Former Army General Blasts McConnell Over Claim Biden Not Sharing Info on Objects Shot Down Despite Multiple Briefings
Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is taking heat after standing on the floor of the U.S. Senate and attacking President Joe Biden over the four objects the Pentagon has now shot down, including three just this weekend.
“The administration has still not been able to divulge any meaningful information about what was shot down,” McConnell claimed Monday afternoon. “What in the world is going on? Has the Biden administration just dialed the sensitivity of our radars all the way up? If so, what are these objects that we are just now noticing for the very first time?”
McConnell is incorrect.
“The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace,” The Associated Press reported in January. “While there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary.”
READ MORE: ‘No Indication of Aliens’: White House Appears to Mock Republicans’ and Right Wingers’ UFO Mania
He was not finished fear-mongering.
“Are they benign science projects and wayward weather balloons? Or something more nefarious that we’ve somehow been missing all this time. President Biden owes the American people some answers. What are we shooting down? Where did they come from? Whether they are hostile or not, is there coherent guidance about when to shoot them down?”
McConnell: Are they benign science projects or something more nefarious that we have been missing all this time. What are we shooting down? Where did they come from? pic.twitter.com/KOJYbgvKnT
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2023
McConnell is pursuing the same plan as practically every other elected Republican in the House and the Senate, asking questions they already know the answers to, in an attempt to attack President Biden.
Mark Hertling, the former Commanding General of United States Army Europe and the Seventh Army under President Barack Obama responded to McConnell’s attack.
“I’m confused,” Hertling tweeted. “Congress was briefed,” he said. Pointing to the National Security Council’s spokesperson, Admiral John Kirby, Hertling noted he “gave an hour briefing providing extensive information & answering every reporter’s Q’s. Said ‘as we learn more & recover the objects, we’ll provide more info.'”
READ MORE: ‘Fascism’? It’s Not Just AOC: $1 Billion ‘He Gets Us’ Campaign to Rebrand Jesus Gets Slammed and Its Funders Get Exposed
Hertling also noted Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also provided information “on what they know/did.”
Secretary Austin on Monday promised to “get to the bottom of it,:” and said: “We’ve not recovered any debris from the three most recent shoot downs…our policy hasn’t changed. We will evaluate each an every event on its own merits…”
.@SecDef Austin statement in Brussels on shooting down of high-altitude objects: “We’ll get to the bottom of it…We’ve not recovered any debris from the three most recent shoot downs…our policy hasn’t changed. We will evaluate each an every event on its own merits…” pic.twitter.com/1oAHuRPuso
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2023
Even Fox News on Monday reported Sec. Austin said, “While authorities don’t yet know what the objects are, they are not a threat.”
Last week every member of the House and Senate was invited to a classified briefing on China and the spy balloon. The other three objects were shot down over the weekend, and the full Senate will receive a classified briefing at 10 AM Tuesday and another classified briefing on China on Wednesday.
In addition to all that, CNN reports the Pentagon already sent lawmakers a memo on at least one of the objects it shot down over the weekend.
“The unidentified flying object shot down in Canadian airspace on Saturday appeared to be a ‘small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload below it,’ according to a Pentagon memo sent to lawmakers on Monday and obtained by CNN.”
In addition to all that, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) released five memos on the UAPs/UFOs between Saturday and Sunday, stating clearly what they had done.
And the Dept. of Defense Monday released photos of part of the recovered China spy balloon.
📸 DOD has images of the Chinese spy balloon shot down on Feb. 4. Images are from Feb. 10.
The images show sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 preparing material recovered for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. Photo credit: Ryan Seelbach pic.twitter.com/E93xa31iYR
— Shannon Vavra (@shanvav) February 13, 2023
See the videos and photos above or at this link.
Jack Smith Has Now Signaled to Trump He Will Leave ‘No Stone Left Unturned’: Legal Analyst
Reacting to a report from the Guardian that the office of special counsel Jack Smith was forced to subpoena Donald Trump in an effort to get him to turn over what ended up being an empty government folder that was labeled “Classified Evening Briefing,” a legal expert explained that it was a warning shot across the former president’s bow.
As the Guardian’s Hugo Lowell recently reported, “the US Justice Department issued a subpoena for its surrender once prosecutors became aware that it was located inside the private quarters of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, two sources familiar with the matter said.”
Later on Sunday, one of Trump’s lawyers tried to dismiss the report by stating the former president was only using the folder to block the light on one of Trump’s phones at Mar-a-Lago, which was received with skepticism.
Nonetheless, according attorney Dennis Aftergut writing for the Bulwark, Trump and his lawyers should take Smith’s overly aggressive use of a subpoena very seriously because it is a sign that the special counsel is dead serious about not skipping the smallest details when it comes to his investigation of the former president.
READ MORE: ‘Nail in the coffin’ for Trump after secret 2020 vote analysis revealed: legal analyst
According to the attorney, “When zealous prosecutors are intent on bringing a case, they leave no stone unturned,” before adding, “when the crucial issue triggering a potential prosecution is obstruction, serious prosecutors do not put up with even a hint of it continuing. Trump’s team was evidently slow to give back the empty folder, even as they turned over other materials with classified markings (not to mention a junior associate’s laptop). In light of his history of resistance, the special counsel apparently lost patience and had a subpoena issued for the folder.”
Aftergut added that the folder subpoena is not the only indication that Smith is pushing hard, adding that his subpoena compelling former vice president Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury is an additional sign “that the special counsel is proceeding full speed ahead on that front, too.”
You can read the whole piece here.
ABC Host Busts GOP Oversight Chair: Will You Be Investigating Jared Kushner Too?
ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked Republican House Oversight Chair James Comer (KY) if he would investigate Saudi funds provided to former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that Kushner secured over $2 billion, mainly from Sauri Arabia, after Trump left office.
Stephanopoulos wondered if Comer would take time out of his investigation of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to probe Kushner’s foreign business dealings.
“It’s clear that you’re going to be looking at Hunter Biden,” the host said. “I want to put up a front-page story from the Washington Postdetailing Jared Kushner’s ties to the Saudis.”
“We know that former President Trump has also received funds related to the Saudis’ golf tour,” he added. “Will you be investigating that as well?”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump was subpoenaed over ‘Classified Evening Briefing’ folder still at Mar-a-Lago last month: report
“I think everything is on the table,” Comer replied. “Look, we’re investigating Joe Biden. We know that Joe Biden said during the presidential campaign that he had no knowledge of his son’s business interests.”
Comer argued that the Republican legislative solution would apply to the Trump family if they returned to the White House. He also suggested that Democrats had already investigated Kushner’s business dealings as part of the Jan. 6 investigation.
“The difference between Jared Kushner and Hunter Biden is that Jared Kushner actually sat down and was interviewed,” Comer said. “So, he’s already been investigated.”
“Hopefully, the Biden family will be as cooperative as Jared Kushner — with our investigation — as they were with the Jan. 6 investigation and all the other investigations of the Trump administration,” he opined.
Stephanopoulos pointed out that Kushner’s latest Saudi investments were reported in recent days and had not been investigated.
Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.
Pence Will Flip on Trump if Threatened With Contempt Charges: Former Prosecutor
Reacting to a report that former vice president Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith and will have to face questions about Donald Trump’s actions on and before Jan 6th, a former prosecutor claimed the former VP will eventually have no choice but to come clean about what the former president asked him to do to subvert the 2020 election.
Appearing on MSNBC with host Cori Coffin, former Pentagon prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said there is no way that Pence will be able to claim executive privilege and would face contempt of court charges if he subsequently refuses to testify.
As Kirshner noted, the only person who could save Pence from having to talk by way of executive privilege is President Joe Biden and that is highly unlikely to happen.
RELATED: Former Trump lawyer: ‘Donald is really losing it’
“What does that mean for the Department of Justice investigation for Trump?” host Coffin pressed.
Not surprisingly, I’ve had witnesses decline refused to testify before the grand jury for all sorts of reasons, often it was out of fear or out of loyalty to the target of the investigation — that person I intended to indict,” Kirshner explained. “Sometimes they would throw out bogus privileges, attorney-client, or others and they had to litigate those asserted privileges for the chief judge with the supervisory responsibility over the grand jury proceedings.”
“In this case, it would be Judge Beryl Howell in federal court in Washington, DC,” he elaborated. “Judge Howell, I’m quite confident would reject any asserted privileges and order Mike Pence to testify and you know what? As much as Mike Pence might not want to provide criminalizing information about Donald Trump, I don’t see him defying a court order, and being held in contempt.”
“I think he will play this out, as much as a system will allow him to play it out, and he will testify,” he concluded.
Watch below or at the link:
