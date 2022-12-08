BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Speaker Pelosi Excitedly Announces House Passage of Same-Sex Marriage Protection Bill – 169 Republicans Vote No
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages at the federal level and requires states to recognize those marriages if they were legal at the time they were entered into. The legislation comes after far right Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called for cases to overturn rulings that made constitutional contraception, same-sex intimacy, and same-sex marriage.
The final vote was 258-169. All Democrats voted yes, 39 Republicans joined the Democrats, but 169 Republicans voted no.
The bill now heads to President Joe Biden, who has said he will sign it into law.
RELATED: Far Right Republican Slammed by Raskin for Trying to Derail Respect for Marriage Bill with Failed Religious Amendment
Far right House Republicans who have built their political careers by attacking the LGBTQ community, voiced extremist attacks on the bill.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) broke down in tears as she begged her colleagues to vote against protecting the marriages of same-sex and interracial couples.
Hartzler, first elected to Congress in 2010, has been a spokesperson for a Missouri anti-LGBTQ organization, and worked to block passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Hartzler says her priority is protecting people who believe in the true meaning of marriage and then starts to cry while she asks for her colleagues to vote against marriage equality pic.twitter.com/yk7loKCd4G
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2022
Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) equated same-sex marriages with polygamy, bestiality, and “child marriage.”
READ MORE: Marco Rubio Lashes Out Against Passage of Same-Sex Marriage Bill After His Attempt to Create Special Religious Rights Fails
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in one of her final acts in that role, gaveled in the vote.
Watch below or at this link.
.@SpeakerPelosi: “The motion is adopted.”
U.S. House votes to protect same-sex marriage, 258-169-1.
Goes now to the president. pic.twitter.com/QOH11zqLxK
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
‘She Is Safe – She Is on Her Way Home’: Biden Announces Release of Brittney Griner in US Coordinated Prisoner Swap
President Joe Biden Thursday morning announced the United States has arranged for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, held for months by Russia and recently sent to a prison work camp, known as a penal colony or “gulag.”
“Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones,” President Biden said, with Griner’s wife, Cherelle, by his side.
“Moments ago, standing together with her wife Cherelle in the Oval Office, I spoke with Brittney Griner,” President Biden told Americans. “She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances. Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along.”
READ MORE: Florida 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Author Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges: DOJ
After President Biden’s remarks, Cherelle Griner spoke, saying, “Today my family is whole.”
“Today my family is whole, but as you all are aware, there are so many other families who are not whole,” Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, says after her release from Russian detention https://t.co/SxnOf9QXfn pic.twitter.com/nBpd1HFnUV
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 8, 2022
Biden noted that Griner had written to him, saying she asked for no special treatment, just to remember her and other prisoners, including Paul Whelan.
“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who’s been unjustly detained in Russia for years,” Biden said during his remarks Thursday morning. Whelan, a former Marine, is accused of spying by Russia.
The President complimented Griner, saying she has shown “grit” and “dignity,” and “represents the best about America.”
Pres. Biden: “We never forgot about Brittney, we’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who’s been unjustly detained in Russia for years.” https://t.co/qGYIHdEszb pic.twitter.com/QassTVpHFr
— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) December 8, 2022
Griner was arrested in Russia on smuggling charges in February.
The U.S. State Dept. in May announced Griner had been “wrongfully detained,” and stepped up efforts to get her released.
READ MORE: 'Are You Kidding Me?' Legal Experts Stunned as More Trump Classified Docs Discovered – at a Florida Storage Facility
The Biden administration traded Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in what CNBC called “one of the most high-profile prisoner swaps between Moscow and Washington since the Cold War.”
Over the summer Donald Trump, siding with Russia, strongly suggested he would not have worked to get Griner released. The disgraced ex-president called the WNBA star and Olympic gold medal winner “spoiled,” and wrongly claimed she had entered Russia “loaded up with drugs.”
Watch videos of President Biden’s and Cherelle Griner’s remarks above, his full remarks below, or at this link:
WATCH: Complete remarks from President Biden on release of Brittney Griner from Russia. pic.twitter.com/QaG41PCarG
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
J6 Committee Announces Plan for Final Report
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is wrapping up its 17-month long investigation and has announced its plan for its final report.
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) Wednesday evening told reporters the committee will issue a final report in two weeks, on December 21. A “formal presentation” will accompany the final report, Axios’ Andrew Solender reports.
What form the presentation will take is unclear. Presumably it will not be a primetime televised hearing.
READ MORE: In Angry Letter McCarthy Warns Thompson J6 Docs 'Do Not Belong to You' – After Defending Trump Taking Classified Info
CNN’s Annie Grayer adds the criminal referrals Thompson previously announced the committee would be making will also be released on the 21st.
Chairman Thompson told reporters, “there will be some form of public presentation. We haven’t decided exactly what that would be,” Grayer says.
NBC reporters say that date is “a bit later than the committee was hoping and it forced some members and staff to change holiday plans.”
READ MORE: Florida 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Author Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges: DOJ
“In addition to considering a referral involving former President Donald Trump,” NBC News reports, “the committee could offer contempt of Congress referrals for fellow members who have ignored its subpoenas, for witnesses it believes lied to its investigators and for individuals it believes attempted to intimidate witnesses in the probe.”
“The report will be a massive compilation of the work the committee has done for the last year and a half, outlining its findings and offering up recommendations and possible legislation to prevent something like the Jan. 6 attack from happening again. Thompson has said the document could be up to eight chapters.”
BREAKING NEWS
Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Author Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges: DOJ
Florida Republican state lawmaker Joe Harding, the author of the highly-criticized and some say unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” law, has been indicted by a U.S. Dept. of Justice grand jury on federal fraud charges.
“A federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston, Florida,” the Justice Dept. said in a press release, detailing an alleged scheme, which included obtaining “fraudulently created bank statements,” to defraud the U.S. Government’s Small Business Administration of $150,000.
The felony charges include wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.
The DOJ indictment also alleges, “Harding committed two acts of wire fraud by participating in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) and for obtaining coronavirus-related small business loans by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, and for the purpose of executing such scheme, caused wire communications to be transmitted in interstate commerce.”
READ MORE: Florida Father Sues School for 'Proselytizing' in Favor of 'Homosexual Lifestyles' Under DeSantis Don't Say Gay Law
Trial is scheduled for next month. DOJ says Harding could be subject to as many as 35 years in prison should he be found guilty on all charges.
Harding’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis not only signed into law but used, via his then-press secretary to further attacks on the LGBTQ community, doubled-down on one of his key components: outing LGBTQ children to their parents.
The legislation, technically named the “Parental Rights in Education” Act, prohibits “classroom instruction” on sexual orientation or gender identity in certain school grades, but as expected, has been seen as “confusing” and a total ban on any discussion of LGBTQ issues.
Making clear the legislation’s intent, Florida GOP lawmakers voted down an proposed by a Democrat that would require schools create a safe environment for LGBTQ children.
“Those are serious allegations of corruption,” Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith told Florida Politics, which first reported the news. “The courts will sort through that sordid mess but we know he’s made many false statements about the LGBTQ community. Florida parents are forced to navigate schools that are less safe for their children because Joe Harding’s political ambitions know no bounds.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image via Facebook
