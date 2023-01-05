BREAKING NEWS
‘Breakthrough’ but ‘Not Towards Victory’: An ‘Agreement on Paper’ Might Get McCarthy a Few More Votes
Several top Capitol Hill journalists are reporting some form of an agreement has been reached that might get Kevin McCarthy a few more votes, but apparently not enough to grant him the Speaker’s gavel.
As the House was ending the tenth vote for Speaker, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported, “Sources tell us a deal between McCarthy and his opponents is close.”
GOP Congress Members Chip Roy and Patrick McHenry “have been negotiating it,” he tweeted, saying one of the insurgents, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) “says he expects an offer in writing tonight.”
Congressman McHenry, Sherman adds, “said he feels very favorable about where things are heading. And the pieces, he said, are coming together.”
At 5:40 PM ET Sherman wrote that Rep. Norman “just entered Emmer’s office, saying he had been invited to view an agreement on paper.”
READ MORE: Nicolle Wallace Blasts GOP Insurgents: ‘The Only Other People Cheering’ Derailing of Speaker Election ‘Live in Moscow’
McCarthy lost one vote on the ninth round and apparently on the tenth round.
“Negotiators pushing to finalize a deal that could help them adjourn for the night and get McCarthy closer to 218 votes,” reports CNN’s Manu Raju. “It’s a product born out of talks between GOP leaders and Roy/Perry. Roy just told us: ‘A lot of good work has been done today. There’s still a lot to be done.'”
No details have been announced, and it’s unclear what else McCarthy has had to give away.
It also isn’t enough to get him elected Speaker.
“It still won’t get him to 218, GOP sources say,” Raju adds, “but if they get a deal it will get him closer. And then they can work to pick off member-by-member, they hope. Some may vote ‘present’ to lower threshold.”
CNN’s Ryan Struyk reports U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) on that network said, “The newest word is that there is some sort of a breakthrough, not towards victory, but towards ending the numbers, reducing them, and evidently that’s going to take place tonight.”
BREAKING NEWS
J6 Committee Publishes Sworn Testimony Transcripts of 34 Witnesses Including John Eastman, Stewart Rhodes and Roger Stone
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack moved the release of its final report from Wednesday to Thursday, but Wednesday evening published the transcripts from interviews with 34 witnesses, including some of the most critical participants and even some who have been indicted and/or convicted on seditious conspiracy charges related to the insurrection.
Some of the 34 names are very familiar, including top Trump confidante and advisor Roger Stone, disgraced ex-National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, and coup memo author John Eastman. Transcripts of some others, like former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis and far-right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones are currently listed as a “forbidden” files and not accessible.
Some others are likely well-known to those who have been following the daily details of the prosecution of the insurrection investigation, including Oath Keepers founder and disbarred attorney Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted on seditious conspiracy charges.
READ MORE: ‘It Appears Santos Is Not Jewish’: Claims Made by Alleged Fraudster of Having Jewish Heritage ‘May Be Untrue’ – Report
Also released is the transcript from far right pundit, Turing Point USA founder, and member of the highly-secretive religious organization the Council for National Policy, Charlie Kirk.
Also published are transcripts from testimony of white supremacist Nick Fuentes and former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who the ex-president wanted to install as Attorney General in a last-ditch effort to help overturn the results of the 2020 election.
also posted is the transcript for Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys who has been indicted on seditious conspiracy charges.
Some of the transcripts, like Eastman’s are filled with witnesses invoking their Fifth Amendment rights.
And Mike Flynn being interviewed by Rep. Liz Cheney:
UPDATE: 7;21 PM ET –
Politico notes that all 34 witnesses “asserted their Fifth Amendment rights during all or at least part of their testimony with the select panel.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney highlights this stunning revelation of a GOP chair who texted an unknown individual, saying on November 4, 2020: “Was on the phone with the president, Meadows, and Giuliani, and they want full attack mode.”
Even when witnesses pleaded the fifth, the questions themselves offer insight into the committee’s evidence, such as texts and emails. Here, for example, is NV GOP chair Michael McDonald: https://t.co/3xnYNldkNk pic.twitter.com/jqUSM2Appc
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 21, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Addresses Joint Session of Congress, Meets With President Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a rare address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening during his first known visit outside his country since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his illegal war in February.
“It is with great pride and solemnity that, tonight, we will welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to address a Joint Meeting of Congress,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a Dear Colleague letter late Wednesday morning, about the time President Zelenskyy landed in the United States. “This special session is anticipated to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T.”
Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House where he will reportedly accept the United States’ offer of Patriot missiles to aid the war effort.
READ MORE: Trump Goes on Hours-Long Rant Attacking FBI After J6 Committee Criminal Charges – Claims He Won and Admits He Lost
Citing “a senior administration official,” Axios reports “Biden will announce a $2 billion assistance package, including the Patriot battery, during Zelensky’s visit, which will fall on the 300th day of the war.”
The two leaders will hold a joint press conference at 4:30 PM after their Oval Office meeting, and before Zelenskyy heads over to Capitol Hill to address members of Congress.
Watch President Zelenskyy’s address, and his joint press conference with President Biden, below or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image: Dmytro Larin / Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
House Committee Votes to Release Trump’s Tax Returns – No Audits Performed for 3 Years of His Presidency Says Chair
The powerful House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday evening voted to release Donald Trump’s tax returns, which it has fought to obtain for nearly four years. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that six years of the ex-president’s tax returns had to be provided to the Committee.
The New York Times reports “it could take some time before anything is available to the public.”
The vote, which took place behind closed doors after over three hours of deliberations was 24-16. All Democrats voted in favor of releasing the disgraced, twice impeached ex-president’s taxes, and all Republicans voted to shield them from public view.
Minutes before the Committee’s Chairman, Richard Neal (D-MA) gaveled into session Tuesday afternoon, ABC News congressional investigative reporter Katherine Faulders posted video of Trump’s tax returns being wheeled into the chamber.
These boxes of documents are Trump’s tax documents. The committee is now meeting in executive session behind closed doors. https://t.co/DbOt03S4ok
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) December 20, 2022
Chairman Neal told reporters Tuesday evening there were no audits performed on Trump’s taxes for 2017, 2018, and 2019, despite Trump’s claims and despite IRS policy of auditing each sitting president’s returns.
“The agency launched an audit only after Neal requested Trump’s taxes in 2019 in the name of assessing that auditing program, they said — and it has yet to complete it,” The New York Times’ Charlie Savage adds.
READ MORE: Internet Cheers as Republican Warns Against Making Trump’s Taxes Public – Because SCOTUS Justices’ Returns Could Be Next
Trump is the first U.S. president to refuse to release his taxes in nearly five decades. When Trump ran in 2016, Hillary Clinton made available to the public 38 years of tax returns.
Adding some history, CNN notes that the “same statute has been used a number of times by Ways and Means chairmen for investigations and the Joint Committee on Taxation also used the statute to obtain information about former President Richard Nixon’s taxes in the 1970s. According to the House Ways and Means Committee, that information was requested and received without a legal fight.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
