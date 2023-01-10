RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the former chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and an extremist whose own family members called for him to be removed from office over his activities surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, on Monday labeled First Lady Dr. Jill Biden “compromised” and said she must be investigated.
Congressman Biggs, who just last month was one of 28 House Republicans voting against legislation to protect child sex abuse victims, has a long history of extremism.
Before his congressional career Biggs served as a policy advisor to United Families International, which for at least a decade has repeatedly appeared on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups. According to a 2012 article in the Phoenix New Times (archived), “Republican state Representative Andy Biggs is the former policy adviser to the group, and his wife Cindy Biggs is currently listed as the organization’s secretary and treasurer on its website.”
Far right activist and conspiracy theorist Ali Alexander, one of the organizers of the Stop the Steal campaign that promotes Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, credits three GOP Members of Congress with helping him start the movement.
READ MORE: First Bill Under Speaker McCarthy Will Cost Taxpayers More Than $100 Billion
“I was the person that came up with the Jan. 6 idea,” Alexander has said, “with Congressman Gosar, Congressman Mo Brooks, and then Congressman Andy Biggs.”
Arizona’s Copper Courier reports Biggs asked then-President Donald Trump for a preemptive pardon for his actions related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. It also reports Biggs “was one of two Congress members who voted against the COVID-19 bill. His reasoning was because he objected to the fact that the bill’s definition of “couples” included same-sex partners.”
Biggs “falsely claimed” that supporters of the bill “redefined family for the first time in a piece of federal legislation to include committed relationships,” according to GLAAD, which noted, “the same language has been included in proposed legislation as far back as 2015.”
As for Congressman Biggs’ attack on First Lady Biden, Monday night he tweeted, “The Biden family highly concerns me. Joe, Hunter, and even ‘Dr.’ Jill. They are compromised and must be investigated.”
The tweet apparently came in response to news that a small number of documents with classified markings had been found in a locked closet that was part of then-former Vice President Joe Biden’s offices. Those documents were reportedly immediately handed over to the National Archives and the Dept. of Justice was notified.
A Google search found no news reports that tie Dr. Biden to the documents in any way.
READ MORE: Far Right GOP Congressman Boycotts House Gun Violence Hearing – Claims It ‘Exploits’ Kids After 19 Were Shot Dead
Biggs tweeted more lies, stating: “Biden stole classified documents and stored them at his think tank while he was VP. The VP does not have any authority to declassify classified documents. And this ‘think tank’ received $54 million in funding from the CCP.”
Although he did not support any of his claims, Biggs is likely referring to a sum total of $54.6 million given by Chinese donors not to the think tank but to the University of Pennsylvania, according to a New York Post report last year.
“The Ivy League college raked in a total of $54.6 million from 2014 through June 2019 in donations from China, including $23.1 million in anonymous gifts starting in 2016, according to public records,” The Post said. The school is home to a think tank named for President Joe Biden, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.
“A University of Pennsylvania spokesman denied any anonymous Chinese money had gone to the center,” the Post added.
Image of Andy Biggs by lev radin / Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Gaetz Vows Far Right Republicans Will Put McCarthy in a ‘Straitjacket’ if He Does Not Withdraw – Then Votes for Trump
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the ringleader behind the “Never Kevin” McCarthy movement that has shut down half the legislative branch for days, is vowing he will continue his attack on the GOP House Majority Leader and derail his attempt to become Speaker.
Right now the House is in the middle of its eighth vote for Speaker of the House, which some of the major networks are no longer airing in full. U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) this time nominated McCarthy, as U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) reminded Republicans that for every previous vote Democrats were united one-hundred percent behind Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for Speaker. In every one of the previous seven votes all 212 Democrats voted unanimously for the New York Democrat.
212. 212. 212. 212. 212. 212. 212. pic.twitter.com/suxipg1gy7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2023
Rep. Clark nominated Democratic Minority Leader for Speaker of the House once again.
Katherine Clark is very very good at this pic.twitter.com/zMM4bykgaP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2023
Meanwhile, CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports U.S. Rep. Gaetz “tells reporters just now that this all ends either with McCarthy deciding to ‘withdraw from the race’ or agrees to a ‘straitjacket’ agreement that fully constrains him as speaker.”
Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman adds that House Republicans “may have a closed party meeting this afternoon to discuss the rules negotiations.”
READ MORE: Scalise Raising Money Off Phony Threat the ‘Liberal Mob’ Is Working to ‘Expel’ Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Presumably that would take place after the eighth or ninth vote.
“GOP leadership would like to adjourn for some period of time,” Sherman adds, “but the rank and file wants an update on the status of the rules talks.”
Pointing to still more fracturing among the GOP caucus, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), one of the 20 opposing McCarthy, did not vote for their alternative candidate, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), but threw a new wrench into the works.
She voted for U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK).
Boebert makes a big show out of voting for Kevin Hern pic.twitter.com/cnSgq2rSmW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2023
This was apparently not entirely unexpected.
#OK01 @repkevinhern was just nominated for Speaker of the House by Lauren Boebert.
I talked to him earlier and asked if he would accept the position:
“If I hear my name, it’s something I’ll have to think and pray about before deciding if it’s a job I’ll run for.”
Full quote: pic.twitter.com/E6j0V7v9wU
— Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) January 5, 2023
As for who Congressman Gaetz voted for?
“Donald John Trump.”
Twice.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) votes for Donald Trump for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/Kia8NNNqOv
— The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2023
That move comes just one day after Gaetz appeared to mock Trump publicly, defying the ex-president and declaring, “Supporting McCarthy is the worst Human Resources decision President Trump has ever made,” then adding, “Sad!”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Scalise Raising Money Off Phony Threat the ‘Liberal Mob’ Is Working to ‘Expel’ Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Rep. Steve Scalise, whose name has been floated as a possible alternative to Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, is raising money from right-wing activists based on a phony threat that Trump-nominated Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is at risk of being replaced “with a Liberal activist appointed by Joe Biden!”
An “urgent” fundraising email sent Tuesday evening warned that “the Liberal Mob is rushing to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures to remove our beloved Conservative Supreme Court justice and REPLACE her with a Liberal activist appointed by Joe Biden!” The Scalise email goes on to say, “But it gets even worse: Big Democrat names are now calling her nomination ‘illegitimate’ laying the groundwork for EXPELLING her!”
In reality, there is absolutely no threat that Amy Coney Barrett will be “expelled,” especially with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives. Only one Supreme Court justice has ever been impeached by the House—in 1804—and in that case the Senate failed to convict and remove the justice, which would require a two-thirds vote by the Senate.
The supposedly “urgent” threat that Team Scalise is hyping to get right-wing activists to send him money is a petition listed on change.org that has yet to reach 15,000 signatures even though it was posted two years ago. But according to Scalise, “This story is developing in real time”:
Democrats were FURIOUS when Republicans appointed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. They knew she would stand up for our Pro-Life values, 2nd Amendment Rights, and religious freedoms.
Now, Democrats are trying any desperate attempt to force Amy Coney Barrett off the court and replace her with a Far-Left Radical!
“If Democrats take control of the Supreme Court, they’ll destroy our Conservative legacy in the blink of an eye,” Scalise wrote, urging activists to sign a pro-Barrett petition “before the Radical Left impeaches her.”
The email exhorts readers to send money to help Scalise “save” Barrett; fine print explains that the money to supposedly save Barrett from impeachment would actually go to Scalise for Congress, with funds over the legal limit being distributed to Scalise’s Eye of the Tiger PAC, which gave over $2 million to Republican candidates in the 2022 election cycle. “The single most important thing you can do to save America is by making your donation recurring,” the text at the donation link reads.
Scalise, the No. 2 in House Republican leadership, reportedly once described his politics as “David Duke without the baggage.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Florida County Bans Kids’ Book About Gay Penguins as Schools Cite DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law to Erase LGBTQ Themes
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis claimed his “Don’t Say Gay” law only applied to “classroom instruction” in kindergarten through third grade, and only prohibited “sexual instruction,” but his Dept. of Education is promoting false claims that school library books are included, and some school systems are using the possibly unconstitutional law to ban books that have LGBTQ characters.
One Florida school system, Lake County, which includes about 60 public schools, has banned “And Tango Makes Three,” according to Popular Information‘s Judd Legum. The award-winning children’s book is based on the true story of two gay male Central Park Zoo penguins who adopt an egg and raise the baby penguin as their own.
There is nothing sexual about the book.
Popular Information quotes DeSantis defending his discriminatory “Don’t Say Gay” law, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Act.
“When you actually look at the bill and it says ‘no sexual instruction to kids pre-K through three,’ how many parents want their kids to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction?” DeSantis said. “It’s basically saying for our younger students, do you really want them being taught about sex? And this is any sexual stuff.”
READ MORE: 18 Attorneys General Blast Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law as Unconstitutional
There is nothing sexual about two male penguins raising a baby penguin.
“Florida schools are using the law to justify the erasure of LGBTQ people,” Legum reports. “Public records obtained by Popular Information through the Florida Freedom to Read Project reveal that several Florida schools have already removed books with LGBTQ characters from their libraries, citing the Parental Rights in Education Act. Further, training materials produced by the Florida Department of Education for librarians reveal that the DeSantis administration is encouraging this expansive interpretation of the law.”
Legum points to Lake County’s ban of three books, including, “And Tango Makes Three.”
“In Lake County, for example, the school district has removed three books with LGBTQ themes from libraries. The school district claimed the removal of these books was required ‘due to content regarding sexual orientation/gender identification prohibited in HB 1557,’ the Parental Rights in Education Act.”
READ MORE: Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Author Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges: DOJ
It’s not just Lake County. In Seminole County, three books removed from school library shelves “include gender-nonconforming characters, but have nothing to do with sex. Jacob’s New Dress, for example, is about a little boy that likes to wear dresses. Officials in Manatee County have also removed several books with LGBTQ characters from the shelves based on the Parental Rights in Education Act.”
Legum also reports how DeSantis’ Dept. of Education is encouraging school systems to ban as many books as possible, and using tactics from the far right to do so.
“To encourage the removal of more books, the training instructs librarians to ‘err on the side of caution’ and consider ‘whether you as an adult would be comfortable reading the material in person in a public meeting.’ The ‘read aloud’ standard has no basis in Florida or federal law but is being pushed aggressively by right-wing organizations like Moms For Liberty. Members of Moms For Liberty regularly attend school meetings and read passages aloud as ‘proof’ they are inappropriate for students.”
Read the entire Popular Information report here.
READ MORE: Florida Father Sues School for ‘Proselytizing’ in Favor of ‘Homosexual Lifestyles’ Under DeSantis Don’t Say Gay Law
Image: Gov. DeSantis, surrounded by children, holds up signed “Don’t Say Gay” law
Trending
- News2 days ago
Incoming Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan on GOP Battle for Speaker: ‘Founders Intended’ Physical Confrontation
- News1 day ago
‘One Step Closer’: Georgia Special Grand Jury Completes Investigation Into Trump’s Possibly Illegal Election Acts
- News20 hours ago
First Bill Under Speaker McCarthy Will Cost Taxpayers More Than $100 Billion
- 'SHOULD BE MAKING LAWS NOT BREAKING LAWS'21 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Twitter Locked Her Out After Dr. Dre Filed Copyright Violation on Her Video, Calling Her ‘Hateful’
- News1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Access ‘The Most Sensitive Secrets in the Government’ if Republicans Get Their Way
- News1 day ago
McCarthy’s Silence on Brazil Insurrection Deemed ‘Despicable’ as US and International Leaders Condemn Attacks
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 hours ago
First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
- News23 hours ago
Will Members of Congress Get to See McCarthy’s Secret 3-Page Addendum of ‘Controversial Concessions’ Before Voting?