” one staffer said in the letter.
“I would describe Project Veritas’ current environment with this saying: ‘The beatings will continue until morale improves,'” another employee agreed.
Real America’s Voice host Jack Posobiec suggested that the Veritas board ousted O’Keefe instead of allowing him to resign.
BREAKING: James O’Keefe REMOVED as CEO of Project Veritas
— Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2023
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden Makes Remarks on Downed Aerial Objects
After more than a week of far right Republican criticism demanding he address the nation on the Pentagon’s downing of four aerial objects, President Joe Biden will make remarks Thursday afternoon.
The remarks are expected to include what President Biden is doing to ensure the U.S. military has clear guidelines on what to shoot down, under what circumstances, and when, as NBC News reported Wednesday night.
His remarks are expected to begin momentarily.
Watch live below or at this link:
