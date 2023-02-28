DeSantis Accused of Banning Trump Supporters From His Book Signing (Video)

Republican governor Ron DeSantis is being accused by far-right-wing Trump supporters of trying to ban them from his book signing at a Books-A-Million in Leesburg, Florida –specifically, from the parking lot outside the book store.

Video posted by far-right-wing activist, conspiracy theorist, and white nationalist Laura Loomer shows a small group of people wearing MAGA caps and clothing with Donald Trump’s name and campaign logos, standing in a parking holding a few Trump signs. A security officer tells them they are not allowed to be there because of their clothing that shows support for the ex-president.

Loomer is an ultra-MAGA Trump supporter who lost the GOP primary to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast.

The security officer can be heard in the video saying, “they told me to say anyone wearing ‘Trump’ has to go right now.”

READ MORE: DeSantis on Fighting ‘The Woke’: I Made the ‘Democratic Party a Rotten Carcass’ Yet They Can ‘Still Impose Their Agenda’

The Trump supporters replied, “free speech!”

“I’m sorry guys,” the uniformed man say, walking away, “I have to call LPD now,” presumably the Leesburg Police Dept.

Trump supporters show up outside Leesburg Mall today to troll Desantis’s book signing. Officer comes out and said he was told that anyone with a Trump sign had to leave. Desantis’s fascist tactics, meet Trump supporters! pic.twitter.com/tgArqEpuY8 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 28, 2023

That security officer, who identifies himself as a Trump supporter is a separate video, also accused Loomer and the protestors of “acting like the far-left.”

READ MORE: Buttigieg Goes On Offense as Republicans Attack

Earlier Tuesday DeSantis posted video of him boasting Florida is the “citadel of freedom” in an interview with Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson.

DeSantis has not announced if he is running for the White House and just today said he would wait until after the “dust settles” from his book tour before making any announcement either way. He has had a heavy hand in how the Sunshine State, which he also calls “the free state of Florida,” runs, leading to numerous accusations of fascism.

Watch the video above or at this link.