Raphael Warnock Blasts Herschel Walker Over Kanye West Endorsement: ‘My Mama Told Me Birds of a Feather Flock Together’

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is hitting back after taking the high road during much of the campaign against his Trump-endorsed Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

Walker has been enmeshed in scandal after scandal after scandal, all but drowning in a sea of lies he has no one to blame for but himself.

On Thursday, however, Senator Warnock apparently felt a bridge too far had been crossed, after the antisemitic and racist Kanye West endorsed Walker.

For years West has made antisemitic and racist remarks, but only recently have enough people noticed.

“Black people don’t have the same level of connections as Jewish people,” West infamously said back in 2013, which many ad forgotten until now. “We ain’t Jewish. We don’t get family that got money like that.”

Early last month West claimed the rapper Puff Daddy is controlled by Jews, and declared he was “going death con 3″ on Jewish people.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight,” he had tweeted, “but when I wake up I’m going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote, as Variety reported. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.”

West’s racism is also noteworthy.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years,” West said in 2018. “For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all.”

On Sunday, West endorsed Herschel Walker, tweeting the candidate’s photo and the words “PRO LIFE.”

West’s abortion scandals and secret children have rocked his campaign, so calling the former NFL star “pro-life” apparently was not something Rev. Warnock was willing to let stand.

Walker “recently received an endorsement from someone whose views offer antisemitic words, and who said that slavery is a choice,” Warnock said from a campaign stop. “Well my mama told me that birds of a feather flock together.”

“You know who he is based on the company that he keeps,” Warnock continued. “Do you want somebody who’s going to divide us or somebody who’s going to bring us together?”

“That’s the work that I’m committed to doing,” Warnock declared.

