News
‘Propaganda Network’: Media Reporter Says Dominion Filing Exposes Fox News as ‘Void of the Most Basic Journalistic Ethics’
The bombshell court filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News has exposed the right-wing cable channel as “a propaganda network like never before.”
That’s according to CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy, who told viewers Friday morning, “I think these messages really just expose Fox News as a propaganda network. That’s what they do at the core.”
Darcy was referring to the damning text messages, emails, and other communications and testimony related to Fox News’ handling of Trump’s “Big Lie” and other false election fraud claims in Dominion’s nearly 200-page court filing that has been widely reported overnight. That document includes comments from the network’s top personality Tucker Carlson, showing him as more worried about how one reporter’s tweet was affecting the company’s stock price than the substance of her remarks: fact-checking Donald Trump.
READ MORE: A ‘Demonic Force’: Bombshell Text Messages Reveal How Tucker Carlson Really Felt About Trump
The texts show Fox trapped in a dilemma of its own making, afraid to admit the election was honest bc they’ll lose viewers to Newsmax. Tucker rages and tries to get Fox reporter @JacquiHeinrich fired after she admits the election wasn’t stolen. pic.twitter.com/jyadnISWYK
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 17, 2023
Possibly one of the most damning portions is an excerpt about Rupert Murdoch, chairman of the board of Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News. The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer highlights a portion where Murdoch directs Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to “concentrate” on the Georgia Senate races to help Republicans “any way we can.” While the text does not show Murdoch using the word “Republicans,” there no other way to legitimately interpret those remarks.
Here’s Rupert Murdoch telling Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to focus on winning the GA Senate races for Republicans, “helping any way we can.” pic.twitter.com/s8WcBgSiEp
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 17, 2023
Indeed, Sommer calls the almost 200-page filing “one of the most remarkable documents I’ve ever seen,” and adds: “Filled with private texts between Fox stars like Hannity and Carlson, plus Murdoch, all admitting they knew Fox’s stolen election claims were lies.”
CNN’s Darcy apparently agrees, telling “CNN This Morning” co-hosts, “I mean, they show in excruciating detail that the highest ranking executives at Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, Suzanne Scott, the CEO, as well as some of the top hosts, like you just mentioned, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingram. They knew, they privately knew these election fraud claims from the Trump team were nonsense. They use very harsh language to describe them.”
READ MORE: ‘Will Not Tolerate’: New York Times Warns Its Own Journalists After Intense Criticism of Its Reporting on Transgender People
Darcy says, “they allowed these lies to take hold on the network’s air and they show, these messages show, that the talent over at Fox News and the executives were very worried after the election of the audience rebelling, that they were going to Newsmax. You’ll remember that Donald Trump was attacking Fox News saying, ‘turn the channel go to this Newsmax channel,’ which is saturating the airwaves with election denialism. They were worried about this, and not only did they turn a blind eye to the election lies, but they even in some cases, tried cracking down on those who were fact checking Trump.”
Sommer also highlights the contempt and disdain top Fox personalities, and even Murdoch, privately had for Rudy Giuliani.
The Fox messages reveal Fox brass and top hosts tearing into Rudy Giuliani.
Hannity: Rudy’s “an insane person.”
Ingraham: “Such an idiot.”
Murdoch: “Really crazy stuff.” pic.twitter.com/PzW1t6saPB
— Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 17, 2023
“The Dominion filing offers the best look inside Fox’s internal operations that we’ve had in years, maybe ever,” Sommer concludes. “It shows Fox operating as many suspected: no compunctions about lying to viewers, and desperately tacking right to avoid losing market share to competitors like Newsmax.”
In similar remarks, Darcy points to a portion of the Dominion filing that states: “Remarkably, Fox News has no written editorial guidelines.”
READ MORE: ‘Radical Gender Ideology’: Mike Pence Goes to Iowa to Attack Transgender Children in the Name of God (Video)
“This is also really remarkable,” Darcy says in a tweet, “and distinguishes Fox News from actual news organizations. I’ve asked Fox for years what the network’s editorial standards are. Apparently, they don’t have any written down.”
Darcy, on Twitter, points to his reporting at CNN, and concludes that the Dominion “court document provided a mountain of evidence exposing Fox News as a right-wing talk channel void of the most basic journalistic ethics.”
Watch CNN’s Oliver Darcy below, view tweets above, or all at this link.
The messages contained in the Dominion legal filing expose Fox News as a propaganda network like never before. pic.twitter.com/7uI5Lcd6OW
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 17, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Legal Experts: Fulton County Grand Jury Report Means ‘Trump Likely Committed Crimes’ and ‘Expect Charges to Follow’
The Fulton County, Georgia, Special Grand Jury’s report, a portion of which was released Thursday morning, states, “no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”
The investigation was spurred by Donald Trump’s phone call to Brad Raffensperger, during which he pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to “find 11,780 votes,” so he could unlawfully be declared the winner of the state that Joe Biden won.
Legal exerts are weighing in on the just-released report, with one making clear that, “If that’s true,” there was no widespread fraud, “then Trump likely committed crimes.”
That statement was made by CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, the co-founder and executive chair of the States United Democracy Center, and perhaps best-known as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the 2020 impeachment and trial of Donald Trump.
Jurors unanimously agreed that no widespread fraud took place. The full line reads: “We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election.”
The partial report makes one other important statement: “A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”
READ MORE: ‘Eye for an Eye’: Trump Wants to Install Mass Executions, Including Firing Squads, Hangings, and Possibly Guillotine – Report
National security lawyer Brad Moss observes, “The redacted part of the report appears to include recommendations on indictments.”
Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann, a well-known MSNBC legal analyst calls the “no widespread” election fraud statement by jururs, “Not a good omen for Trump & co,” and says, “the next shoe to drop will be Willis’s,” referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Acknowledging that “the Fulton County special grand jury report reveal[s] very little,” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti sums it up, saying: “The grand jury found that witnesses lied to them, but their names are not revealed. They also concluded there was no voter fraud, which could help establish charges.”
But he adds: “I expect charges to follow,” and suggests they could come within weeks.
News
Red Flags About Jim Jordan’s ‘Weaponization’ Committee ID’d by Past Congressional Investigators
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and his allies have claimed that they want the new GOP subcommittee investigating the FBI’s probes of former President Donald Trump to take after the Church Committee, a famous bipartisan investigative task force in Congress that investigated abuses by the intelligence community.
But according to The New York Times, over two dozen staffers who worked on that committee have a stark warning for House Republicans in a new letter: do not get bogged down in partisan battles, and pursue the actual facts where they may lead.
“The Church Committee, formed in 1975 and commonly known by the name of its chairman Senator Frank Church, Democrat of Idaho, was formally called the Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities,” noted Luke Broadwater. “It investigated warrantless electronic surveillance affecting U.S. citizens; C.I.A. assassination plots against foreign leaders; C.I.A. and F.B.I. mail-opening programs; C.I.A. drug testing on unwitting governmental personnel; communications intercepts affecting Americans; and the disruption and discrediting of peaceful civil rights and antiwar activists.”
The staffers are warning Jordan that the current “Weaponization” subcommittee, which was crafted in part by the blueprint of a Christian nationalist pro-Trump think tank, runs the risk of being a partisan weapon itself.
READ MORE: Pence’s ‘preposterous’ refusal to testify about Jan. 6 doomed to fail: Morning Joe
“If they’re sincere about emulating the Church Committee model, then we wanted the particulars to be laid out there clearly so that everyone has guideposts to measure the extent to which Jordan is succeeding or failing and living up to the legacy of the Church Committee,” said former associate deputy attorney general Frederick D. Baron, who served as a lawyer on that Committee.
Jordan, who also chairs the House Judiciary Committee, has already drawn fire for sending subpoenas to various executive branch officials without trying to get their voluntary cooperation first.
News
New York Times Under Fire After Nearly 200 Contributors Blast Its Coverage of Transgender People in Damning Letter
Nearly 200 past and present contributors to The New York Times have signed on to a damning letter detailing what they say is the paper of record’s “editorial bias” in “reporting on transgender, non?-?binary, and gender nonconforming people.” The letter follows months of what appears to be heightened criticism, born out of frustration over The Times’ reporting on transgender people.
Numerous, eye-opening examples of how the “Old Gray Lady,” as the paper is often called, positions and frames transgender people and the issues they and their families face are packed into the letter, which compares the paper’s coverage to “far-right hate groups.” Perhaps one of its most consequential call-outs is how The Times’ reporting is used by anti-LGBTQ state lawmakers and other officials to support anti-transgender legislation and policies.
“The natural destination of poor editorial judgment is the court of law. Last year, Arkansas’ attorney general filed an amicus brief in defense of Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, which would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, for any medical provider to administer certain gender?-?affirming medical care to a minor (including puberty blockers) that diverges from their sex assigned at birth,” it reads. “The brief cited three different New York Times articles to justify its support of the law: [Emily] Bazelon’s ‘The Battle Over Gender Therapy,’ Azeen Ghorayshi’s ‘Doctors Debate Whether Trans Teens Need Therapy Before Hormones,’ and Ross Douthat’s ‘How to Make Sense of the New L.G.B.T.Q. Culture War.’ As recently as February 8th, 2023, attorney David Begley’s invited testimony to the Nebraska state legislature in support of a similar bill approvingly cited the Times’ reporting and relied on its reputation as the ‘paper of record’ to justify criminalizing gender?-?affirming care.”
READ MORE: ‘Absolutely Sickening’: Arkansas Republican Asks Trans Woman About Her Genitals During Hearing on Anti-Trans Bill (Video)
The letter also packs a punch, using The Times’ long history of anti-LGBTQ reporting, going back decades, to show a pattern and prove its point.
“In 1963, the New York Times published a front?-?page story with the title ‘Growth of Overt Homosexuality in City Provokes Wide Concern,’ which stated that homosexuals saw their own sexuality as ‘an inborn, incurable disease’—one that scientists, the Times announced, now thought could be ‘cured.’ The word ‘gay’ started making its way into the paper. Then, in 1975, the Times published an article by Clifford Jahr about a queer cruise (the kind on a boat) featuring a ‘sadomasochistic fashion show.’ On the urging of his shocked mother, Times publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger sent down the order: Stop covering these people.”
The letter closes with another unfortunate observation: “There is no rapt reporting on the thousands of parents who simply love and support their children, or on the hardworking professionals at the New York Times enduring a workplace made hostile by bias—a period of forbearance that ends today.”
Many voiced their criticism of The Times on social media platforms like Twitter, where GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis noted, “our youth, and our community broadly, can no longer wait for the Times to do the right thing. We need to see action now: stop printing anti-trans stories, meet with trans leaders, and hire trans journalists.”
READ MORE: Majority of Republicans Support Christian Nationalism – Less Than Three in Ten Americans Overall Do: Report
“Misinformation about transgender people and issues isn’t just bad journalistic ethics, it is also dangerous and has real-world consequences,” she tweeted, adding, “irresponsible Times coverage contributes to the current anti-trans climate and gives cover to extremist politicians out to exploit and destroy trans lives.”
GLAAD has joined with over 100 organizations and leaders in publishing their own, similar letter to the paper, calling it “appalling that the Times would dedicate so many resources and pages to platforming the voices of extremist anti-LGBTQ activists who have built their careers on denigrating and dehumanizing LGBTQ people, especially transgender people.”
GLAAD, whose purpose is to work “through entertainment, news, and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ community that accelerate acceptance,” detailed some of its efforts with The New York Times.
READ MORE: ‘Read the Room’: Nikki Haley’s Presidential Campaign Announcement Panned by Left and Right
“Article after article, page after page, day after day, we have tried to educate you and your colleagues. We have sent emails, made calls, tried to help reporters source stories, and in one case, after more than four months of trying, some of us were even able to sit down and talk with you,” GLAAD says. “It is clear that our behind-the-scenes outreach has had zero impact. What has had impact, however, is your irresponsible coverage.”
“The Science Desk decided to spend more than a year undermining support for transgender youth by writing ‘just asking questions’ stories about medically approved best practices for gender-affirming healthcare,” GLAAD continues. “The Opinion editors gave noted cisgender heterosexual Pamela Paul space for her unfounded thoughts about how LGBTQ people should describe themselves, as if the Times could not find anyone with lived experience in the LGBTQ community to write about our issues. Then the Times boasted about hiring David French, an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated an anti-LGBTQ hate group that actively spreads misinformation about LGBTQ people and pushes baseless legislation and lawsuits to legalize discrimination.”
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Judge Blasts Trump – Rejects ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Offer of DNA in Journalist’s Rape and Defamation Lawsuit
- News2 days ago
Watch: Ted Cruz Lashes Out at Biden Nominee for Referring to Fox News as Propaganda
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
DeSantis: It’s a ‘Joke’ Schools Pulled Roberto Clemente Book Off Shelves – Falsely Blames ‘Unions’ and ‘Politics’
- News3 days ago
Feds File Sealed Motion Seeking to Compel Trump’s Lawyer to Testify – Suggests Possible ‘Evidence of a Crime’: NYT
- News2 days ago
Majority of Republicans Support Christian Nationalism – Less Than Three in Ten Americans Overall Do: Report
- News2 days ago
New York Times Under Fire After Nearly 200 Contributors Blast Its Coverage of Transgender People in Damning Letter
- News1 day ago
Red Flags About Jim Jordan’s ‘Weaponization’ Committee ID’d by Past Congressional Investigators
- News3 days ago
‘I Am 21 and This Is the Second Mass Shooting I’ve Lived Through’: MSU and Sandy Hook Mass Shootings Survivor’s Video Goes Viral