Anti-LGBTQ Leader Put on the Spot by CNN Host for Flipping Out Over Being Booted From a Virginia Restaurant
On Saturday morning, CNN host Michael Smerconish put the head of a rightwing group hostile to the rights of the LGBTQ community on the spot as she whined that she and her colleagues were refused service at a Virginia restaurant over their views — while at the same defending the rights of Christian businesspeople refusing to work with same-sex couples.
On Dec 2, Virginia Business reported that the Metzger Bar and Butchery, in Richmond’s Union Hill neighborhood, canceled reservations made by members of the Family Foundation of Virginia because employees and the owner didn’t feel comfortable serving the group that is opposed to equal rights for all.
That led the president of the group, Victoria Cobb to the Smerconish show where the host attempted multiple times to get her to admit that denial of service to her group was no different than a Christian baker refusing to make a cake for a same-sex couple which she felt was — and is — justified.
“I know you follow the arguments as I did this past Monday in the Supreme Court on the same issue,” Smerconish prompted her. “It’s incredible the timing of all of this. Justice Sotomayor said, ‘hey, if we allow the web designer to not have to design that web for the same-sex couple, for the first time in our history we’re going to be saying it’s okay to discriminate based on gender identity, based on race, based on religion.'”
“You know it’s a slippery slope argument,” he continued. “Would you similarly say a web designer doesn’t have to make a cake (sic) for an inter-racial marriage because they don’t agree with that from their religious point of view?”
“I think we are stretching the Lorie Smith case to be something that it is not,” Cobb replied. “She has a fundamental concern about same-sex marriage. It’s not the people, it’s I don’t want to write a speech. I have to literally write content and create beautiful imagery on something that violates my faith –that’s her case.”
“We haven’t seen a ruling yet, it sounds favorable from what folks are saying,” she continued. “It is because we protect speech it is a bedrock principle. It is so important that no one, not even a paying customer compels someone else to have to say or write words they don’t agree with. I think that’s the America we want to live in.”
“I want to live in a world where everybody gets served,” the CNN host shot back. “I want to live some a world where judgments aren’t made based on religious conviction. You respectfully didn’t answer me. I think the web designer could say, ‘Oh, my god, it’s an interracial marriage, I’m not designing a website.’ The baker could say ‘I’m not going to bake a cake for them.’ I want everybody to get served.”
Watch below or at the link:
Watch: ‘Biblical Conservative’ Republican Likens Bestiality and Polygamy to Same-Sex Marriage in Angry Speech Against Bill
U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), a self-described “biblical conservative” and far-right ultra-MAGA extremist, delivered angry, ugly, and false statements on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives during Thursday’s debate on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill passed 258-169, with all no votes coming from Republicans.
Among his false statements, Good claimed the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell decision recognizing the constitutional right to marriage for same-sex couples came immediately after Massachusetts – and no other state – made marriage equality legal in 2004.
But among his most offensive remarks, Congressman Good claimed the bill, the Respect for Marriage Act, will “ensure that the marriage laws in the most liberal state, irrespective of how radical they might become in the future – think polygamy, bestiality, child marriage or whatever – must be legally recognized in all states.”
He also blamed “Almost everything that plagues our society” on “a failure to follow God’s design for marriage.”
Democrats have worked especially hard in both the House and the Senate to add language protecting what conservatives call religious liberty, which led to the House having to vote on the bill one last time.
That includes language added at the urging of Republicans to the bill that now reads: “No Federal Recognition of Polygamous Marriages,” and states: “Nothing in this Act, or any amendment made by this Act, shall be construed to require or authorize Federal recognition of marriages between more than 2 individuals.”
Good said it was “wrong when the Supreme Court made law in the Obergefell decision requiring that the marriage law in Massachusetts had to become the law the whole country when Massachusetts approved gay marriage.”
That’s false. Massachusetts approved same-sex marriage in 2004.
When the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in Obergefell – in 2015 – the majority of the country approved of same-sex marriage and it was legal in 37 states.
Good, falsely, continued, saying: “This was overriding the will of the people and their elected representatives, as no other state to that point had been able to pass through referendum or state legislature a gay marriage law.”
He also claimed, “traditional biblical marriage is the foundation of a strong society and a strong culture. I’ll say it once again. Almost everything that plagues our society is a failure to follow God’s design for marriage.”
Watch Rep. Good’s remarks below or at this link:
Rep. Good starts ranting about God’s definition of marriage and bestiality while arguing against Marriage Equality pic.twitter.com/cYB5aupU3x
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2022
Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears ‘Most Consequential Case’ to Democracy – a ‘Fringe’ Theory Ginni Thomas Promoted
The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday morning will hear oral arguments in a case that could literally determine the future direction of American democracy – based on a theory Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas‘ spouse, was pushing in several states to try to overturn the 2020 election results and install Donald Trump in office.
Marc Elias, the attorney for the Democratic Party who won all 64 cases filed by the Trump campaign and its supporters challenging the 2020 presidential election results, has issued a warning about Wednesday’s case, Moore v. Harper.
Elias at his Democracy Docket website calls it “a case out of North Carolina that gives the Court the opportunity to consider the fringe independent state legislature (ISL) theory.” On social media he calls it, “the most consequential case for our democracy this term.”
Simply put, the Supreme Court justices today will decide if only state lawmakers, some, like in North Carolina, in tremendously gerrymandered districts that give Republicans a guaranteed majority, should be the only ones who can decide all the rules of how their state conducts elections, including ignoring the popular vote and deciding for themselves who their state has “elected” to be President.
“The independent state legislature (ISL) theory is a right-wing constitutional theory about who has the power to set rules for federal elections,” Elias explains. “The theory interprets the word ‘legislature’ in the U.S. Constitution to mean that state legislatures — and only state legislatures — can make laws regulating federal elections. This differs from the standard interpretation, in which ‘legislature’ means the state’s general lawmaking process, which includes the governor’s veto, citizen-led ballot measures and rulings of state courts.”
“By excluding all other parts of the state government,” Elias continues, “the theory would allow state legislatures to set election rules and congressional maps unchecked — not by governors, state courts, the people or even state constitutions themselves.”
“A fan favorite for former President Donald Trump’s campaign,” he adds, “this theory was advanced by his lawyers in multiple cases challenging the outcome of the 2020 election.”
Robert Reich, a Berkeley professor, frequent cable news commentator, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor, explains the case another way: “Moore v. Harper could let extremist state legislatures disregard the popular vote and choose their preferred presidential candidate.”
On Tuesday, Reich issued this warning: “Ginni Thomas used the independent state legislature theory in her efforts to pressure state lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election results. This theory is central to a case before SCOTUS tomorrow, called Moore v. Harper. Are we really going to let Clarence Thomas rule on this?”
Last week he posted this short video to explain the case.
We’re about to witness one of the most important cases ever to come before the Supreme Court.
Moore v. Harper could let extremist state legislatures disregard the popular vote and choose their preferred presidential candidate.
That’s not hyperbole. pic.twitter.com/u6OFF2u37u
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 2, 2022
You can hear the oral arguments in Moore v. Harper at the Supreme Court’s website or on C-SPAN, starting 10 AM ET.
Watch Reich’s video above or at this link.
Kanye West Asks Jewish People to ‘Forgive Hitler’ in Antisemitic Rant to Proud Boys Founder
Kanye West followed up his blatantly antisemitic rant on Alex Jones’ program by urging Jewish people to “forgive Hitler.”
The rapper, who now goes by Ye, appeared on the right-wing platform Censored.TV with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, who said off the top that he hoped to “talk him off the ledge” and prevent him from “becoming an antisemite or a Nazi,” but the rest of the program strongly suggested he was too late, reported Rolling Stone.
“Jews should work for Christians,” West told McInnes. “I’ll hire a Jewish person in a second if I knew they weren’t a spy and I could look through their phone and follow through their house and have a camera all in their living room.”
McInnes met with West, who again wore a black mask covering his entire head, and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, who recently joined the rapper for dinner with Donald Trump, and pointed out that Adolf Hitler had a historically bad reputation.
“We make our reputations, that was made by Jewish people,” West claimed. “But some of it’s incorrect. Also, the Holocaust is not the only holocaust, so for them to take that and claim — we have abortion right now. That’s eugenics, that’s genocide. That’s a holocaust that we’re dealing with right now, so because Jewish people control the majority of the media, along with banks, along with real estate, along with malls.”
McInnes argued that secular Jews were problematic “liberal elites,” just like Kamala Harris and Barack Obama, but defended Orthodox Hasidic Jews, and West said he “lumps them all together” and blamed them for pornography — which he compared to a “gas chamber.”
“They can control the narrative,” West said. “History is written by the winners.”
Image via Shutterstock
