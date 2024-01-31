Nikki Haley: Under Obama ‘You Just Felt, People Felt Like They Were Being Put in Camps’

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says only when Barack Obama became President did America “really” start to face racist “division,” that under the nation’s first Black president “everything became about race and gender, and that’s when “you just felt, people felt like they were being put in camps.”

Haley, a former Trump UN Ambassador and former South Carolina governor, has insisted America is not a racist country and has yet to put to bed her initial refusal to say slavery was the cause of the Civil War. In an hour-long interview on “The Breakfast Club,” with hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, Haley continued to weave a whitewashed web of America’s history.

Charlamagne has questioned why more people don’t support Haley for President and said he will not be endorsing President Joe Biden, Politico has reported.

“There will be a first female president,” Haley said when asked about Vice President Kamala Harris. “It’s either going to be Kamala Harris, or it’s going to be me. And it should send a chill up everyone’s spine thinking about the fact that it would be Kamala Harris.”

Asked what she did not like about the Obama administration, Haley declared, “I think with Obama, that was, if you go back, that’s when we really started to feel the division.”

“That was because of the white supremacists,” Charlamagne interjected.

“No,” Haley insisted, “I think it was, it was everything. Everything was exaggerated with the Obama administration. It became more about gender. It became more about race. It became more about separating Americans instead of bringing them together.”

“That was the right wing media, though,” Charlamagne said “They were they were scared to death of a Black president.”

“Look, I don’t think – everybody’s at fault. I’m not saying that one person did this. But I’m saying under that administration, it really did cause, some, you just felt, people felt like they were being put in camps through that administration,” Haley said.

She then added her view that Obama “was very much an Iranian sympathizer.”

Watch the clip below or at this link.