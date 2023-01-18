George Santos Allegedly Was a Brazilian Drag Queen Named ‘Kitara Ravache’: Report

U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), also known as Anthony Devolder, or George Anthony Devolder Santos, or Anthony Zabrovsky, may have one more name: Kitara Ravache.

Journalist Marisa Kabas, an opinion columnist for MSNBC, has the scoop.

“Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio,” she writes, referring to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, “said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach.”

NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. pic.twitter.com/1MeeDR1O2O — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 18, 2023

“Eula saw a story about Santos on Brazilian news and was sure was it was him. She shared the news with a group of friends and everyone doubted her. So she looked for an old picture to confirm, and she decided to post it to social media to prove to her friends that she was right,” Kabas says.

In her Substack newsletter Kabas has begun a feature called “The Daily Santos,” where she tracks the latest revelations about the serial liar.

“The important context here is that Santos ran as a far right candidate, and continues to align himself with transphobes/homophobes who target drag shows with violence,” she says, explaining why this latest development is significant. “Drag is beautiful. Hypocrisy and anti-drag/anti-trans bigotry are not.”

The Republican Party has devolved into a massive anti-LGBTQ and especially an anti-transgender and anti-drag queen activist group. They falsely paint LGBTQ people, and especially transgender people and drag queens as “groomers” who want to sexually assault children. Right wing activists including the Proud Boys protest at drag queen story hours across the country and force school boards and libraries to ban books with LGBTQ themes.

Congressman Santos has closely aligned himself with some of that party’s most virulent anti-LGBTQ activists, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“I conducted my interview with Eula along with a translator—a friend of mine from Brazil—so the responses I’m sharing are English translations from Portuguese,” Kabas notes. “Eula says she met Santos when he was 16 or 17 years old and became friends because they were both gay and enjoyed drag.”

NCRM has not confirmed that Santos was a drag performer.

Eula Rochard posted the photo to her Facebook page, writing (translated by Facebook), “Me with the American Republican congressman who didn’t leave my house who said I was a liar bite your tongue.”

Bruna Benevides, whose has been described as a Brazilian LGBTIQ+ activist and the first trans woman active in the Brazilian navy, on January 1, tweeted to The New York Times to ask Santos “about ‘Kitara Ravache’. His name in drag and peagent Queen.”

Last month she made the same suggestion to Ana Navarro-Cárdenas.

ask him about “Kitara Ravache” — Bruna Benevides 🏳️‍⚧️ (@BrunaBenevidex) December 30, 2022

As for the “Anthony Zabrovsky” name, The Daily Beast reports former Santos acquaintance Gregory Morey-Parker, “who’d previously described Santos’ ‘delusions of grandeur’ to CNN, told Anderson Cooper on Tuesday evening that he knew the New York representative as Anthony Devolder when the two lived together for a few months. He then revealed that besides Devolder, a name Santos had used elsewhere, the newly minted GOP lawmaker would also refer to himself as Anthony Zabrovsky.”

Why Zabrovsky?

A former roommate, The Daily Beast adds, says that “according to Santos, ‘the Jews will give more if you’re a Jew.'”