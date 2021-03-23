'2ND AMENDMENT COSPLAY'
‘Soulless Ghoul’: Colorado’s Boebert Slammed for Invoking God After Mass Shooting Then Fundraising Off Their Deaths
‘Hell No to Taking Our Guns’
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, is being highly-criticized for invoking God after Monday’s mass shooting that left ten people at a Boulder supermarket dead, but then immediately fundraising off those deaths.
“As we continue to hear the news coming out of Boulder,” tweeted Rep. Boebert, whose district borders the one that includes Boulder. “I’m praying for the police, first responders, and those affected by this tragedy. May God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time.”
Barely hours later the “QAnon Congresswoman” was fundraising off those ten deaths, as journalist David Gura noted.
Two hours after today’s shooting in Boulder began, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s campaign sent her supporters an e-mail with this subject line:
“I told Beto ‘HELL NO’ to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden.”
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 23, 2021
“Fellow Patriot,” the money-beg begins. “While the Media with the help of Big Tech pretends that Joe Biden is a ‘moderate,’ AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are filing their radical army into a Trojan Horse to attack our freedoms. Next: Our Second Amendment.”
“Will you please help me send them a message by pitching in $10?”
Here is the message in full, paid for by Lauren Boebert for Congress: pic.twitter.com/0bUSZE5C6G
— David Gura (@davidgura) March 23, 2021
Congresswoman Boebert owns a restaurant called Shooters Grill and campaigned with a Glock on her hip.
On social media the backlash to her using the mass shooting to fundraise was fierce.
What she’s really saying is she’ll defend your second amendment right to murder 10 innocent bystanders at a time . And she’s not ashamed to use it as fundraising tool .
— No , just Dan (@dluxmaroon) March 23, 2021
@laurenboebert really is a soulless ghoul…#DomesticTerrorism #Ammosexual#NRAbloodmoney#treasonweasel#SeditionCaucus #LockHerUp https://t.co/z8lQkjxRVK
— ❄️ Ted Cruz Poodle 🐩 (@TedCruzPoodle) March 23, 2021
You answered your own question. The woman doesn’t have any heart. No compassion, no empathy, no sensitivity, no understanding. She’s filled to the brim with selfishness and greed.
— Michelle @ 🏡 (@Mopshell) March 23, 2021
Lauren Boebert’s 2nd Amendment cosplay contributed to the mass shooting in her state. pic.twitter.com/ET8WRnWLRp
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) March 23, 2021
So it is not too early to raise money over it, however, it is too early to talk about removing these types of weapons. Only in America.
— Sunny Skyes (@SunnySkyes53) March 23, 2021
Here is the video of Beto being interrupted by none other than Lauren Boebert (2019) https://t.co/6oFIsvW9AH
— D Caroline_Urbex-nut (@deschenesCarol1) March 23, 2021
Lauren Boebert is fundraising off of dead kids.
She's a ghoul. Pass it on.
— Ned (Unity requires Justice) Staebler (@NedStaebler) March 23, 2021
Boebert is fundraising on a mass shooting to ensure such mass murders can keep happening
— Lee (@Lee32412240) March 23, 2021
Boebert is fundraising on FREEDOM TO OWN GUNS. No character and no morals and no remorse and no scruples.
— Linda Zagraniczny (@LZagraniczny) March 23, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Nazi’ Punches Wheelchair-Bound Man and Assaults Wife With Flagpole at ‘Freedom Rally’: Report
- News2 days ago
Chris Wallace Nails Tom Cotton for Voting Record Under Trump After He Opposes Biden Relief Checks
- 'A WHOLE LOT WHITER NOW'1 day ago
‘America’s Dumbest Senator’: Ron Johnson Dragged for ‘Incredibly Ignorant’ Claim About How Greenland Got Its Name
- News1 day ago
Watch: Fox News Host Wrongly Announces Live on Air DHS Secretary ‘Has Resigned’ in Interview With Trump
- UNDERMINING DEMOCRACY1 day ago
Shadowy Group Behind Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Spending Big to Undermine Biden’s Justice Department
- FRAUD18 hours ago
‘Should Be Disbarred’: Internet Furious After Sidney Powell Insists ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Have Believed Her
- 'NOT LIKE THIS THING WASN’T READ OUT LOUD'22 hours ago
‘Knot Headed Tree Puncher’: Madison Cawthorn Scorched for Lie Biden COVID Relief Bill Doesn’t Include Homeless Vets
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
Trump Targets Georgia Secretary of State by Backing Far Right Wing Congressman in Election Bid to Oust Him