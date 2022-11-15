CRIME
Vandals Cite Kanye West’s Remarks in Antisemitic Graffiti Attack on Century-Old Jewish Cemetery
An attack on a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan, Illinois includes the painting of swastikas on headstones and the words “Kanye was rite,” presumably referring to rapper, artist, and designer Kanye West who recently was exposed and disgraced for his antisemitic remarks.
“The horrific discovery was made early Monday morning at Am Echod Cemetery on Grand Avenue,” FOX 32 reports. “Waukegan police said red swastikas were spray-painted on at least 16 tombstones. Police said 23 other headstones were defaced.”
Last month VICE reported on leaked footage edited from an interview Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson had with Kanye West, also known as “Ye,” revealing the artist had made antisemitic and racist remarks, and noting he had threatened in a tweet he was going to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”
READ MORE: Kanye West Had Hitler ‘Obsession’ – Praised Genocidal Fascist for His Achievements and Power: Report
The antisemitic attack in Illinois echoes an anti-Semitic group’s display last month of banners on a highway overpass that read: “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.”
Larry Yellen, whose parents are buried in the century-old Waukegan cemetery, said, “My immediate thought is with my parents and how angry they would be.”
“My father lost at least four aunts in the Holocaust, his family was from Poland. They know more than anyone what a swastika means,” Yellen added.
He explained the human toll of the attack.
“They have defaced the gravestone of somebody who fought bravely in World War II through 50 missions in a B17 as a bombardier. They have defaced the gravestone of his wife who raised five children and all went through the Waukegan school system,” Yellen told FOX 32. “I think they need to know a little bit about the people that they have attacked in such degrading form.”
On November 3, Illinois Democratic State Rep. Bob Morgan responded to a CNN report of an FBI warning of “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in New Jersey.
READ MORE: Raphael Warnock Blasts Herschel Walker Over Kanye West Endorsement: ‘My Mama Told Me Birds of a Feather Flock Together’
“The Anti-S[e]mitism spewed by @kanyewest, the former President, and others is not just ‘words’ – it inspires violence,” he wrote.
On Monday he added: “Kanye West spewed disgusting anti-Semitism, not worried about the damage he would cause. Today we learned Jewish gravestones were vandalized with ‘Kanye Was Rite’ graffiti in Waukegan.”
David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest, told FOX 32, “The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets.”
“Let’s be clear, they should illicit a visceral reaction. It is hateful, anti-Semitic and they’re dangerous because they can cause these types of real life acts,” Goldenberg added.
“What it really represents is this normalization of antisemitism, and that is what we find to be incredibly concerning,” Goldenberg told ABC7 Chicago.
Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, and other local officials also have condemned the attack.
Watch ABC 7’s report below or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Democratic Candidate Allegedly Brutally Assaulted in His Own Backyard Ahead of Election: Report
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that a Democratic state House candidate in Pennsylvania was allegedly brutally assaulted in his own backyard, after a series of threatening incidents that lead him to suspect he is being politically targeted.
“Democrat Richard Ringer said he was bloodied and knocked unconscious by an attacker in his back yard around 5 a.m.,” said the report. “‘A guy was standing with his back to me. I went and bear-hugged him, wrestled, ended up on the ground,’ said Mr. Ringer, 69, who is running in a contested race for the open 51st House District seat against Republican Charity Grimm Krupa. ‘He was larger than I am and he pinned me down on my left side. … He hit me 10 to 12 times in the head, in the face and by the eye and he knocked me out.'”
“Mr. Ringer has also had two incidents of vandalism to his home that have occurred within the last two weeks. One, a threatening apparently election-related message spray-painted on his garage door and the other a brick thrown through a storm door window. The spray-painted message was partially washed off by the rain by the time Mr. Ringer saw it, but what was left clearly visible were the words ‘your race’ and ‘dead,'” said the report. “Taken together, Mr. Ringer said he can’t help but be suspicious that the three incidents within three weeks of the general election are related to his candidacy, especially considering how ‘calm and quiet a neighborhood’ it is.”
According to the report, Ringer was unable to provide a further physical description of the man who had attacked him at his home.
This comes as officials around the country sound the alarm about violent threats levied against elected officials and their families, one of the most high-profile being the home invasion and bludgeoning of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their house in San Francisco.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Court chaos continues as right-wing True the Vote leaders are thrown in jail
Particular anger and threats have been directed at election officials, driven by Republican conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election having been stolen by “mules.” In one case, the entire election staff of Republican-favoring Gillespie County, Texas stepped down amid harassment.
Image by Tony Webster via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
‘Ongoing Course of Criminality’: Former Federal Prosecutor Weighs in on Latest Trump Bombshell
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance says a federal judge’s ruling shows “an ongoing course of criminality” by a “then-sitting president of the United States,” Donald Trump.
Vance, also a professor of law, podcast host, and well-known MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst, is praising the “careful,” “deliberate,” and “measured” approach of a federal judge who on Wednesday ordered “coup memo” author John Eastman, a disgraced former law professor and current chairman of the far-right National Organization For Marriage, to hand over emails to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“Yesterday’s opinion from Judge Carter ordering some of John Eastman’s emails turned over to J6C was careful & deliberate. It’s the measured approach that’s so compelling here. He could have gone further, but he didn’t & the emails Congress gets are deeply damaging to Trump,” Vance tweeted on Thursday.
READ MORE: Trump Knowingly Signed Court Documents That Included False Voter Fraud Stats Judge Says
U.S. District Judge David O. Carter did not accept Eastman’s claim of attorney client privilege, citing the “crime-fraud exception” which states there can be no privilege if the communications were in furtherance of a crime.
Judge Carter also found that Donald Trump knowingly signed legal court documents that he knew contained false information, specifically false claims of voter fraud.
Vance says, “it’s an astonishing conclusion to reach regarding a then-sitting president of the United States. It shows an ongoing course of criminality, not an inquiry that was quickly abandoned.”
Politico had reported that in emails Eastman stated that Trump had already made fraudulent claims, and before the time of the email had been informed the claims were false, but the then-president and his attorneys decided to push ahead and file the knowingly-false claims in court.
READ MORE: ‘Getting More and More Desperate’: George Conway Warns of Trump ‘Meltdown to End All Meltdowns’
“Trump signed a verification to the fed’l lawsuit attesting that the information in it was correct to the best of his knowledge. That’s serious, because before the federal case was filed, Eastman communicated that the numbers were made up junk,” Vance added.
In her Substack newsletter Vance calls Judge Carter’s ruling “highly significant.”
She adds: “Judge Carter found in earlier proceedings that Trump had, more likely than not been involved in [a] plan to obstruct Congress’s official proceedings to confirm the electoral college vote on January 6, 2021,” and a “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
CRIME
DOJ Court Filing Reveals Investigators Have More Evidence Against Trump That It Has Not Presented
The Department of Justice has additional evidence against Donald Trump that it has not publicly revealed, according to a new court filing.
On Friday, the DOJ officially appealed Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon’s controversial appointment of Special Master Raymond Dearie to oversee the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. The document was filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.
“In a 53-page brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, in Atlanta, the Justice Department broadly challenged the legal legitimacy of orders last month by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who blocked investigators from using the materials and appointed an independent arbiter to sift them for any that are potentially privileged or Mr. Trump’s personal property,” The New York Times reported. “The Justice Department already succeeded in persuading a panel of the Atlanta-based court to exempt about 100 documents marked classified from Judge Cannon’s move — a decision the Supreme Court declined to overturn this week.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Paul Ryan ruffles MAGA feathers with brutal 2024 prediction
In a footnote on page six of the appeal, DOJ explained it has additional evidence that Trump had classified documents at his Florida resort.
“Here and before the district court, the government has referred to evidence developed in its investigation to inform the courts of the relevant facts,” DOJ wrote. “Where possible, the government refers to portions of the affidavit accompanying its search warrant application that have been unsealed or to other information in the public record.”
“Of necessity, however, the government cannot publicly disclose all the sources of its evidence, particularly while the investigation remains ongoing,” DOJ noted.
Trending
- News1 day ago
Experts Warn of MAGA and Christian Nationalists’ Reaction to GOP Losses in Arizona
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Senate Democrats Expected to Pass Bipartisan Bill Codifying Same-Sex Marriage Rights Amid Some GOP Objections: Report
- LOL2 days ago
‘We Are Not a Cult!’: GOP Senator Begs Chuck Todd Not to Call Donald Trump the Republican ‘Leader’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Coup-Plotters Reunion’: Experts Warn After Group Including Ginni Thomas Calls for House, Senate Leadership Elections Delay
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
Democrats Will Maintain Control of US Senate: NBC News Projection
- News1 day ago
‘Ego’: DOJ Reportedly Believes Trump Took Hundreds of Classified Docs and Thousands of Other Items as ‘Mementos’
- BREAKING NEWS20 hours ago
Katie Hobbs Projected Winner as Kari Lake Launches Election Denial Attacks
- News1 day ago
‘That’s Not How It Works’: Legal Experts, DOJ Slam Trump ‘Shell Game’ Claim He Owns Classified Docs