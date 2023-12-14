‘Thoughts and Prayers’: Moms Group Releases ‘Devastating’ Ad on Sandy Hook Anniversary

To mark the grim eleven-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, where 20 six- and seven-year olds were shot to death as were six adult staff members, the bipartisan group Mothers For Democracy has released a video titled “Thoughts and Prayers.”

It has gone viral and is being called “devastating” by professor of law and former top DOJ official Andrew Weissmann.

The Austin, Texas-based Mothers For Democracy, founded by Nancy Thompson in 2021 originally as Mothers Against Greg Abbott to battle the Lone Star State’s Republican governor, says they are “Uniting in bipartisan sisterhood to restore democratic values.” They also say they are “backed by thousands of Texas parents who are mobilizing in their own neighborhoods and taking a stand against gun violence,” according to their page on the left-leaning and Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.

“Thoughts & Prayers are NOT Enough,” the group, promoting their latest video, declares on their website. “Thoughts and Prayers remind us that without action we will never address the biggest issue of our time. The number one killer of children is not drowning, cancer, or car wrecks. It is guns. And we have waited years for politicians and leaders to do something. Our families but especially our children do not have to live this way. It is time to act! So join our organizations in stepping up and saying ‘We Demand Gun Reform NOW!'”

READ MORE: Florida GOP Chair Wants Huge Payout to Quit After Alleged Rape and Three-Way Sex Scandal: Report

But Mothers For Democracy is not only working to address gun violence.

“Mothers for Democracy has identified six crucial issues that directly impact families — common sense gun safety, quality public schools, climate action, healthcare access, LGBTQ+ rights, and voting protections,” they say, adding: “Thoughts and Prayers is our first ad for the ‘24 election cycle.”

Part of their success – their ads go viral and quickly won support of former Texas Democratic gubernatorial and senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke – appears to be they partner with other like-minded groups. They credit their “amazing partners,” Newtown Action Alliance, LivesRobbed, and Change the Ref, for collaborating with them on this ad.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Today is the 11-year mark of Sandy Hook and still nothing has changed. We just released this video @DemocracyMoms with our partners called Thoughts & Prayers. We hope you follow us there and donate to the cause to help us get this on the air. #gunreform https://t.co/DY98A3nvEB pic.twitter.com/ftbg0Soj96 — Mothers4Democracy/MothersAgainstGregAbbott (@MomsAGAbbott) December 14, 2023

READ MORE: Watch These Republicans Try and Fail to Explain Why They Support GOP’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry