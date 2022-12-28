'2ND AMENDMENT COSPLAY'
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Gun-Themed Eatery Will Be Replaced By a Mexican Restaurant
Shooters Grill, the gun-themed restaurant owned by far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), has closed down and will soon be replaced by Tapatios Family Mexican Restaurant.
The situation is especially delicious considering Boebert’s past comments against Mexican immigrants.
Boebert’s restaurant closed in July after the landlord refused to renew its lease, The New York Times reported. At the time, the landlord also refused to renew the lease for Boebert’s political office which was located next door to the restaurant.
In a statement about the restaurant’s closing, Boebert said the landlord’s decision “was purely a business decision with no political motivation.”
The restaurant sold dishes with gun-themed names and required its servers wore guns on their holsters. The restaurant also matched her ardent views on guns. She’s anti-gun control and has repeatedly claimed that firearm regulations are both unconstitutional and don’t stop violent gun-related crimes. She also allows her own son and his friends to play unsupervised around loaded weapons in her home.
Boebert has referred to Mexican immigrants at the southern border as “illegals… rapists, drug dealers, and criminals on the terrorist watch list.”
No matter her feelings about Mexicans, a Mexican family restaurant has placed a sign on her old place of business announcing that it will soon open where her eatery once stood.
‘Soulless Ghoul’: Colorado’s Boebert Slammed for Invoking God After Mass Shooting Then Fundraising Off Their Deaths
‘Hell No to Taking Our Guns’
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, is being highly-criticized for invoking God after Monday’s mass shooting that left ten people at a Boulder supermarket dead, but then immediately fundraising off those deaths.
“As we continue to hear the news coming out of Boulder,” tweeted Rep. Boebert, whose district borders the one that includes Boulder. “I’m praying for the police, first responders, and those affected by this tragedy. May God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time.”
Barely hours later the “QAnon Congresswoman” was fundraising off those ten deaths, as journalist David Gura noted.
Two hours after today’s shooting in Boulder began, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s campaign sent her supporters an e-mail with this subject line:
“I told Beto ‘HELL NO’ to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden.”
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 23, 2021
“Fellow Patriot,” the money-beg begins. “While the Media with the help of Big Tech pretends that Joe Biden is a ‘moderate,’ AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are filing their radical army into a Trojan Horse to attack our freedoms. Next: Our Second Amendment.”
“Will you please help me send them a message by pitching in $10?”
Here is the message in full, paid for by Lauren Boebert for Congress: pic.twitter.com/0bUSZE5C6G
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 23, 2021
Congresswoman Boebert owns a restaurant called Shooters Grill and campaigned with a Glock on her hip.
On social media the backlash to her using the mass shooting to fundraise was fierce.
What she’s really saying is she’ll defend your second amendment right to murder 10 innocent bystanders at a time . And she’s not ashamed to use it as fundraising tool .
— No , just Dan (@dluxmaroon) March 23, 2021
@laurenboebert really is a soulless ghoul…#DomesticTerrorism #Ammosexual#NRAbloodmoney#treasonweasel#SeditionCaucus #LockHerUp https://t.co/z8lQkjxRVK
— ❄️ Ted Cruz Poodle 🐩 (@TedCruzPoodle) March 23, 2021
You answered your own question. The woman doesn’t have any heart. No compassion, no empathy, no sensitivity, no understanding. She’s filled to the brim with selfishness and greed.
— Michelle @ 🏡 (@Mopshell) March 23, 2021
Lauren Boebert’s 2nd Amendment cosplay contributed to the mass shooting in her state. pic.twitter.com/ET8WRnWLRp
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) March 23, 2021
So it is not too early to raise money over it, however, it is too early to talk about removing these types of weapons. Only in America.
— Sunny Skyes (@SunnySkyes53) March 23, 2021
Here is the video of Beto being interrupted by none other than Lauren Boebert (2019) https://t.co/6oFIsvW9AH
— D Caroline_Urbex-nut (@deschenesCarol1) March 23, 2021
Lauren Boebert is fundraising off of dead kids.
She's a ghoul. Pass it on.
— Ned (Unity requires Justice) Staebler (@NedStaebler) March 23, 2021
Boebert is fundraising on a mass shooting to ensure such mass murders can keep happening
— Lee (@Lee32412240) March 23, 2021
Boebert is fundraising on FREEDOM TO OWN GUNS. No character and no morals and no remorse and no scruples.
— Linda Zagraniczny (@LZagraniczny) March 23, 2021
