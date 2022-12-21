News
‘It Appears Santos Is Not Jewish’: Claims Made by Alleged Fraudster of Having Jewish Heritage ‘May Be Untrue’ – Report
On November 10, just two days after Election Day, Jewish Insider published an interview titled, “Meet the next Jewish Republican congressman from Long Island.” Reporter Matthew Kassel wrote that George Santos “will make history as Long Island’s first openly gay representative,” and he “can also claim another unique distinction: Santos, 34, will be the only Jewish Republican member of New York’s House delegation when he is sworn in this January.”
There’s faith, and there’s heritage.
“The way I look at this is, I’m going to represent one of the most Jewish-rich districts in the country, with the most population of Jews,” Santos told Jewish Insider, “and I’m going to do that honorably.”
Barely more than a month later, not even sworn in to Congress, Santos appears to have broken his promise.
According to reporting from The New York Times and other publications, Santos appears to have lied about where he went to school, where he lives, where he worked, and now, as Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel suggests, Santos’ claim of being of Jewish heritage is being called into question by Jewish publications.
Jacob Kornbluh, a senior reporter at The Forward, a 125-year old publication that calls itself “a leading source of news, opinion and culture through a Jewish lens,” shows Santos claiming to be of Jewish heritage.
Just months after the coronavirus pandemic began, in June of 2020, Santos got into a disturbing exchange on Twitter.
“Wow you pulled the Nazi card on the grandson of Holocaust refugees! Smart move there,” Santos charged, attacking a woman who had called him a Nazi. “I’m sure you educate you family to be just as beligerant and intolerant towards others. Sending much needed love to you! #GodBlessYou,” he added, misspelling included.
Kornbluh pointed to that exchange and noted on Wednesday, “In 2020 Santos claimed to be the ‘grandson of Holocaust refugees.'”
Kornbluh also posted video of Santos saying, “I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage.”
In an interview with JNS at the RJC meeting last month, Santos said, “as I always joke, I am Jew-ish” and repeated his claim about his grandfather “fleeing Hitler” in 1940.https://t.co/OTkCVt0uam pic.twitter.com/U3kn2ZNFhu
— Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 21, 2022
He also pointed to an article at The Forward that reads: “it appears Santos is not Jewish — and lied about his family fleeing persecution during the war. Neither of his maternal grandparents appear in Brazilian immigration cards in the 1930s or 1940s, or in the databases of Yad Vashem…”
The author of that piece, Andrew Silverstein, calls Santos’ claim of being of Jewish heritage “one more lie.”
Yet one more lie…. I looked into George Santos’ “Jewish past” for @jdforward. It turns out he also lied about his grandparents.
George Santos also lied about his grandparents fleeing anti-Jewish persecution during WWII https://t.co/PuQJx48yMg
— Andrew Silverstein (@ASilversteinNY) December 21, 2022
“Congressman-elect George Santos’ emotional narrative of having Jewish grandparents who fled Europe during World War II appears to be untrue, like much of the rest of his campaign biography, according to genealogy websites reviewed by the Forward,” writes Silverstein.
“Santos, a Long Island Republican, has said that his father was Catholic and his mother was Jewish, and that both faiths ‘are mine.’ The very first line of the ‘About George’ page on his campaign website states: ‘George’s grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.'”
Silverstein adds: “But the website myheritage.com lists Santos’ maternal grandparents as having both been born in Brazil before the Nazis rose to power.”
And he even quoted Santos.
“Whether my mother’s Jewish background beliefs, which are mine, or my father’s Roman Catholic beliefs, which are also mine, are represented or not,” Santos told Silverstein. “I want to represent everyone else that practices every other religion to make sure everybody feels like they have a partner in me.”
He also cites another genealogist, and writes they “confirmed by email that the family does not have Ukrainian or Jewish roots.”
Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports that “Brazilian database records,” and a “historian cast doubt on Santos’ claims of Jewish ancestry.”
This article has been updated to include Insider’s latest reporting citing database records.
Watch: Zelenskyy Gives Award From ‘Hero’ Ukrainian Soldier to ‘Very Brave President’ Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon, hours ahead of the joint address he will deliver to Congress, and gave the Commander-in-Chief an award one of his soldiers earned but asked that it be given to the “very brave” American president.
“I want to give you something. One guy, he’s really a real hero, real captain,” President Zelenskyy told President Biden.
“He asked me to pass his award to President Biden. You will understand. He is the captain of HIMARS battery,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the precision rockets President Biden has been sending to Ukraine.
Biden clenched and raised his fist in support.
“Yes, he’s very brave and he said, give it to very brave president, and I want to give you that and the cross for Military Merit.”
“Oh, God love you,” President Biden, appearing genuinely touched, responded.
“Undeserved but much appreciated. Thank you,” Biden said humbly, repeating his thanks several times.
President Biden also asked if President Zelenskyy had his name so he could contact him, and called it “a great honor.”
Zelenskyy told Biden the HIMARS system saved many of his brothers, “so thank you very much.”
Later this afternoon both presidents will hold a joint news conference at the White House, scheduled for 4:30 PM. At 7:30 PM, President Zelenskyy will deliver his joint address to Congress.
Watch below or at this link.
WATCH: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy presents President Biden with Ukrainian soldier’s award.
“He asked me to pass his award to President Biden…he is very brave and he said give it to a very brave president.” https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/uGC0Kma6AS
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 21, 2022
News
Why Does New York’s Alleged Fraudster Incoming Congressman Have a Florida Address? Many More Questions Still Unanswered
George Santos, the Republican congressman-elect for a House seat based in Long Island and Queens, New York, was seemingly exposed as a fraudster by The New York Times on Monday, but even more questions are now arising after he appears to have filed paperwork on Tuesday stating his place of residence is in Florida.
That’s according to two investigative articles from Talking Points Memo.
On Tuesday evening TPM reported that in May of 2021 Santos registered his company, Devolder Organization LLC, which has no website and it’s unclear what the operation actually does, in Florida.
“On his congressional disclosure form he reported $750,000 in income from the company and between $1 million and $5 million in dividends,” TPM adds. “This compares with $55,000 in income he reported two years earlier from a different employer when he ran for the same seat in 2020. But the company was dissolved in September 2022, the same month as the disclosure form was filed, because the company never filed an annual report.”
One day after The New York Times bombshell that appears to show Santos’ claims about where he worked, lived, and went to college are false, the incoming GOP lawmaker “filed documents to have his company reinstated” in Florida.
Just before midnight, the sleuths at TPM added yet another bombshell to the Santos story.
When Santos filled those documents “he listed himself as the registered agent.”
TPM calls that “significant,” and explains why.
“A corporation operating in a jurisdiction needs a registered agent so people and courts will have someone to go to to deliver summons, warrants, court filings, all manner of official stuff. You can either use a service which does this for a fee or you can list an individual. Under Florida law that individual must be a resident of Florida. So when Santos filed this form today he attested that he is in fact a resident of the state of Florida.”
Is Santos, the 34-year old congressman-elect for a seat in the state of New York, actually a resident of the state of Florida?
Many questions are still swirling about Santos, who has made no effort to prove his claims.
Where did he actually work? Why have none of his employers or co-workers at the companies he claimed to have worked, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, come forward to testify on his behalf?
Where did he actually go to college? Did he go to college? Did he graduate? He says he attended NYU and Baruch College. Neither school could confirm he was registered. Does he have former classmates or professors who will support his claims?
Does he still have unresolved criminal charges pending against him in Brazil?
Why did he claim his company lost four employees in the Pulse nightclub hate crime mass shooting, which The Times could also not substantiate?
If he lives in New York how do his constituents feel about his business operating, and presumably paying taxes, in Florida?
Why was his alleged charity never registered with the IRS for non-profit status? And why does it not appear to have a web presence? And why did the supposed recipient of its sole fundraiser say they never received the funds from that event?
The Daily Beast adds, Santos “has said that his family has a real-estate portfolio, claiming in February that they own 13 properties. But the Times says the only real estate he listed on financial disclosure forms was an apartment in Rio de Janeiro—and no records of other property could be found.” Why?
How could Santos have gone from being evicted, twice, according to The Times, over a total of $12,000 in unpaid rent, to less than five years later self-funding his congressional campaign and claiming to have an annual income of $750,000 along with, as The Beast notes, “millions in dividends as an owner of the Devolder Organization,” while The Times “said it could not locate any assets for the Florida-registered company”?
Image: Screenshot via Facebook
News
Mnuchin ‘Lied’ to Congress and ‘Broke the Law to Protect Trump’s Taxes’ Says Top House Democrat
Former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is being accused – again – of lying to Congress and of breaking the law “to protect Trump’s taxes” by one of the top Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, which just won a nearly four-year fight to obtain the ex-president’s returns.
Tuesday night the Committee voted to release six years of Donald Trump’s taxes to the public, and while Americans are waiting for that to happen the Committee’s report has revealed several bombshells about Trump’s taxes, including that IRS did not perform mandatory audits of the sitting president’s returns.
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) Tuesday night posted video of him chastising then-Secretary Mnuchin during a congressional hearing in March of 2020. Pascrell is the Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee Subcommittee on Oversight.
READ MORE: House Committee Votes to Release Trump’s Tax Returns – No Audits Performed for 3 Years of His Presidency Says Chair
“By refusing to turn over Donald Trump’s business and personal tax returns to this committee. I think you’re breaking the law. You have no legitimate legal rationale,” Pascrell told Mnuchin during the heated session.
Mnuchin, indignant, replied, “I am not breaking the law. You have a different interpretation. You’re not a judge and this will be determined by a court,” Mnuchin said.
“Neither are you,” Pascrell replied.
“Your stated reasons for stonewalling our requests,” Pascrell added, “you never cite any superseding legal basis. The only thing you suffer is smug rhetoric and staggering lies.”
As Pascrell accused Mnuchin of lying, the Treasury Secretary can be seen raising his eyebrows and writing a note.
After a few minutes of Pascrell reading federal law to Mnuchin he then criticized him for complying with two Republicans’ request for information on “Mr. Biden’s son’s tax returns,” presumably referring to Hunter Biden.
“We’ve learned recently that simultaneously you’ve been offering documents to the loyal opposition. When two Republican Senators asked you for the private financial information of Joe Biden’s family, your department practically tripped over themselves to provide it.”
READ MORE: ‘Hillary Clinton Was Right’: MSNBC’s Mika Blasts ‘Biggest Loser’ Trump Over Tax Bombshells
Pascrell also blasted Mnuchin for the response he received from him letter, chastising a Mnuchin subordinate who accused him in writing of being “intemperate.”
“Being lectured on civility from someone who works for the President, President Trump, is like taking chivalry lessons from Jack the Ripper. It is impossible to be polite to corruption and people who break the law.”
Tuesday night Congressman Pascrell reiterated his accusation that Mnuchin had broken the law and lied to Congress.
“Years ago I called out trump treasury head mnuchin for breaking the law to his face,” the New Jersey Democrat tweeted. “He lied on live TV. Tonight we learned I was right he broke the law to protect trump’s taxes.”
He also tweeted, “Tonight we learned the IRS failed to follow the law and did not audit donald trump for years. Oh yeah and trump was lying when he said he was under audit.”
“Republicans are fuming we just voted to publicly release trump’s tax returns. They’re making threats. Fact: in 2014 republicans voted to release the private tax info of 51 taxpayers as part of a sham probe. Republican lies and hypocrisy know no bounds,” Congressman Pascrell added.
Watch the video from 2020 below or at this link.
Years ago I called out trump treasury head mnuchin for breaking the law to his face. He lied on live TV. Tonight we learned I was right he broke the law to protect trump’s taxes. pic.twitter.com/cucQ2eZfWq
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. ???? (@BillPascrell) December 21, 2022
