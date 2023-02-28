RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Daily Wire Host Says He Wasn’t Calling for ‘Genocide’ of Trans People – Claims They’re Not ‘Real’
Embattled far-right wing Daily Wire host Michael Knowles insists when he called for a complete ban on America’s 1.6 million transgender people he was not calling for genocide – and says it would be impossible to do so because transgender people aren’t “real.”
“I got in trouble for this issue yesterday. I, your beloved host, whom everybody loves so, I got in trouble for this issue,” Knowles said Tuesday, while attacking the nonprofit watchdog group Media Matters for America which highlighted his remarks.
“The big issue that they had yesterday, which was then picked up in other media outlets as well, is that I called to ban transgenderism entirely,” he admitted, which Media Matters also reported.
READ MORE: ‘Radical Gender Ideology’: Mike Pence Goes to Iowa to Attack Transgender Children in the Name of God (Video)
“It has to be the whole thing because if men have the right to behave as women and identify as women for the purposes of public life, then women can’t have their own spaces and we as a society cannot have our own standards and norms and we’re not allowed to live according to reality,” he claimed, falsely suggesting that transgender people don’t exist in reality. Later in the segment he calls being transgender “fraud.”
“We have to live according to the delusions of these troubled people. And I think we, the people, have a right to reality. And I think women have a right to their own spaces. And so, that means you’ve got to ban the thing entirely.”
After inaccurately claiming that “genocide refers to genes, it refers to genetics, it refers to biology,” Knowles said, “transgender people is not a real ontological category. It’s not a legitimate category of being. There are people who think that they’re the wrong sex, but they’re mistaken. They’re laboring under a delusion. And so we need to correct that delusion.”
(The United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention has a very different definition of genocide than what Knowles is claiming it means.)
READ MORE: ‘Finding Out Phase’: Greene Sees Few Sympathizers After Claiming She Was ‘Attacked’ and ‘Screamed At’ in a Restaurant
After falsely declaring “transgenderism, ultimately, is a lie. It’s a deception. It’s a fraud,” Knowles insisted what he meant when he called for a complete ban on transgender people was “that we return to the way that American society operated until approximately five minutes ago when we said that men do not have a right to present themselves as women in public life, and women don’t have a right to present themselves as men in public life. You have some limits on that. We have all sorts of limits on our speech and behavior.”
That too is false. Transgender people have existed since the dawn of time, and for centuries men have been presenting as women and vice versa.
Watch a portion of Knowles’ comments below or at this link.
In another chilling rant about the 1.6 million trans Americans, Daily Wire host Michael Knowles says that “there can’t be a genocide” of trans people because “It’s not a legitimate category of being… They’re laboring under a delusion. And so we need to correct that delusion.” pic.twitter.com/9BmrmZjWGR
— Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) February 28, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Finding Out Phase’: Greene Sees Few Sympathizers After Claiming She Was ‘Attacked’ and ‘Screamed At’ in a Restaurant
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed she was “attacked” and “screamed at” in an unnamed restaurant Monday night, but few are rushing defend the far-right instigator whose brand is attacking and screaming at others.
“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women [sic] and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene tweeted from her personal account. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”
The Georgia GOP congresswoman claimed, “I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons. People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.”
READ MORE: Rupert Murdoch Gave Jared Kushner ‘Confidential Information’ About Joe Biden’s Campaign Ads: Court Filing
She did not post any video, and did not name the restaurant or its location. Nor did she offer any details of what the people alleged “attacked” her said.
Many responded with receipts, including video of Greene before she won election to Congress stalking Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C., shouting at him she had a gun.
Others pointed to her recent attack on not only President Joe Biden during the State of the Union Address earlier this month, but on the solemn event that is televised around the world. Greene repeatedly yelled at the President, falsely calling him a “liar” and making other offensive remarks.
“People used to respect others even if they had different views”, huh?
Why don’t you tell us how shouting vitriol at the President of the United States during not one, but TWO of his State of the Union addresses is showing “respect”.
You gaslighting, hypocritical hack. pic.twitter.com/Sii9o3VJLm
— Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) February 28, 2023
Still others reminded her how she has repeatedly attacked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene just called a woman insane for coming up to her in a restaurant to tell her how insane she is.
Here is a reminder that @RepMTG not only followed David Hogg down the street harassing him, but she also drew graffiti on @AOC‘s sign-in book and… https://t.co/R7We5SNT38 pic.twitter.com/n6hu3r4xw9
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 28, 2023
Here’s video of Greene stalking Hogg:
This you?pic.twitter.com/olFqEAoeo1
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 28, 2023
New York Times bestselling author and contributing opinion writer Roxane Gay reminded Greene, “Last week you were talking about a national divorce,” and added: “Please shut up.”
READ MORE: ‘Vengeance Is Mine Declares the Lord’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Old Testament Rant on ‘Evil’
Greene indeed has been using her platform to call for a “national divorce,” a concept she appears to not have thought out. While she insists it would not mean civil war, she has offered few details. At one point she suggested Democrats who move to “red” states should be banned from voting for five years so they don’t vote their “values.”
Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson offered Greene this response: “It’s the finding out phase.”
See the videos and tweets above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘F—ing Suicide’: Trump Mocked for Proposing China Trade War
In a just-posted campaign video, Donald Trump promises to impose massive tariffs on goods from China, which would tremendously increase the cost of living for American consumers.
The video is part of what their campaign is calling “Trump 47,” designed to paint the ex-president as having policies. He was quickly mocked.
It begins with Trump attacking President Joe Biden, claiming he is pushing a “globalist agenda.”
“I will implement a bold series of reforms to completely eliminate dependence on China,” Trump says, phasing out imports from China including electronics, steel and pharmaceuticals.
Trump also promises to “ease in a system of universal baseline tariffs on most foreign products. On top of this, higher tariffs will increase incrementally depending on how much individual foreign countries devalue their currency.”
Demonstrating hat he still does not underhand how tariffs work, Trump claims his plan will bring “trillions and trillions of dollars pouring into the United States treasury from foreign countries.”
READ MORE: DeSantis on Fighting ‘The Woke’: I Made the ‘Democratic Party a Rotten Carcass’ Yet They Can ‘Still Impose Their Agenda’
Attorney Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican, says: “Trump announces if elected that he will start a global trade war by implementing a mercantilist system. He will raise tariffs on ‘most foreign products,’ phase out all imports from China in 4 years, and punish US companies who do business and invest in China.”
In the full video posted to his Truth Social platform Trump falsely claims that when he was President “China paid to the United States hundreds of billions of dollars and no other president got ten cents, legitimately, ten cents.”
Trump was quickly mocked.
“Poor Trump doesn’t realize the GOP base has long since moved past trade and now sees Disney cartoons and unintelligible acronyms like CRT and ESG as their real enemies,” said The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent.
“Bring back Herbert Hoover and the Great Depression!” tweeted economist Paul Hughes-Cromwick.
Politico food and agriculture reporter Meredith Lee Hill notes, “this Trump proposal would also trigger new and painful retaliation against US agricultural exports to China (our biggest market), just as American farmers are trying to recover from Trump’s last trade war w/ Beijing.”
Hill also writes that “one farm state GOP lawmaker [said] to me on Trump’s new China trade proposals + the impact on US agricultural exports that rely on China: ‘it’s f—ing suicide’.” She adds that another said: “‘Rushing forward w/ political slogans’ cld seriously harm US biz + ag. We need to ‘strategically decouple’ not this.”
READ MORE: ‘Officially on Georgia-Watch’: Legal Expert Says Possible Trump Probe Indictments Could Come at Any Time
Journalist Robert Lusetich reminds that when Trump was in office “he had a bank account in China.”
That’s what the world needs, a global trade war.
Meanwhile, when he was in office, he had a bank account in China. pic.twitter.com/j23QQgqFQ4
— Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) February 27, 2023
Watch a short clip below or at this link.
Trump announces if elected that he will start a global trade war by implementing a mercantilist system. He will raise tariffs on “most foreign products,” phase out all imports from China in 4 years, and punish US companies who do business and invest in China. pic.twitter.com/867rDuz2O2
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) February 27, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis on Fighting ‘The Woke’: I Made the ‘Democratic Party a Rotten Carcass’ Yet They Can ‘Still Impose Their Agenda’
Appearing to confess frustration, far-right Republican governor Ron DeSantis says he is remaking Florida’s education system because even after turning the state’s Democratic Party into a “rotten carcass on the side of the street,” the left “can still impose their agenda on my people.”
That “agenda,” apparently includes so-called Critical Race Theory (CRT), Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, according to far-right Fox News host Mark Levin who told the Florida governor the right is “in a culture war.”
“We didn’t start it,” Levin told DeSantis. “But what I call the Marxist left, they started it. It is devouring our institutions. It is devouring our politics. It’s devouring the private sector.”
DeSantis did not disagree.
READ MORE: ‘I Struck a Nerve’: Robert Reich Makes the Case for Calling Ron DeSantis a ‘Fascist’
As he uses the power of his office to pave the road for a likely 2024 run for the White House, DeSantis has not gone unnoticed. He has been accused of being “an Honest-to-God Semi-Fascist,” turning Florida into “a laboratory for fascism,” running his state “like a fascist,” and being a “fascist for our time” and a “one-man civil rights wrecking ball, determined to neutralize any group that doesn’t conform to his dangerously narrow view of social order.”
All those accusations were before his Sunday night Fox News interview with Levin, who warned that “in the classrooms” there is “the sexualizing of little kids.” Levin also said, “Disney, Walt Disney has to be rolling in his grave right now what’s happened to Disneyland and Disney World and these other events in the culture.”
Asked why he decided to take “the lead in taking this on as far as governors go,” DeSantis bragged, “I got reelected November 2022. Largest vote than any Republican governor [in] Florida history has got, largest vote margin any governor candidates ever got. 1.5 million votes.”
“I can win by 1.5 million votes. Make the Democratic Party in our state, basically, a rotten carcass on the side of the street. And yet, the left can still impose their agenda on my people if I’m not looking after fighting ESG and other woke companies and some of the stuff going on in the universities and the schools.”
And so I think I have an understanding that these fights are far broader than just one particular election. Yes, you do have to fight the woke in the halls of government and in the legislative chambers, and we have super majorities as Republicans in Florida so we will win all those fights, but you also have to be willing to defend your folks against this agenda being shoved down their throat from all these other institutions, where these people aren’t necessarily coming up for election.”
DeSantis has infamously veered into pushing his supporters into local school board positions of power.
“So you talk about things with like the young kids and with Disney, and I see that not just through the eyes of a governor but also through the eyes of a dad,” DeSantis continued. “You know, we have a six, a four, and a two-year old at home. And we just believe as parents, we should be able to send our kids to school, have them watch cartoons without having somebody’s sexual agenda shoved down their throats.”
READ MORE: ‘Political Theater’: Conservative Rips Ron DeSantis for ‘Sucking Up to the Anti-Vaxxers’
“And so when this issue came up, with the sexualization of the curriculum, of course in Florida, we think that that’s inappropriate. And you know what? Republican, Democrat, Independent parents agree with us overwhelmingly.”
That’s debatable. In October Florida Politics reported, “Majorities oppose Ron DeSantis-backed ‘Stop WOKE’ and parental rights laws,” including his “Don’t Say Gay” law.
In January, a study by UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute found a large percentage of LGBTQ parents say they are concerned their families will be negatively impacted by DeSantis’ laws, including HB 1557, the “Don’t Say Gay” law – with some saying they already have been.
“Almost 9 out of 10 (88%) LGBTQ+ parents are very or somewhat concerned about the impact that HB 1557 will have on them and their children, with one in four reporting they have experienced anti-LGBTQ harassment since the law was passed and one in five reporting becoming less out in their communities since the law was passed. Parents have considered a variety of coping strategies in response to the bill, including moving out of the state (56%) and moving their children to a different school (11%). Over 16% of LGBTQ parents have already taken steps to move their families to another state.”
Watch a short clip or the full interview below or at this link.
“the woke” pic.twitter.com/Xvc6dbOROD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2023
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
DeSantis on Fighting ‘The Woke’: I Made the ‘Democratic Party a Rotten Carcass’ Yet They Can ‘Still Impose Their Agenda’
- News1 day ago
Watergate Prosecutor: ‘Strange to Me’ Why Trump Wasn’t Indicted ‘As Soon as He Left the Presidency’
- News2 days ago
‘I Identify as an American’: Joe Manchin Refuses to Call Himself a Democrat on Fox News
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Officially on Georgia-Watch’: Legal Expert Says Possible Trump Probe Indictments Could Come at Any Time
- BREAKING NEWS21 hours ago
Rupert Murdoch Gave Jared Kushner ‘Confidential Information’ About Joe Biden’s Campaign Ads: Court Filing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM4 hours ago
‘Finding Out Phase’: Greene Sees Few Sympathizers After Claiming She Was ‘Attacked’ and ‘Screamed At’ in a Restaurant
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM24 hours ago
‘F—ing Suicide’: Trump Mocked for Proposing China Trade War
- News1 day ago
ODNI to Brief ‘Gang of Eight’ Members on All 3 Classified Docs Investigations One Day Before Garland Testimony