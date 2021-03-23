‘Soulless Ghoul’: Colorado’s Boebert Slammed for Invoking God After Mass Shooting Then Fundraising Off Their Deaths

‘Hell No to Taking Our Guns’

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, is being highly-criticized for invoking God after Monday’s mass shooting that left ten people at a Boulder supermarket dead, but then immediately fundraising off those deaths.

“As we continue to hear the news coming out of Boulder,” tweeted Rep. Boebert, whose district borders the one that includes Boulder. “I’m praying for the police, first responders, and those affected by this tragedy. May God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time.”

Barely hours later the “QAnon Congresswoman” was fundraising off those ten deaths, as journalist David Gura noted.

Two hours after today’s shooting in Boulder began, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s campaign sent her supporters an e-mail with this subject line: “I told Beto ‘HELL NO’ to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden.” — David Gura (@davidgura) March 23, 2021

“Fellow Patriot,” the money-beg begins. “While the Media with the help of Big Tech pretends that Joe Biden is a ‘moderate,’ AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are filing their radical army into a Trojan Horse to attack our freedoms. Next: Our Second Amendment.”

“Will you please help me send them a message by pitching in $10?”

Here is the message in full, paid for by Lauren Boebert for Congress: pic.twitter.com/0bUSZE5C6G — David Gura (@davidgura) March 23, 2021

Congresswoman Boebert owns a restaurant called Shooters Grill and campaigned with a Glock on her hip.

On social media the backlash to her using the mass shooting to fundraise was fierce.

What she’s really saying is she’ll defend your second amendment right to murder 10 innocent bystanders at a time . And she’s not ashamed to use it as fundraising tool . — No , just Dan (@dluxmaroon) March 23, 2021

You answered your own question. The woman doesn’t have any heart. No compassion, no empathy, no sensitivity, no understanding. She’s filled to the brim with selfishness and greed. — Michelle @ 🏡 (@Mopshell) March 23, 2021

Lauren Boebert’s 2nd Amendment cosplay contributed to the mass shooting in her state. pic.twitter.com/ET8WRnWLRp — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) March 23, 2021

So it is not too early to raise money over it, however, it is too early to talk about removing these types of weapons. Only in America. — Sunny Skyes (@SunnySkyes53) March 23, 2021

Here is the video of Beto being interrupted by none other than Lauren Boebert (2019) https://t.co/6oFIsvW9AH — D Caroline_Urbex-nut (@deschenesCarol1) March 23, 2021

Lauren Boebert is fundraising off of dead kids. She's a ghoul. Pass it on. — Ned (Unity requires Justice) Staebler (@NedStaebler) March 23, 2021

Boebert is fundraising on a mass shooting to ensure such mass murders can keep happening — Lee (@Lee32412240) March 23, 2021