Maddow: If Trump Is Indicted, There Will Be ‘An Attack on the Full System’ That Has the Power to Put Him on Trial
There has never been a president indicted in the United States, but that might change soon.
At the top of her Monday show, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow explained that there are a number of countries that have slowly eroded away at whatever democratic values they had, citing Russia and Israel as examples.
“I think it is worth us watching it in other countries to learn the pattern and also recognize the signs that we are not even immune,” she said. “In this country, our most prominent far-right leader has been subjected to multiple criminal and counterintelligence investigations by the FBI and Justice Department. And so, we have seen over the past several years that he has escalated, and escalated, and escalated further attacks on the Justice Department and the FBI to the point where not just him and his party considers the FBI to be an enemy and attack it at every turn.”
She cited Trump Republicans attacking the Justice Department and law enforcement they purported to support, noting that in three days, something major might change the U.S. forever.
“Thursday this week, former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is likely to understand he is no longer just facing scrutiny and investigation from the law enforcement agency, but is likely to find out this week that he is about to be under court scrutiny as well,” said Maddow.
The judge overseeing the special grand jury in Fulton County decided today that three pieces of the final report would become public, those who lied to the grand jury, as well as the introduction and conclusion.
“The bottom line is a big picture story for our democracy,” she explained. “Trump may not find himself being charged in Georgia, just as he may not find himself being charged in New York state. He might not find himself being charged in federal court where multiple grand juries are investigating him. It’s possible he will not face charges in any of these places. But if he is, the process of adjusting as a democracy is about to start now.”
She anticipates what could happen if Trump is indicted by the Fulton County grand jury.
“And if you thought it was a bad look for our American version of ‘one of these guys’ to be attacking the press for challenging him, to be attacking the FBI and Justice Department for investigating him, then what is around the corner for our democracy if he is indicted?” Maddow asked. “What is around the corner from us is if he is indicted is an attack on the specific system, the specific system that holds the power to indict him and potentially arrest him and put him in court and put them on trial.”
It’s entirely possible that the next step for Donald Trump is to try and burn down the entire system of democracy in the U.S, Maddow argues.
See the clip of her opener below or at the video here:
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘Eye for an Eye’: Trump Wants to Install Mass Executions, Including Firing Squads, Hangings, and Possibly Guillotine – Report
As President, when told the January 6 insurrectionists wanted to “hang Mike Pence,” Donald Trump reportedly told advisors that perhaps his vice president “deserves” it. On the campaign trail, and even as far back as 2018, Trump has called for the death penalty for anyone convicted of selling drugs. And as President, Trump oversaw the largest number of federal executions in more than 120 years.
If elected again to the White House, a President Trump would install mass executions, including by firing squad, hanging, and possibly even guillotine, according to a report by Rolling Stone.
“What do you think of firing squads?” Trump has repeatedly asked close associates, Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Patrick Reis report, citing several sources. Trump has even “mused about televising footage of executions, including showing condemned prisoners in the final moments of their lives.”
Trump has railed against President Joe Biden, publicly and privately, but in private he appears to lament he did not have enough time in office to greatly expand the death penalty.
“Trump privately mused about the possibility of creating a flashy, government-backed video ad campaign that would accompany a federal revival of these execution methods,” Rolling Stone report, referring to firing squads, hangings, and guillotine. “In Trump’s vision, these videos would include footage from these new executions, if not from the exact moments of death.”
“The [former] president believes this would help put the fear of God into violent criminals,” one source told Rolling Stone. “He wanted to do some of these [things] when he was in office, but for whatever reasons didn’t have the chance.”
A former Trump White House official told Rolling Stone, “In conversations I’d been in the room for, President Trump would explicitly say that he’d love a country that was totally an ‘eye for an eye’ — that’s a direct quote — criminal justice system, and he’d talk about how the ‘right’ way to do it is to line up criminals and drug dealers before a firing squad.”
That official also quoted Trump as saying, “You just got to kill these people.”
In 2019 VICE published a compilation of “Trump’s Long Love Affair With the Death Penalty.”
Watch below or at this link.
Former Army General Blasts McConnell Over Claim Biden Not Sharing Info on Objects Shot Down Despite Multiple Briefings
Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is taking heat after standing on the floor of the U.S. Senate and attacking President Joe Biden over the four objects the Pentagon has now shot down, including three just this weekend.
“The administration has still not been able to divulge any meaningful information about what was shot down,” McConnell claimed Monday afternoon. “What in the world is going on? Has the Biden administration just dialed the sensitivity of our radars all the way up? If so, what are these objects that we are just now noticing for the very first time?”
McConnell is incorrect.
“The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace,” The Associated Press reported in January. “While there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary.”
He was not finished fear-mongering.
“Are they benign science projects and wayward weather balloons? Or something more nefarious that we’ve somehow been missing all this time. President Biden owes the American people some answers. What are we shooting down? Where did they come from? Whether they are hostile or not, is there coherent guidance about when to shoot them down?”
McConnell: Are they benign science projects or something more nefarious that we have been missing all this time. What are we shooting down? Where did they come from? pic.twitter.com/KOJYbgvKnT
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2023
McConnell is pursuing the same plan as practically every other elected Republican in the House and the Senate, asking questions they already know the answers to, in an attempt to attack President Biden.
Mark Hertling, the former Commanding General of United States Army Europe and the Seventh Army under President Barack Obama responded to McConnell’s attack.
“I’m confused,” Hertling tweeted. “Congress was briefed,” he said. Pointing to the National Security Council’s spokesperson, Admiral John Kirby, Hertling noted he “gave an hour briefing providing extensive information & answering every reporter’s Q’s. Said ‘as we learn more & recover the objects, we’ll provide more info.'”
Hertling also noted Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken also provided information “on what they know/did.”
Secretary Austin on Monday promised to “get to the bottom of it,:” and said: “We’ve not recovered any debris from the three most recent shoot downs…our policy hasn’t changed. We will evaluate each an every event on its own merits…”
.@SecDef Austin statement in Brussels on shooting down of high-altitude objects: “We’ll get to the bottom of it…We’ve not recovered any debris from the three most recent shoot downs…our policy hasn’t changed. We will evaluate each an every event on its own merits…” pic.twitter.com/1oAHuRPuso
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2023
Even Fox News on Monday reported Sec. Austin said, “While authorities don’t yet know what the objects are, they are not a threat.”
Last week every member of the House and Senate was invited to a classified briefing on China and the spy balloon. The other three objects were shot down over the weekend, and the full Senate will receive a classified briefing at 10 AM Tuesday and another classified briefing on China on Wednesday.
In addition to all that, CNN reports the Pentagon already sent lawmakers a memo on at least one of the objects it shot down over the weekend.
“The unidentified flying object shot down in Canadian airspace on Saturday appeared to be a ‘small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload below it,’ according to a Pentagon memo sent to lawmakers on Monday and obtained by CNN.”
In addition to all that, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) released five memos on the UAPs/UFOs between Saturday and Sunday, stating clearly what they had done.
And the Dept. of Defense Monday released photos of part of the recovered China spy balloon.
📸 DOD has images of the Chinese spy balloon shot down on Feb. 4. Images are from Feb. 10.
The images show sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 preparing material recovered for transport to federal agents at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. Photo credit: Ryan Seelbach pic.twitter.com/E93xa31iYR
— Shannon Vavra (@shanvav) February 13, 2023
See the videos and photos above or at this link.
Jack Smith Has Now Signaled to Trump He Will Leave ‘No Stone Left Unturned’: Legal Analyst
Reacting to a report from the Guardian that the office of special counsel Jack Smith was forced to subpoena Donald Trump in an effort to get him to turn over what ended up being an empty government folder that was labeled “Classified Evening Briefing,” a legal expert explained that it was a warning shot across the former president’s bow.
As the Guardian’s Hugo Lowell recently reported, “the US Justice Department issued a subpoena for its surrender once prosecutors became aware that it was located inside the private quarters of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, two sources familiar with the matter said.”
Later on Sunday, one of Trump’s lawyers tried to dismiss the report by stating the former president was only using the folder to block the light on one of Trump’s phones at Mar-a-Lago, which was received with skepticism.
Nonetheless, according attorney Dennis Aftergut writing for the Bulwark, Trump and his lawyers should take Smith’s overly aggressive use of a subpoena very seriously because it is a sign that the special counsel is dead serious about not skipping the smallest details when it comes to his investigation of the former president.
READ MORE: ‘Nail in the coffin’ for Trump after secret 2020 vote analysis revealed: legal analyst
According to the attorney, “When zealous prosecutors are intent on bringing a case, they leave no stone unturned,” before adding, “when the crucial issue triggering a potential prosecution is obstruction, serious prosecutors do not put up with even a hint of it continuing. Trump’s team was evidently slow to give back the empty folder, even as they turned over other materials with classified markings (not to mention a junior associate’s laptop). In light of his history of resistance, the special counsel apparently lost patience and had a subpoena issued for the folder.”
Aftergut added that the folder subpoena is not the only indication that Smith is pushing hard, adding that his subpoena compelling former vice president Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury is an additional sign “that the special counsel is proceeding full speed ahead on that front, too.”
You can read the whole piece here.
