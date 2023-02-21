Doocy Disses Biden’s Warsaw Speech Before He Gives It: ‘Campaign Rally for Democracy’

Fox News‘ Peter Doocy was not impressed with President Joe Biden‘s speech in Warsaw, even before he delivered it. The President, after traveling to Kyiv and becoming the first sitting President to enter a war zone without a U.S. military presence, headed to the capital of Poland to deliver remarks just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.

“It’s not the solemn set of remarks that we were kind of told to expect, based on the existential threats that he sees,” Doocy said before President Biden began speaking. “It has almost a campaign rally feel, like if they were having a campaign rally for democracy.”

It in fact was a veritable campaign rally for democracy, with 30,000 people in attendance, according to the White House press pool, which also noted that many were “waving Polish flags. Flags of other NATO nations are planted along walkways and attached to railings. And there are billboards with the American, Polish and Ukrainian flags.”

“Biden said Western resolve was stiffening in the face of Putin’s assault on democracy,” CNN reported after the American president’s speech. “He used his trip to the Ukrainian capital a day earlier as evidence that the democracies of the world are growing stronger in the face of autocracy.”

It’s unclear where Doocy got the impression President Biden’s speech would be “solemn.” It was strong, pointed, and determined. Biden used it to send an unmistakable message again to Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of his speech the White House told reporters President Biden’s “remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine … will address how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Doocy’s remarks reflect the broader far-right attack on President Biden this week, with many right-wingers criticizing him for going to Kyiv instead of visiting East Palestine, Ohio, the scene of the Norfolk Southern train derailment that led the governor to order the release of toxic gas to avoid an explosion. Increasingly, it seems many on the far-right, like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) are being accused of “parroting Kremlin talking points” rather than supporting the American president.

Watch a short clip of President Biden’s speech and Doocy’s report below or at this link.

“Autocrats only understand one word: No. No. No … Ukraine will never be a victory for a Russia. Never.” — President Biden speaking in Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/crRTIIC8Ur — The Recount (@therecount) February 21, 2023



