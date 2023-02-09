Watch: House Democrat Says Santos Getting Access to ‘America’s Secrets’ Was ‘Final Straw’ for Filing Expulsion Resolution

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) says that Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s decision to allow U.S. Rep. George Santos access to classified intelligence on Thursday was the “final straw” that moved him and two other freshmen LGBTQ Democratic lawmakers to file a resolution to expel the New York Republican from Congress. The Pentagon on Thursday briefed members of the House and Senate on the China spy balloon that traversed the U.S. last week.

Enough is enough. We just filed an official resolution to expel George Santos from Congress. It’s time for Republicans to get on board and join us in removing this fraud from the House. pic.twitter.com/fc2EY8PSQY — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) February 9, 2023

“As an openly gay person, as an immigrant, as a Latino, I look at Mr. Santos as someone who’s actually very similar to me,” Rep.Garcia said at a press conference Thursday afternoon, “except that he lies about everything. And so within our own LGBTQ community, there’s like major disgust in what he’s doing and his representation of our community.”

Garcia told reporters that “the final straw” was Santos “being given access to classified information. You’re literally give someone who’s a fraud and a liar access to America’s secrets.”

U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said: “Enough is enough: My colleagues and I are introducing legislation to expel George Santos from the United States Congress. If Kevin McCarthy refuses to hold George Santos accountable, then we will.”

Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA), an original cosponsor of the resolution to expel Santos, blasted McCarthy on Thursday: “You had Republicans do the performative act of reading the Constitution on the Floor. I now request that you actually follow Article 5, Section 2 of the Constitution and allow a vote on our motion to expel the Member purportedly known as George Santos.”

Watch below or at this link.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) introduces a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress: “The final straw was being given access to classified information. You’re literally giving someone who’s a fraud and a liar access to America’s secrets.” pic.twitter.com/JbNk9cCR8W — The Recount (@therecount) February 9, 2023

