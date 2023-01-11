RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
The Powerful GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Is Pushing a Baseless Narrative That Biden Is ‘Compromised’
U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee is repeatedly pushing a baseless narrative that President Joe Biden, who has served his nation for 50 years, is “compromised.”
Chairman Comer, who has promoted the false theory of fraud in the 2020 election, blaming alleged “troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties” on Democrats, has been regularly criticized. He was deemed “a fundamentally unserious, dishonest, laughable caricature,” by Democratic strategist Sam Cornale on Wednesday, and mocked by The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank last year.
“In interviews with Fox News and other public pronouncements, Comer has alleged that the president’s son is responsible for just about everything,” Milbank wrote last year. “Why is fentanyl flowing into the United States? Hunter Biden. Why is President Biden pushing electric vehicles? Hunter Biden. Why isn’t the president tougher on Russian oligarchs? Hunter Biden. Why isn’t the administration pinning the pandemic on a Wuhan lab leak and battling China over currency manipulation? Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden. Why did the United States rejoin the Paris climate accord? Hunter Biden.”
On Tuesday, Fox News’ Sean Hannity led a highly-criticized interview with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, and Oversight Chair James Comer that was shockingly filmed inside the U.S. House of Representatives.
New York University Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an expert on fascism and authoritarian leaders, responded by declaring, “Americans, I give you…President Murdoch and the coronation of Fox News as state media.”
Hannity and the top Republicans were surrounded by dozens of House Republicans, sitting quietly, as the Fox News personality promoted their talking points.
Sean Hannity broadcasting from your United States House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/ZfQniYXs5X
— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 11, 2023
In addition to posting video, journalist Matt Laslo tweeted, “Hannity noted *to the lawmakers* (who are obediently sitting and saying nothing which is WILD) that many of the lawmakers in attendance might not make it on TV tonight but they gave up an hour to support the Speaker.”
But Chairman Comer made news for two remarks (both seen in the clip below): calling Ukraine – which is fighting to protect democracy in Europe and thus around the globe – an “adversary” of the United States, and strongly suggesting President Joe Biden is “compromised.”
“You know there’s a pattern here with Communist China, with Ukraine, with Russia, with our adversaries across the world,” he told Hannity. “And you look at the bad decisions that Joe Biden makes and this White House makes every day that has a detrimental effect on every American – you wonder, is this President compromised?”
James Comer includes Ukraine in his list of US “adversaries across the world” pic.twitter.com/b9ZkK7tCcx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2023
Hannity himself has promoted the baseless claim that President Biden may be “compromised.”
In a December interview with Comer, Hannity, known to have had nightly conversations advising Donald Trump when he was president, concluded with this question: “Do you believe it’s possible Joe Biden is compromised by Russia and China?” Comer dutifully replied, “I fear that he is.”
That word, “compromised,” is now being used by Comer and his fellow House Republicans repeatedly against President Biden – and his family.
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the former chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, a former policy advisor to an anti-LGBTQ hate group, and an alleged co-founder of the Stop the Steal movement, called President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Hunter Biden, “compromised” – while making false claims about classified documents (and the Biden think tank) that were immediately handed over to the National Archives.
On Wednesday, Chairman Comer again baselessly used the word “compromised” against President Biden.
“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden’s involvement in his family’s foreign business practices and international influence peddling schemes,” Chairman Comer wrote in an official letter published by ABC News, to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, making an unsubstantiated clam as if it were fact.
“The Committee is investigating President Biden’s knowledge of and role in these schemes to assess whether he has compromised our national security at the expense of the American people,” Comer wrote.
ABC News adds that Comer “called the Biden probe a ‘top priority for House Republicans during the 118th Congress.'”
“The American people must know the extent of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s shady business deals and if these deals threaten national security and his decision-making as president,” Comer told ABC.
Comer wasn’t done using the “compromised” word against President Biden.
“In a letter to the White House counsel today,” Politico on Wednesday reported, “new Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said the committee ‘is concerned that President Biden has compromised (intelligence) sources and methods with his own mishandling of classified documents.'”
Chairman Comer has even set up a microsite on the House Oversight Committee’s website, titled, “Biden Family Investigation.”
On it, he alleges, “If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security.”
Donald Trump’s tax returns show numerous foreign bank accounts, including in China, and there were reports of real estate deals in foreign countries while he was president, but Republicans ignored that.
“Two years into his presidency,” OpenSecrets reported in 2019, “Donald Trump continues to make money from properties and licensing deals in nearly two dozen countries around the world, fanning the flames of concerns that the Trump administration is subject to unprecedented levels of foreign influence.”
“Trump continued to hold more than $130 million in foreign assets in a revocable trust as his second year in office came to a close, according to OpenSecrets’ analysis of the president’s most recent annual personal financial disclosure released by the Office of Government Ethics last month,” the website, which tracks money in politics, noted. “Trump’s business entanglements continue to leave him with positions, assets, trademarks and other business interests in more than 30 countries.”
In November of last year, CNN reported, “The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘The Deep State’ Wants to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’ Warns GOP Congressman in Conspiracy-Laden Rant (Video)
U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the disgraced former Trump Secretary of the Interior who literally rode into town on a horse but resigned amid numerous ethics allegations, on Tuesday declared the “deep state” is real and wants to “wipe out the American cowboy,” in a speech supporting a highly-controversial Republican committee to investigate the Dept. of Justice.
Donald Trump announced Zinke (photo, in 2017) would be resigning at the end of 2018, and barely weeks later Zinke had a new job as the managing director of a cryptocurrency firm. But in 2021, Zinke re-launched his congressional career, having served previously from 2015-2017.
“Mr. Speaker,” Congressman Zinke said as he began his speech on the House floor, “I rise today in support of the Select Committee to Investigate the Weaponization of the Federal Government, something that I have a lot of experience firsthand.”
Presumably, Rep. Zinke was referring to the numerous investigations conducted into his actions. NBC News reported last year that a report found as Secretary, “Zinke and his chief of staff ‘knowingly provided incorrect, incomplete, and misleading answers’ to investigators from the department’s Office of the Inspector General.”
READ MORE: Watch: Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against George Santos After GOP Leadership Calls It an ‘Internal’ Matter
That investigation surrounded reports that a large resorts company successfully lobbied the Interior Dept., and later that the White House had “taken steps” to replace the Inspector General conducting it.
Other allegations against Zinke included that he “chartered a flight from Las Vegas to near his home in Montana … aboard a plane owned by oil-and-gas executives,” The Washington Post reported in 2017. That flight cost taxpayers $12,375. A commercial flight could have cost as little as $300. There were other allegations, several regarding travel expenses.
In fact, in August of 2018, a little more than four months before his resignation, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) published “A guide to the 18 federal investigations into Ryan Zinke.”
It’s a beautiful day to spend with the men and women of the @usparkpolicepio -great to see Tonto again too! ???????? pic.twitter.com/83c6EhwJ2d
— Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) April 8, 2017
On Tuesday, Zinke continued his speech, saying, “I proudly served as the 52nd Secretary of Interior, and despite the deep state’s repeatedly attempts to stop me, I stand before you as a duly-elected Member of the United States Congress and tell you that a deep state exists and it is perhaps the strongest covert weapon the left has against the American people.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman From Texas Calls for Defunding Homeland Security
“There is no doubt the federal government Deep State coordinates liberal activists and uses politicians and willing media to carry their water,” he alleged.
“The deep state run secret messaging campaigns with one goal in mind: to increase its power to censor and persuade the American people. Dark money groups funded by liberal billionaires and foreign investors, funnel money to shell organizations and repeatedly attempt to destroy the American West. In many cases, they want to wipe out the American cowboy completely, remove public access to our lands, and turn Montana into a national park.”
“They want to control our land and our lifestyle,” Zinke declared.
Watch below or at this link.
Zinke: Despite the deep state’s attempts to repeatedly stop me I stand before you as a duly elected member of the congress and tell you that a deep state exists… They want to wipe out the American cowboy pic.twitter.com/BrOiIltbMp
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2023
Image via Twitter/SecretaryZinke
This article has been updated to include the CREW report.
First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the former chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and an extremist whose own family members called for him to be removed from office over his activities surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, on Monday labeled First Lady Dr. Jill Biden “compromised” and said she must be investigated.
Congressman Biggs, who just last month was one of 28 House Republicans voting against legislation to protect child sex abuse victims, has a long history of extremism.
Before his congressional career Biggs served as a policy advisor to United Families International, which for at least a decade has repeatedly appeared on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups. According to a 2012 article in the Phoenix New Times (archived), “Republican state Representative Andy Biggs is the former policy adviser to the group, and his wife Cindy Biggs is currently listed as the organization’s secretary and treasurer on its website.”
Far right activist and conspiracy theorist Ali Alexander, one of the organizers of the Stop the Steal campaign that promotes Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, credits three GOP Members of Congress with helping him start the movement.
READ MORE: First Bill Under Speaker McCarthy Will Cost Taxpayers More Than $100 Billion
“I was the person that came up with the Jan. 6 idea,” Alexander has said, “with Congressman Gosar, Congressman Mo Brooks, and then Congressman Andy Biggs.”
Arizona’s Copper Courier reports Biggs asked then-President Donald Trump for a preemptive pardon for his actions related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. It also reports Biggs “was one of two Congress members who voted against the COVID-19 bill. His reasoning was because he objected to the fact that the bill’s definition of “couples” included same-sex partners.”
Biggs “falsely claimed” that supporters of the bill “redefined family for the first time in a piece of federal legislation to include committed relationships,” according to GLAAD, which noted, “the same language has been included in proposed legislation as far back as 2015.”
As for Congressman Biggs’ attack on First Lady Biden, Monday night he tweeted, “The Biden family highly concerns me. Joe, Hunter, and even ‘Dr.’ Jill. They are compromised and must be investigated.”
The tweet apparently came in response to news that a small number of documents with classified markings had been found in a locked closet that was part of then-former Vice President Joe Biden’s offices. Those documents were reportedly immediately handed over to the National Archives and the Dept. of Justice was notified.
A Google search found no news reports that tie Dr. Biden to the documents in any way.
READ MORE: Far Right GOP Congressman Boycotts House Gun Violence Hearing – Claims It ‘Exploits’ Kids After 19 Were Shot Dead
Biggs tweeted more lies, stating: “Biden stole classified documents and stored them at his think tank while he was VP. The VP does not have any authority to declassify classified documents. And this ‘think tank’ received $54 million in funding from the CCP.”
Although he did not support any of his claims, Biggs is likely referring to a sum total of $54.6 million given by Chinese donors not to the think tank but to the University of Pennsylvania, according to a New York Post report last year.
“The Ivy League college raked in a total of $54.6 million from 2014 through June 2019 in donations from China, including $23.1 million in anonymous gifts starting in 2016, according to public records,” The Post said. The school is home to a think tank named for President Joe Biden, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.
“A University of Pennsylvania spokesman denied any anonymous Chinese money had gone to the center,” the Post added.
Image of Andy Biggs by lev radin / Shutterstock
Gaetz Vows Far Right Republicans Will Put McCarthy in a ‘Straitjacket’ if He Does Not Withdraw – Then Votes for Trump
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the ringleader behind the “Never Kevin” McCarthy movement that has shut down half the legislative branch for days, is vowing he will continue his attack on the GOP House Majority Leader and derail his attempt to become Speaker.
Right now the House is in the middle of its eighth vote for Speaker of the House, which some of the major networks are no longer airing in full. U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) this time nominated McCarthy, as U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) reminded Republicans that for every previous vote Democrats were united one-hundred percent behind Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for Speaker. In every one of the previous seven votes all 212 Democrats voted unanimously for the New York Democrat.
212. 212. 212. 212. 212. 212. 212. pic.twitter.com/suxipg1gy7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2023
Rep. Clark nominated Democratic Minority Leader for Speaker of the House once again.
Katherine Clark is very very good at this pic.twitter.com/zMM4bykgaP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2023
Meanwhile, CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports U.S. Rep. Gaetz “tells reporters just now that this all ends either with McCarthy deciding to ‘withdraw from the race’ or agrees to a ‘straitjacket’ agreement that fully constrains him as speaker.”
Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman adds that House Republicans “may have a closed party meeting this afternoon to discuss the rules negotiations.”
READ MORE: Scalise Raising Money Off Phony Threat the ‘Liberal Mob’ Is Working to ‘Expel’ Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Presumably that would take place after the eighth or ninth vote.
“GOP leadership would like to adjourn for some period of time,” Sherman adds, “but the rank and file wants an update on the status of the rules talks.”
Pointing to still more fracturing among the GOP caucus, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), one of the 20 opposing McCarthy, did not vote for their alternative candidate, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), but threw a new wrench into the works.
She voted for U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK).
Boebert makes a big show out of voting for Kevin Hern pic.twitter.com/cnSgq2rSmW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2023
This was apparently not entirely unexpected.
#OK01 @repkevinhern was just nominated for Speaker of the House by Lauren Boebert.
I talked to him earlier and asked if he would accept the position:
“If I hear my name, it’s something I’ll have to think and pray about before deciding if it’s a job I’ll run for.”
Full quote: pic.twitter.com/E6j0V7v9wU
— Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) January 5, 2023
As for who Congressman Gaetz voted for?
“Donald John Trump.”
Twice.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) votes for Donald Trump for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/Kia8NNNqOv
— The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2023
That move comes just one day after Gaetz appeared to mock Trump publicly, defying the ex-president and declaring, “Supporting McCarthy is the worst Human Resources decision President Trump has ever made,” then adding, “Sad!”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
