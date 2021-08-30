Carrie Prejean Is Now an Anti-Mask MAGA Extremist Who Just Unleashed an Off-the-Wall Rant at a School Board Meeting

Former “Miss California” Carrie Prejean made national headlines in 2009 when she told Miss USA judge Perez Hilton that she opposed marriage for same-sex couples. She lost the crown, many say, because of that answer, and later was stripped of her Miss California title for other reasons, but almost overnight the evangelical Christian became a conservative star.

Today she is Carrie Prejean Boller, married to former NFL quarterback Kyle Boller. She was on the advisory board of Women For Trump and her Instagram page already has a post that calls for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.

On Sunday Prejean, who was once thought to be one of the National Organization for Marriage’s “glamorous non-cognitive elites,” took the spotlight once again, this time as an anti-mask extremist who declared her intention to run for school board after she attacked Encinitas school board officials, while declaring the pandemic is now “over.” (The pandemic is nowhere near over.)

“My name is Carrie Boller, you see my shirt it says ‘mama,’ and I’m a mama bear and I know there’s a lot of mama bears here tonight,” she declared, seeming to echo Sarah Palin.

“No one’s gonna mess with our cubs. I’m a resident of Encinitas, born and raised San Diegan, and tonight I’m simply here to tell you to unmask our children, we’re done begging.”

“In fact, we’re done asking for permission. We are going to be unmasking our children today. The pandemic is over, the parents are done. We’re done asking you, public servants, for permission. We are done, you can all wear your masks in fact you can wear two masks and three masks, you can wear gloves you can have plexiglass. You can do whatever you need to do to keep you safe, but we the parents believe we have a choice for our children, and I don’t know who you think you are, that you think that you have more of a say than us the parents and our doctors. I don’t know who any of you think you are. I really don’t. It ends today, we are declaring our freedom, tonight. We do not consent to the lies, fear-mongering, and abuse – you all know it’s abuse,” she claimed, apparently referring to mask mandates.

There are 49 studies that prove masks work.

“This is tyrannical leadership, poor leadership, and none of you are willing to stand up for our children. This is why we are all here tonight because we’re fed up, we’re done asking permission, we’re done playing games, the pandemic is over, we are done.”

“I would love to run for school board to replace all of you. So I’m going to promise you tonight that I will campaign against you, I will I will fundraise against you, and I will make sure that none of you ever serve in a public space ever again.”