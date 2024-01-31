News
Nikki Haley: Under Obama ‘You Just Felt, People Felt Like They Were Being Put in Camps’
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says only when Barack Obama became President did America “really” start to face racist “division,” that under the nation’s first Black president “everything became about race and gender, and that’s when “you just felt, people felt like they were being put in camps.”
Haley, a former Trump UN Ambassador and former South Carolina governor, has insisted America is not a racist country and has yet to put to bed her initial refusal to say slavery was the cause of the Civil War. In an hour-long interview on “The Breakfast Club,” with hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, Haley continued to weave a whitewashed web of America’s history.
Charlamagne has questioned why more people don’t support Haley for President and said he will not be endorsing President Joe Biden, Politico has reported.
“There will be a first female president,” Haley said when asked about Vice President Kamala Harris. “It’s either going to be Kamala Harris, or it’s going to be me. And it should send a chill up everyone’s spine thinking about the fact that it would be Kamala Harris.”
READ MORE: ‘Slave Trade’: House Republican Makes Wild Allegations Accusing Biden of ‘Traitorous’ Acts
Asked what she did not like about the Obama administration, Haley declared, “I think with Obama, that was, if you go back, that’s when we really started to feel the division.”
“That was because of the white supremacists,” Charlamagne interjected.
“No,” Haley insisted, “I think it was, it was everything. Everything was exaggerated with the Obama administration. It became more about gender. It became more about race. It became more about separating Americans instead of bringing them together.”
“That was the right wing media, though,” Charlamagne said “They were they were scared to death of a Black president.”
“Look, I don’t think – everybody’s at fault. I’m not saying that one person did this. But I’m saying under that administration, it really did cause, some, you just felt, people felt like they were being put in camps through that administration,” Haley said.
READ MORE: White House Official Sarcastically Mocks Stephen Miller as a Puppy Eater
She then added her view that Obama “was very much an Iranian sympathizer.”
Watch the clip below or at this link.
DJ Envy: Why are you against a Kamala Harris presidency?
Nikki Haley: Well, because the division in our country started with Obama… pic.twitter.com/EpA9OXrAoC
— Renee (@PettyLupone) January 31, 2024
Trump May Have to Wait to See Judgment in New York Fraud Case: Legal Expert
Donald Trump may have to wait until at least Monday to find out how much, if anything, he will be ordered to pay in Attorney General Letitia James’ civil business fraud case. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron had indicated he was hoping to announce his verdict by Wednesday, but according to a former New York prosecutor the verdict has been delayed. Engoron has already ruled Trump had committed fraud for years.
“Judge Engoron decision on NY AG civil fraud case will likely NOT be released today,” writes Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the $25 million Trump University case against the real estate mogul. “Word I’m hearing is that the Court is aiming for early next week. Subject to change, could be later, or sooner. Court had previously said they were aiming for decision by end of Jan.”
Snell adds that it is “not a significant delay by any means. A few days, in all likelihood. What will the decision contain? My bet: Trump to pay $200-370 million. Plus Court already ordered cancellation of corporate charters.”
The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld earlier Wednesday noted, “Justice Engoron said he hoped to release his ruling in Trump’s civil fraud case today — but that the date was aspirational.”
Attorney General James has asked for Trump to pay $370 million and for the court to ban him from doing business in the state of New York.
READ MORE: Beheading Suspect Denounced ‘Far-Left Woke Mobs’ and Spewed Right Wing Rhetoric: Reports
Just days ago a federal judge ordered Trump to pay journalist E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in her civil defamation lawsuit against the ex-president. Bloomberg earlier this week reported the “pair of major legal verdicts in New York … risk wiping out most — if not all — of the cash the billionaire says he has on hand, a potential blow to the presidential candidate whose persona is tied up with financial success and wealth.”
Some speculate these two judgments might have the potential to force Trump to seek bankruptcy protections.
Trump, who is also facing 91 federal and state criminal felony charges, was handed even more bad news in the New York civil business fraud case just days ago when “former federal judge Barbara Jones, the court-appointed special monitor in Donald Trump’s New York business fraud case … planted a financial bombshell that legal experts say suggests Trump lied knowingly and repeatedly on his federal financial disclosures about a major loan that never existed—and may have evaded taxes on $48 million in income,” The Daily Beast reported.
While unknown, it’s possible that new twist might have delayed Engoron’s verdict.
READ MORE: Local Reporter Hammers House Republican Taking Credit for Biden’s Bills After Voting ‘No’
‘Crawling Into a Dumpster and Setting Itself on Fire’: Writer Analyzes MAGA’s Taylor Swift Freakout
The new MAGA panic over Taylor Swift being an agent of the “deep state” has been roundly mocked — but writer Noah Berlatsky believes it says something serious about the power of right-wing media over the Republican Party.
In a new analysis published on the Public Notice website, Berlatsky makes the case that many of the people peddling conspiracy theories don’t really believe the Pentagon is using Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to manipulate public opinion in favor of President Joe Biden.
Rather, they are making outrageous claims simply to get clicks on their websites and views on their podcasts and social media profiles.
However, he thinks that this sort of thing creates problems for Republicans who will then feel pressure to publicly lob attacks at the most popular singer in America and a beloved NFL star.
READ MORE: E. Jean Carroll didn’t win $83 million, Trump lost it
“The conservative media marketplace often has different incentives than the Republican Party — which is part of why the Republican Party is such a mess,” he argues. “Swift’s music now effectively functions as the soundtrack for the GOP crawling into a dumpster and setting itself on fire.”
What started out as commentary from right-wing Twitter users quickly swept upward throughout the right-wing media chain, thus making it impossible to ignore.
“Newsmax host Greg Kelly went as far Monday as to accuse Swifties of ‘elevating her to an idol … and you’re not supposed to do that. In fact, if you look it up in the Bible, it’s a sin!'” notes Berlatsky.
“Another Newsmax host dismissed the Swift-Kelce relationship as ‘fake.’ Meanwhile, one of Fox News’ ‘hard news’ shows devoted a segment to attacking Swift, her fans, and Kelce, who a commentator derisively referred to as ‘Mr. Pfizer.'”
He concluded his analysis by arguing that waging war against Taylor Swift would end decidedly poorly for the GOP.
“Even Taylor Swift can’t see the future,” he quipped. “But we do know that in general, people who pick a fight with her don’t win.”
Image via Shutterstock
Beheading Suspect Denounced ‘Far-Left Woke Mobs’ and Spewed Right Wing Rhetoric: Reports
A Middletown Township, Pennsylvania man was arrested after claiming to have beheaded his father, a longtime federal government employee, and posting gruesome video of what he said is the severed head to social media. The suspect, 32 or 33 year-old Justin Mohn, is facing first degree murder charges. He also decried “far left woke mobs,” BLM and LGBTQ people, President Joe Biden, the federal government, and spewed other right-wing conspiracy theories.
“Some of the talking points made by Mohn echoed those of prominent online conspiracy theorists and far-right political commentators,” local news outlet LevittownNow.com reports.
“Mohn made inflammatory statements advocating for attacks on federal employees and properties. He expressed hostility towards illegal immigrants, President Joe Biden, senior federal officials, communists, ‘far-left woke mobs,’ Black Lives Matter supporters, and members of the LGBTQ community,” LevittownNow.com added. “In his rant, Mohn discussed Christian scriptures, called for debt cancellation, called for more adherence to Judeo-Christian values, spoke about human trafficking, and accused a major tech company of tax evasion. Additionally, he claimed that militias should protect him and mentioned previous FBI threats of arrest.”
READ MORE: ‘You Bend the Knee to the Orange Jesus’: Democrat Blasts House Republicans in Fiery Takedown
WPVI, a local ABC affiliate, adds that “Mohn referred to himself as a militia leader and called his father a traitor to the country for being a federal employee for 20 years.
“In the video, which YouTube has since removed, the son called his father a ‘traitor’ and said he’s happy that he is dead,” The Philadelphia Inquirer adds. ”’He is now in hell for eternity,’ he said, according to the complaint.”
The New York Post notes that in the since-removed YouTube video, “the man, who identifies himself as Justin Mohn, says to the camera before going on an unhinged rant against the government in line with QAnon conspiracy theories, calling for ‘militias’ across the US to unite and kill federal officials ‘on site.'”
“Mohn faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of corpse and possessing instruments of crime, according to a Middletown Township Police Department criminal docket viewed by The Post,” the paper adds.
Watch WPVI’s report below or at this link.
READ MORE: Local Reporter Hammers House Republican Taking Credit for Biden’s Bills After Voting ‘No’
Image by Tony Webster via Flickr and a CC license
