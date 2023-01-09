News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Access ‘The Most Sensitive Secrets in the Government’ if Republicans Get Their Way
According to a report from the New York Times, House Republicans will be putting forward a resolution this week to create a special Judiciary subcommittee focusing on what they call the “weaponization of the federal government,” with a focus on the FBI and the U.S. intelligence services.
Now that the House Republicans finally came together to make Kevin McCarthy the new House speaker, they will begin work this week on new rules for the chamber and other changes as they flex their majority-powers.
After McCarthy promised concessions to far-right Freedom Caucus members, which reportedly included handing out chairmanships and creating new subcommittees, a focus on the FBI and intel groups would open the door to a wide range of House Republicans having access to sensitive documents that were previously beyond their reach.
That could include controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who was booted from all of her committee assignments — with 11 Republican colleagues agreeing — back in February of 2021 due to “her past incendiary comments and apparent support of violence against Democrats,” reported NPR at the time.
As the Times’ Charlie Savage and Luke Broadwater wrote, the passage of the resolution will empower projected House Judiciary Charman Jim Jordan to demand files for the new subcommittee members to review.
According to their report, the resolution appears to “grant Mr. Jordan’s panel the power to receive the same highly classified information that intelligence agencies make available to their oversight committee, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,” adding, “Intelligence Committee members have access to some of the most sensitive secrets in the government, including information about covert actions, which are not shared with other lawmakers. Traditionally, House leaders tend to place on the intelligence panel members of their party they think are especially trustworthy not to disclose classified information.”
The report warns, “While Mr. Jordan’s investigative unit will be housed within the Judiciary Committee, its 13 members — eight of whom would be Republicans — will not be limited to lawmakers on that panel.”
That could include Taylor Greene who has wormed her way into the good graces of McCarthy as one of his staunchest advocates in his bid for the speakership and reportedly will have her pick of committees to serve on.
The Times report states, “Mr. McCarthy has already promised her a spot on the House Oversight Committee, and she broke with other far-right members to support his speakership bid from the first ballot, as did Mr. Jordan. Such a situation could result in lawmakers trying to scrutinize a Justice Department investigation as that inquiry potentially examines some of those same lawmakers’ conduct concerning the events of Jan. 6.”
Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) who is reportedly being investigated by the DOJ could also gain access to those documents.
Asked about that possibility on Sunday, Perry claimed, “Why should I be limited — why should anybody be limited just because someone has made an accusation? I get accused of all kinds of things every single day, as does every member that serves in the public eye. But that doesn’t stop you from doing your job. It is our duty and it is my duty.”
You can read more here.
News
Incoming Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan on GOP Battle for Speaker: ‘Founders Intended’ Physical Confrontation
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) downplayed a physical confrontation that occurred on the floor of the House and insisted that it happened “exactly how the Founders intended it.”
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream noted that “things got really ugly” on the House floor because Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be stopped from physically confronting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during a Friday night vote for Speaker.
“Kevin McCarthy got the same number of votes that Pelosi got,” Jordan scoffed. “She had the same majority number, 222, that we have this time. So sometimes democracy is messy. But I would argue that’s exactly how the Founders intended it.”
RELATED: ‘F-bombs were flying’: House Dem describes GOP meltdown after Matt Gaetz defied McCarthy
“They wanted real debate, real input from all people and then you get a decision,” he insisted.
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.
News
‘Constitution Over Cult’ and ‘Maturity Over Mar-a-Lago’: Hakeem Jeffries’ ‘Masterpiece’ A to Z Speech Goes Viral
In the early minutes of Saturday morning Republicans elected Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House on the fifteenth try. Minutes earlier a fistfight nearly erupted as one GOP Member had to be physically restrained from attacking Matt Gaetz.
After five days of wheeling and dealing behind closed doors, and minutes after McCarthy very publicly in the House chamber appeared to beg Gaetz for his vote (which he was denied), the Republican Majority Leader became Speaker of the House.
But before officially handing McCarthy the Speaker’s gavel (the gavel the California Republican, months earlier, “joked” it “will be hard not to hit” Nancy Pelosi with) House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries launched into what some are calling a “masterpiece,” his speech telling the entire House of Representatives why Democrats are better than Republicans, alphabetically – and without a teleprompter.
“We will never compromise our principles,” Leader Jeffries promised. “House Democrats will always put American values over autocracy, benevolence over bigotry, the Constitution over the cult, democracy over demagogues, economic opportunity over extremism, freedom over fascism, governing over gaslighting, hopefulness over hatred, inclusion over isolation, justice over judicial overreach, knowledge over kangaroo courts, liberty over limitation, maturity over Mar-a-Lago, normalcy over negativity, opportunity over obstruction, people over politics, quality of life issues over QAnon, reason over racism, substance over slander, triumph over tyranny, understanding over ugliness, voting rights over voter suppression, working families over the well-connected, xenial over xenophobia, ‘Yes we can’ over ‘You can do it,’ and zealous representation over zero-sum confrontation.”
‘Democracy over demagogues’: Here is the alphabetical portion of @RepJeffries speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/RdOyAK42jW
— Alex Wagner Tonight (@WagnerTonight) January 7, 2023
READ MORE: Republicans Elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker on 15th Vote – Expert Urges Accounting of Closed Door ‘Secret Concessions’
Jeffries later posted the video to Twitter, where it went viral, garnering over 285,000 views in just eight hours. Another clip of that portion of his speech has one million views. Social media influencer Majid Padellan, better known as BrooklynDad_Defiant!, posted a longer clip of Jeffries’ speech. That video now has two million views.
“Our diversity is a strength. It is not a weakness,” Jeffries, the first Black lawmaker to lead a political party in Congress, also told the House in that speech. “An economic strength. A competitive strength. A cultural strength. Our diversity is a strength, it is not a weakness.”
“We are a gorgeous mosaic of people from throughout the world,” he continued. “As John Lewis would sometimes remind us on this floor, ‘We may have come over on different ships, but we’re all in the same boat now.'”
“We are white, we are black, we are Latino, we are Asian, we are Native American, we are Christian, we are Jewish, we are Muslim, we are Hindu, we are religious, we are secular,” he proudly explained. “We are gay, we are straight, we are young, we are older, we are women, we are men, we are citizens, we are dreamers.”
“Out of many, we are one.”
READ MORE: ‘Anyone Who Thinks This Is Economy Is in Recession Is Bananas’: Economists Cheer ‘Hot’ Biden Jobs Report
“That’s what makes America a great country. And no matter what kind of haters are trying to divide us, we’re not going to let anyone take that away from us. Not now. Not ever.”
That too has gone viral, with different clips showing hundreds of thousands of views.
Jeffries is delivering a brilliant speech pic.twitter.com/yzycctC6Gr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2023
Jeffries’ powerful full speech is 16 minutes long:
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
Republicans Elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker on 15th Vote – Expert Urges Accounting of Closed Door ‘Secret Concessions’
Kevin McCarthy has been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives at the end of a week-long drama that required fifteen separate votes, the most since before the Civil War. The final vote was 216-212, with six “present.”
McCarthy and his top allies spent much of the week wheeling and dealing with the far-right insurrectionist extremist faction of the GOP House caucus. Among the secret behind-closed-door promises McCarthy reportedly made was to attach reductions to Social Security and Medicare to the upcoming debt ceiling bill, and possibly agreeing to a forced shutdown of the federal government that would careen the world economy into chaos.
“Kevin McCarthy becoming Speaker by offering concessions to the pro-insurrection caucus on the two year anniversary of January 6th is just a perfect statement about the GOP,” observed former Obama White House senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer.
University of Texas School of Law Professor Steve Vladeck noted, “McCarthy is going to become speaker only because of concessions to the members of his caucus most closely associated with—if not directly implicated in—what happened two years ago today. The dysfunction is entertaining, but what the result says about where we’re heading is scary.”
“In many ways this vote is the final act of the MAGA insurrection. Infiltrating the chamber, appealing to #McCarthy’s ego, and crashing the Government and the US economy from the inside by leveraging concessions. This has Bannon’s prints all over it,” said British broadcaster and independent journalist Anthony Davis.
EARLIER: Watch: McCarthy Appears to Urge Gaetz to Change His Vote as He Loses for the 14th Time
According to CNN’s Melanie Zanona, some of the concessions McCarthy has agreed to include:
“Anyone can call for a vote to oust speaker”
“McCarthy leadership PAC won’t play in safe open primaries”
“Debt ceiling hike must be paired with spending cuts”
“More Freedom Caucus members on committees, including House Rules”
“Cap discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels, which would amount to lower levels for defense & domestic programs”
“Create investigative committee to probe the ‘weaponization’ of the federal government”
“Hold votes on key conservative bills, including balanced budget amendment, congressional term limits, border security”
“Move 12 appropriations bill individually, not in an omnibus”
“Give members ability to offer more amendments on the House floor”
Political experts are concerned about the secret promises McCarthy has made.
“Hey, you know what seems conspicuous? That we don’t know EXACTLY what conservatives got for their votes,” The Daily Beast’s Washington Bureau Chief, Matt Fuller, tweeted. “GOP leaders aren’t saying and neither are conservatives. It’s almost like no one wants the rest of the conference to know…”
“Essential to know exactly what secret concessions McCarthy has made to flip House Republicans who had been strenuously opposing him,” said famous presidential historian Michael Beschloss.
