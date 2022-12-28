GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Gun-Themed Eatery Will Be Replaced By a Mexican Restaurant

Shooters Grill, the gun-themed restaurant owned by far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), has closed down and will soon be replaced by Tapatios Family Mexican Restaurant.

The situation is especially delicious considering Boebert’s past comments against Mexican immigrants.

Boebert’s restaurant closed in July after the landlord refused to renew its lease, The New York Times reported. At the time, the landlord also refused to renew the lease for Boebert’s political office which was located next door to the restaurant.

In a statement about the restaurant’s closing, Boebert said the landlord’s decision “was purely a business decision with no political motivation.”

The restaurant sold dishes with gun-themed names and required its servers wore guns on their holsters. The restaurant also matched her ardent views on guns. She’s anti-gun control and has repeatedly claimed that firearm regulations are both unconstitutional and don’t stop violent gun-related crimes. She also allows her own son and his friends to play unsupervised around loaded weapons in her home.

Boebert has referred to Mexican immigrants at the southern border as “illegals… rapists, drug dealers, and criminals on the terrorist watch list.”

No matter her feelings about Mexicans, a Mexican family restaurant has placed a sign on her old place of business announcing that it will soon open where her eatery once stood.