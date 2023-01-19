RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘War Has Begun’: Ex-NOM Spokesperson Carrie Prejean Lashes Out Over Miss Universe Being Owned by Trans Woman
Former beauty queen turned anti-LGBTQ activist Carrie Prejean is back, and declaring that the Miss Universe Pageant now being owned by a transgender women is a declaration of “war.”
In 2009, Miss California, Carrie Prejean, gained national attention for her response to a question by a gay blogger at the Miss USA Pageant about same-sex marriage.
What followed were repeated efforts to capitalize on her anti-LGBTQ fame, including a short stint as a spokesperson for NOM, the National Organization For Marriage, an anti-LGBTQ organization that aggressively attempted to prevent same-sex couples from gaining the legal right to marriage.
(That group to this day, according to its website, is chaired by John Eastman, the now-infamous attorney and author of Donald Trump’s “coup memo,” which promoted the false claim that Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to count certain state electors in an attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair presidential election.)
NOM, in a secret strategy memo, called for the organization to use “glamorous non-cognitive elites” to promote the belief that LGBTQ people should be denied the same rights to marriage as different-sex couples. Prejean apparently was one of those the anti-LGBTQ organization used for that purpose, as NCRM reported.
Her time in the spotlight did not end there. In addition to a lawsuit against the Miss USA pageant, in 2009, Radar reported, “There are 30 nude photos and eight sex tapes of former Miss California Carrie Prejean, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.”
Calling it “the most shocking turn yet in a scandal that has continued to follow the woman whose anti-gay marriage stance led to a national controversy and pitted her against pageant organizers,” Radar added: “Stripped of her crown, Prejean sued the Miss California USA pageant but reportedly settled after the sex tape surfaced. She called the sex tape the biggest mistake of her life.”
Months earlier, Huffpost reported that Prejean had given “a rambling speech” at “the Family Research Council’s ‘Values Voters Summit’ in which she repeatedly invoked God, saying her answer on gay marriage during the Miss USA pageant ‘was a moment to stick up for Him and for the truth.'”
“She also said without a hint of irony: ‘I’m not really into politics, at least I wasn’t at the time. But now I have a new outlook on this. And I am disgusted at the way some people can be so intolerant. It disgusts me.'”
Prejean, now Carrie Prejean Boller after her marriage to the NFL’s Kyle Boller, remade herself into an anti-mask MAGA activist.
In August of 2021, NCRM reported Prejean was on the advisory board of Women For Trump, and her Instagram page already had a post that called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.
She was filmed speaking at a local California school board meeting, a venue she chose to launch both an attack on its members over her opposition to masks during the COVID pandemic, and to announce she would campaign against the school board – all while declaring the pandemic is now “over,” which it was not.
“My name is Carrie Boller, you see my shirt it says ‘mama,’ and I’m a mama bear and I know there’s a lot of mama bears here tonight,” she declared, seeming to echo Sarah Palin.
“No one’s gonna mess with our cubs. I’m a resident of Encinitas, born and raised San Diegan, and tonight I’m simply here to tell you to unmask our children, we’re done begging.”
“In fact, we’re done asking for permission. We are going to be unmasking our children today,” she declared. “The pandemic is over, the parents are done. We’re done asking you, public servants, for permission. We are done, you can all wear your masks in fact you can wear two masks and three masks, you can wear gloves you can have plexiglass. You can do whatever you need to do to keep you safe, but we the parents believe we have a choice for our children, and I don’t know who you think you are, that you think that you have more of a say than us the parents and our doctors.”
“I don’t know who any of you think you are. I really don’t. It ends today, we are declaring our freedom, tonight. We do not consent to the lies, fear-mongering, and abuse – you all know it’s abuse,” she claimed, apparently referring to mask mandates.
Last year Prejean reportedly told Fox News that members of a California school board were “groomers” who should be “put in jail” for supporting a Halloween drag performance event. The school board was not hosting the event.
Prejean, still a MAGA acolyte, is now launching an attack on transgender people, especially trans women, over the Miss Universe Pageant now being owned by a transgender woman. She calls that a declaration of war on women.
“It’s gonna be up to the conservative woman, ultimately the mama bear, which we’ve been seeing a ton of. It’s gonna be up to us to say no more,” Prejean said, speaking on the far-right One America News (OAN).
“You know, this is how they declare war, they slapped down their flag, they asked us to take on their language, erasing, you know, the language as we know it, and then demanding that we accept this as the norm and we’re not going to accept it.”
“War has begun,” Prejean declared. “The war on women has begun and we say, ‘no more.’ And now we’re seeing the Miss Universe Organization being a weaponized vessel to disempower women and eliminate women, any race women, all together. It’s really sad and I want to empower all women to rise up and stand up against this, this is not okay.”
Watch below or at this link.
MAGA activist is outraged that Miss Universe is owned by a trans woman: “This is how they declare war .. War has begun. The war on women has begun .. We are seeing this Miss Universe Org being a weaponized vessel to disempower women, eliminate women, & erase women altogether.” pic.twitter.com/Xh2wuzCDwm
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 18, 2023
George Santos Allegedly Was a Brazilian Drag Queen Named ‘Kitara Ravache’: Report
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), also known as Anthony Devolder, or George Anthony Devolder Santos, or Anthony Zabrovsky, may have one more name: Kitara Ravache.
Journalist Marisa Kabas, an opinion columnist for MSNBC, has the scoop.
“Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio,” she writes, referring to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, “said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach.”
NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. pic.twitter.com/1MeeDR1O2O
— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 18, 2023
“Eula saw a story about Santos on Brazilian news and was sure was it was him. She shared the news with a group of friends and everyone doubted her. So she looked for an old picture to confirm, and she decided to post it to social media to prove to her friends that she was right,” Kabas says.
READ MORE: ‘First Man on the Moon’: Internet Explodes in Laughter and Anger as George Santos Lands Seat on Committee Overseeing NASA
In her Substack newsletter Kabas has begun a feature called “The Daily Santos,” where she tracks the latest revelations about the serial liar.
“The important context here is that Santos ran as a far right candidate, and continues to align himself with transphobes/homophobes who target drag shows with violence,” she says, explaining why this latest development is significant. “Drag is beautiful. Hypocrisy and anti-drag/anti-trans bigotry are not.”
The Republican Party has devolved into a massive anti-LGBTQ and especially an anti-transgender and anti-drag queen activist group. They falsely paint LGBTQ people, and especially transgender people and drag queens as “groomers” who want to sexually assault children. Right wing activists including the Proud Boys protest at drag queen story hours across the country and force school boards and libraries to ban books with LGBTQ themes.
Congressman Santos has closely aligned himself with some of that party’s most virulent anti-LGBTQ activists, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
READ MORE: George Santos Had ‘Business Relationship’ With Cousin of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch: Report
“I conducted my interview with Eula along with a translator—a friend of mine from Brazil—so the responses I’m sharing are English translations from Portuguese,” Kabas notes. “Eula says she met Santos when he was 16 or 17 years old and became friends because they were both gay and enjoyed drag.”
NCRM has not confirmed that Santos was a drag performer.
Eula Rochard posted the photo to her Facebook page, writing (translated by Facebook), “Me with the American Republican congressman who didn’t leave my house who said I was a liar bite your tongue.”
Bruna Benevides, whose has been described as a Brazilian LGBTIQ+ activist and the first trans woman active in the Brazilian navy, on January 1, tweeted to The New York Times to ask Santos “about ‘Kitara Ravache’. His name in drag and peagent Queen.”
Last month she made the same suggestion to Ana Navarro-Cárdenas.
ask him about “Kitara Ravache”
— Bruna Benevides 🏳️⚧️ (@BrunaBenevidex) December 30, 2022
As for the “Anthony Zabrovsky” name, The Daily Beast reports former Santos acquaintance Gregory Morey-Parker, “who’d previously described Santos’ ‘delusions of grandeur’ to CNN, told Anderson Cooper on Tuesday evening that he knew the New York representative as Anthony Devolder when the two lived together for a few months. He then revealed that besides Devolder, a name Santos had used elsewhere, the newly minted GOP lawmaker would also refer to himself as Anthony Zabrovsky.”
Why Zabrovsky?
A former roommate, The Daily Beast adds, says that “according to Santos, ‘the Jews will give more if you’re a Jew.'”
Watch: DeSantis Floats ‘No Tax on Gas Stoves’ So Floridians Have a ‘Choice’
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, expected to officially launch a 2024 presidential campaign, on Wednesday floated the idea of “no tax on gas stoves,” despite a recent study showing that gas stoves have given 650,000 children in the U.S. asthma.
While there is no one coming to take gas stoves out of Americans’ homes, experts suggest at least ensuring proper and adequate ventilation in homes that have them, or switching to a different method, like electric or induction appliances.
Over the past two weeks conservatives have promoted the false claim that the Biden Administration, Democrats, the left, or the federal government was preparing to ban gas stoves. Experts have noted the danger of gas stoves to indoor air and the overall environment for decades.
RELATED: ‘Pry It From My Cold Dead Hands’: GOP Vows ‘Stove War’ Legislation, Doesn’t Want Feds ‘Coming After Kitchen Appliances’
But DeSantis, who is positioning himself as a far-right culture warrior even more extreme than Donald Trump, is using the latest conservative craze to boost his bonafides.
“We may even say, ‘no tax on gas stoves,'” DeSantis bragged, suggesting he would remake state tax policy to appeal to a larger right-wing audience. “We’ll do that. That’s fine with me.”
“I want you to be able to have a choice,” he added, suggesting that there currently isn’t a choice between types of stoves because of sales tax, which is false.
“By raising fears of a ban on gas stoves,” The Washington Post last week reported, “Republicans are in some ways taking a page from former president Donald Trump, who often complained about energy-efficiency standards for household appliances — including lightbulbs that make you ‘look orange,’ toilets that ‘don’t get any water,’ showers that lack a ‘full shower flow’ and ‘worthless’ dishwashers.”
READ MORE: Trump Moves to Return to Twitter and Facebook After Being Banned Over Risk of ‘Incitement of Violence’ and to Public Safety
DeSantis was speaking in Daytona Beach Shores with his head of the Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection, in front of a hurricane-damaged public building, to announce “continuing hurricane recovery efforts in Florida,” according to WESH.
“He announced more funds would go toward Central Florida counties hit by hurricanes Ian and Nicole.”
“It’s part of a new hurricane relief package DeSantis signed into law last month,” WESH adds. “Some of that package included $150 million that will go to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to support local beach renourishment projects and a new grant program to help homeowners protect their property against coastal erosion.”
Last year NPR reported how gas stoves contribute negatively to climate change. “Commercial and residential buildings account for about 13% of heat-trapping emissions, mainly from the use of gas appliances.”
Columbia University’s Climate School in October published a report titled, “Here’s What We Know About How Climate Change Fuels Hurricanes.”
“When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, it was one of the United States’ most powerful hurricanes on record, and it followed a two-week string of massive, devastating storms around the world,” the Climate School observed. “Scientists conduct attribution studies on individual storms to gauge how much global warming likely affected them, and those studies are currently underway for Ian.”
Watch DeSantis below or at this link.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL): “We may even say no tax on gas stoves … We’ll do that. That’s fine with me.” pic.twitter.com/oz5HDEXUDc
— The Recount (@therecount) January 18, 2023
Unpublished J6 Report Reveals Social Media Companies Allowed Right-Wing Activists to ‘Exploit’ Platforms in Weeks Before Attack
Contrary to the strongly-held position of many Republicans, social media platforms bowed to conservatives – especially then-President Donald Trump – allowing right-wing activists to exploit them in the run-up to the January 6, 2021 insurrection, according to an unpublished report by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
The 122-page report, filled with “stunning” details, was never published or released by the Committee, according to The Washington Post which first reported its existence, for fear of offending tech companies and Republicans. Committee members were “reluctant to dig into the roots of domestic extremism taking hold in the Republican Party,” the Post added.
“Some of what investigators uncovered in their interviews with employees of the platforms contradicts Republican claims that tech companies displayed a liberal bias in their moderation decisions — an allegation that has gained new attention recently as Musk has promoted a series of leaked internal communications known as the ‘Twitter Files.’ The transcripts indicate the reverse, with former Twitter employees describing how the company gave Trump special treatment,” The Post reveals.
One former employee told the Committee, “ … Twitter was terrified of the backlash they would get if they followed their own rules and applied them to Donald Trump.”
READ MORE: ‘Trump Hating Thug’: Ex-President Accuses Special Counsel Investigating Him of Running a ‘Gestapo Type Operation’
The Committee’s report appears to be a strong indictment of tech companies and social media platforms, especially Twitter.
“Congressional investigators found evidence that tech platforms — especially Twitter — failed to heed their own employees’ warnings about violent rhetoric on their platforms and bent their rules to avoid penalizing conservatives, particularly then-president Trump, out of fear of reprisals. The draft report details how most platforms did not take ‘dramatic’ steps to rein in extremist content until after the attack on the Capitol, despite clear red flags across the internet.”
As it turned out, Twitter employees raised a red flag in the weeks before the January 6 insurrection, warning the social media giant that was Donald Trump’s primary megaphone needed a “coordinated response plan.”
Anika Collier Navaroli, “one of the longest-tenured members of Twitter’s safety policy team,” and “a few others inside the company had worked to push executives to action long before Jan. 6,” The Post reports she told the Committee.
“In the week after the November 2020 election, she said, they began warning that tweets calling for civil unrest were multiplying. By Dec. 19, she said, Twitter staff had begun warning that discussions of civil unrest had centralized on Jan. 6 — the day that Trump had called his supporters to mass in Washington, saying it ‘will be wild!'”
“When asked by a committee staffer whether Twitter had adopted a ‘war footing,’ having seen the warnings, Collier Navaroli said her U.S. team had fewer than six people, and that ‘everybody was acting as if it was a regular day and nothing was going on.'”
READ MORE: ‘Scandal’: Why Did McCarthy Say He Wasn’t ‘Notified’ a Santos Staffer Impersonated His Chief of Staff Until ‘Later’?
In some ways the situation now is even worse.
“Under new owner Elon Musk, Twitter has laid off most of the team that reviewed tweets for abusive and inaccurate content and restored several prominent accounts that the company banned in the fallout from the Capitol attack, including Trump’s and that of his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn,” The Post reports. “Facebook, too, is considering allowing Trump back on its platform, a decision expected as early as next week.”
Musk has actually aided far-right extremism in at least three ways.
First, he has welcomed numerous previously-banned extremists back onto the platform. Second, the “Twitter verified” program has been opened up to almost anyone willing to pay $8 a month for the previously-coveted “blue check,” which once indicated the account is owned by who it says it is, and that the account owner is someone of political or other status and influence.
In November VICE reported, “Musk has welcomed neo-Nazis back onto the platform, engaged with them on his timeline, and posted multiple tweets that appeal directly to them.”
Musk also banned, at least temporarily, several prominent journalists and researchers. Among those permanently banned is Chad Loder. As The Intercept reported in November, Loder is “an antifascist researcher whose open-source investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot led to the identification and arrest of a masked Proud Boy who attacked police officers.” Earlier this month The Washington Post reported “Loder was banned from Twitter by an order from owner Elon Musk, according to a former employee who saw a screenshot of the notes accompanying the decision.”
The Post also reports on the massive amount of resources spent on the social media aspect of the Committee’s work, despite ultimately deciding to not publish its finding.
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Defends First Moves as Governor: Bans on CRT, ‘Latinx,’ and ‘Indoctrinating Our Kids’
“The committee staffers who focused on social media and extremism — known within the committee as ‘Team Purple’ — spent more than a year sifting through tens of thousands of documents from multiple companies, interviewing social media company executives and former staffers, and analyzing thousands of posts. They sent a flurry of subpoenas to social media companies ranging from Facebook to fringe social networks including Gab and the chat platform Discord.”
Justin Hendrix, the editor of Tech Policy Press, notes that in March of 2021, U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who served on the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, “published a compendium of social media statements from Republican objectors.”
Tech Policy Press reported on that “nearly 2,000 page document detailing public social media posts from 102 Congressional Republicans between November 3rd, 2020 and January 31st, 2021.”
