BREAKING NEWS
Trump to Get His Facebook Account Back Two Years After Losing It for ‘Inciting Violent Insurrection’
Donald Trump, the one-term ex-president who lost the 2020 election by 7 million votes and proceeded to incite a violent and deadly insurrection, will have his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated after losing them for what CEO Mark Zuckerberg one day after the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol said was the “use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, “will allow former President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks, the company announced Wednesday,” CNBC reports.
Trump’s attorneys recently sent Meta a letter urging the social media behemoth allow the former president, who currently is under several federal and state criminal investigations as he launches a third run for the White House, to return.
“As a general rule, we don’t want to get in the way of open, public and democratic debate on Meta’s platforms – especially in the context of elections in democratic societies like the United States,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post announcing the decision, CNBC adds. “The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying – the good, the bad and the ugly – so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box.”
READ MORE: Trump Moves to Return to Twitter and Facebook After Being Banned Over Risk of ‘Incitement of Violence’ and to Public Safety
At 8:36 PM on January 6, 2021, Facebook had publicly announced it was imposing a 24-hour block on then-President Donald Trump, following the deadly riot and insurrection on Capitol Hill. The following day Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the social media giant had banned Trump “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”
But later that year in June, Facebook’s Oversight Board decided Trump’s suspension would be in place for just two years, starting in January of 2021, but also appeared to make clear the suspension would be lifted after that time.
“When the suspension is eventually lifted,” Facebook’s Oversight Board said at the time — making clear the suspension would be lifted “when,” and not “if” — “there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Santos to FEC: My $500,000 Personal Loan to My Campaign Wasn’t Actually From My Personal Funds
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) revealed on Tuesday that the mysterious half-million dollars he had reported to the Federal Election Commission as a personal loan of his personal funds to his political campaign wasn’t actually from his personal funds.
The Daily Beast reports that Tuesday afternoon, “Santos’ political operation filed a flurry of amended campaign finance reports, telling the feds, among other things, that a $500,000 loan he gave to his campaign didn’t, in fact, come from his personal funds as he’d previously claimed.”
The question many have been asking remains the same: where did that money come from?
It remains unanswered.
And it’s not just the $500,000.
READ MORE: Watch: Top Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Defends Biden In Classified Docs Probe
“Another amended filing on Tuesday disclosed that a $125,000 ‘loan from the candidate’ in late October also did not come from his ‘personal funds,’ but like the $500,000 question, did not say where the money came from, when the loan was due, or what entity, if any, backed the money.”
One expert appeared stunned.
“Santos’ campaign might have unchecked the ‘personal funds of candidate’ box, but it is still reporting that the $500,000 came from Santos himself,” Brendan Fischer, deputy executive director of government watchdog Documented and a campaign finance expert, told The Daily Beast. “If the ‘loan from candidate’ didn’t actually come from the candidate, then Santos should come clean and disclose where the money really came from. Santos can’t uncheck a box and make his legal problems go away.”
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington’s Robert Maguire provides the visual proof.
Oh….double whoa.
Let’s play a little game. This $500k is the largest loan George Santos supposedly gave to his campaign. Notice a difference between the new one (LEFT) and the original (RIGHT)?
(Hint: look at the checkbox marked “personal funds of the candidate) pic.twitter.com/b5Nf93moHZ
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 24, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Pence Had Classified Documents in His Home in Indiana, DOJ Now Reviewing: Report
Former Vice President Mike Pence had classified documents at his home in Indiana that were found by attorneys last week. They were turned over to the FBI.
CNN reports there were about one dozen documents with classified markings found in the Carmel, Indiana home, despite earlier “repeated” claims by the former vice president to Donald Trump that he did not have any classified documents in his home.
“The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana,” CNN adds in its exclusive report.
READ MORE: ‘Growing Likelihood’ DOJ Will Slap Trump With ‘Appeal-Proof’ Charge for Jan. 6: Reporters
The news comes after President Joe Biden’s attorneys found classified documents in his office at the Penn-Biden Center, and later at his home in Delaware. The Dept. of Justice has appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Ex-president Donald Trump also has a special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents, but that is a criminal investigation. Trump spent over a year refusing to hand over hundreds of classified documents which were unlawfully removed from the White House, and unlawfully retained by Trump.
In contrast, earlier Tuesday U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a top Trump ally, said he would be “shocked” if there were anything “sinister” with Biden’s handling of the classified materials.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Two Students Killed, Teacher Wounded in Des Moines Shooting Police Say Was ‘Definitely Targeted’: Report
Two students are dead, and a teacher is injured after a shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa school that police say “was not random,” but “definitely targeted.”
When police arrived they performed CPR on the students, who later died at the hospital, The Associated Press reports. The teacher is undergoing surgery. Several suspects are in custody.
“The incident was definitely targeted. It was not random. There was nothing random about this,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
The AP adds that the shooting occurred at the Starts Right Here educational mentorship program, “which helps at-risk youth,” and “was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.”
READ MORE: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Florida Teachers Ordered to Remove or Block Classroom Libraries or Face Felony Prosecution
Des Moines police provided an update to KCCI.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek confirms two students were killed in a shooting Monday at a school in Des Moines, Iowa, and a school staff member was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/O4UY4zwVB5
— The Recount (@therecount) January 23, 2023
According to the Gun Violence Archive, 2698 people have died by guns already this year. Last year, a total of 44,287 people died by guns in America, a decrease from the 45,098 who died by guns in 2021.
Good Morning Iowa anchor Chenue Her posted this video:
BREAKING UPDATE: Des Moines police say two students are now dead, one staff member still in the hospital.
Three potential suspects are all in custody.
Police say this shooting happened at the Starts Right Here charter school in downtown Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/MRk6GinGno
— Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) January 23, 2023
Giffords, the anti-gun violence organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, said: “Again, again, and again. Two students have been killed and a teacher injured in a school shooting in Des Moines, Iowa. We’ve barely taken a breath and processed the shootings in Monterey Park and Baton Rouge—yet another community is now hurting.”
In a shooting this weekend in Monterey Park, California, 11 people were killed, the last dying on Monday.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘My Heart Is Broken’: Florida Teachers Ordered to Remove or Block Classroom Libraries or Face Felony Prosecution
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
DeSantis: One of the Reasons I Banned Black History Course Is It Includes ‘Indoctrination’ on ‘Queer Theory’ (Video)
- News1 day ago
Watch: Top Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Defends Biden In Classified Docs Probe
- News1 day ago
‘Marxists, Communists, Racists, and RINOS’: Trump Melts Down Hours Before Judge Will Rule on Releasing Grand Jury Report
- News1 day ago
‘Growing Likelihood’ DOJ Will Slap Trump With ‘Appeal-Proof’ Charge for Jan. 6: Reporters
- News2 days ago
‘Anything Else, Peter?’ Karine Jean-Pierre Smoothly Slams Doocy (Video)
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Ban Children With Same-Sex Parents From Christian Schools Says Far-Right Religious Activist Mat Staver (Video)
- News2 days ago
‘I Will Never Leave That Woman’: McCarthy Vows He ‘Will Always Take Care’ of Marjorie Taylor Greene, His Friends Say