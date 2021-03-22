News
Police: 10 People Shot Dead in Boulder Supermarket Mass Shooting
Ten people, including a police officer, were shot dead Monday afternoon at a Boulder, Colorado King Soopers supermarket. The suspect is in custody.
Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, a 10-year veteran with the force, was shot and killed. He was the first officer to respond to the scene.
BREAKING: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold says “10 fatalities at the scene,” including officer, after grocery store shooting. https://t.co/Wlv0hSDM8l pic.twitter.com/ScEWoUQtL4
— ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: Boulder police chief gives update after deadly shooting at Colorado grocery store. https://t.co/Wlv0hSVmZT https://t.co/YF2zn6PxAn
— ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2021
“Two roommates who live near the King Soopers told The Denver Post they were at the self-checkout buying a pizza for lunch when a gunman entered the store,” the Post reports.
“He didn’t say shit,” said one of them, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid national media attention. “He just came in and started shooting.”
Police say there will be no further updates Monday night.
Chief: Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer’s actions “heroic.”
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021
News
‘Multiple Fatalities’ Including Police Officer at Boulder Supermarket Mass Shooting – Streaming Video News Briefing
One police officer and possibly five other people are dead after a gunman opened fire in a Boulder, Colorado King Soopers supermarket, according to multiple reports.
A Fox 31 live broadcast (streaming video below) stated a witness saw a man with an AR-15.
“CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket,” CNN reports. “The man had what appears to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.”
UPDATE: At the news briefing police refused to disclose the number of fatalities, other than one police officer and confirming that there were “multiple fatalities.”
Live streaming video continues:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Watch: Fox News Host Wrongly Announces Live on Air DHS Secretary ‘Has Resigned’ in Interview With Trump
Fox News host Harris Faulkner in a live, on-air interview with former President Donald Trump announced – wrongly – the newly-sworn-in Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “has resigned.”
“It’s just happened now and I want to double-check with our producers. The DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, Mr. President,” Faulkner falsely tells Trump and Fox News viewers, asking for his “thoughts.”
“Well I’m not surprised,” Trump immediately retorts. “Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”
“Hold on,” Faulkner then says, listening to her earpiece and putting her hand up. “Let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time,” she says, pausing.
“Forgive me. Forgive me. That has not happened. But – and I apologize, listening to the team and you.”
Watch:
Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021
News
Chris Wallace Nails Tom Cotton for Voting Record Under Trump After He Opposes Biden Relief Checks
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday defended his decision to vote against a stimulus bill that had similar provisions to bills he supported under former President Donald Trump.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace called out Cotton after he said that he had opposed the bill that was signed by President Joe Biden because “prisoners” could get relief checks.
Wallace noted that Cotton voted for similar COVID-19 relief bills that were signed Trump.
“But Senator, under two previous COVID relief bills that you supported and voted for and that President Trump signed, prisoners also got checks in those bills,” Wallace said.
“That was obviously never Congress’s intent,” Cotton opined. “The Trump administration, the IRS and the Treasury Department did not send checks to prisoners. Liberal advocacy groups sued to try to force that. A liberal judge said they had to.”
“This month was the first time we had a simple up or down vote on whether those checks should go to prisoners,” he added. “And the simple fact is that every Democrat voted to keep sending checks to prisoners.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
