CRIME
Mass Shooting Suspect Was Subdued by Patrons at Colorado LGBTQ Club Where 5 People Were Killed: Police
A man entered the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just minutes before midnight on Saturday and “immediately” began shooting before patrons bravely intervened to subdue him, police said at a Sunday morning press conference. Five people were killed and at least 18 people were injured. It was the 601st mass shooting in America this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
FBI agents are already on scene, as is the U.S. Attorney for Colorado, Cole Finegan, who appeared at Sunday morning’s press conference promising “the person who did this” will be “brought to justice.”
District Attorney Michael Allen identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is hospitalized but in custody, CNN reports. A police spokesperson reported the first 911 call came in at 11:56 PM local time, and within minutes police were on the scene at Club Q, and handcuffed the suspect within two minutes of arriving.
Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said they have not yet determined if the attack on the LGBTQ club was a hate crime, but did say two guns, including a long gun, were found on the scene.
An FBI agent said the mass shooting was being investigated through the “lens” of a possible hate crime.
Club Q was to host a drag queen Sunday brunch and observe Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is today. TDOR honors and memorializes transgender people who have been murdered in transphobic attacks.
“Let’s prep for a fantastic Sunday Funday!” the Club wrote on its Facebook page. Sunday evening the club was to have “an all stars cast of our freshest faces!” and said, “We’re celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance with a variety of gender identities and performance styles!”
After the attack, on their Facebook page Club Q wrote they are “devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”
Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is currently in COVID quarantine issued a statement saying, “The Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs was horrific, sickening, and devastating news to wake up to. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting. I have spoken with Mayor Suthers and clarified that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process, and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ Community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn.”
Researcher and political scientist Jay Ulfelder noted Sunday, “Since early 2021, the right has increasingly mobilized against the queer community, with drag shows being a particular focal point.”
Breaking my self-imposed Twitter silence to offer some context for last night’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Since early 2021, the right has increasingly mobilized against the queer community, with drag shows being a particular focal point. https://t.co/D16Js24co4 pic.twitter.com/8to96lD4CT
— Jay Ulfelder (@JayUlfelder) November 20, 2022
Just hours after the mass shooting the anti-LGBTQ right-wing extremist social media account Libs of TikTok tweeted a post about a Colorado Springs organization that it says “teaches kids how to become drag queens and helps kids ‘safely experience the art of drag on stage.'”
In June the Twitter account of Libs of TikTok was temporarily “locked” over a thread attacking drag shows that allow children, claiming they “sexualize children.”
In August NPR reported that Libs of TikTok has “gained prominence and influence in right-wing circles over the last year as conservatives increasingly try to use anti-LGBTQ sentiment to gain support.”
Democratic lawmakers across the country and other public figures are speaking out and offering condolences in the wake of the mass shooting.
Sickened and horrified by the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
The LGBTQ+ community is once again the target of the most terrible violence.
And devastating attacks like these will only become more common if we don’t fight back.
It must stop.
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 20, 2022
Horrendous to hear about the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. An unspeakable act. We have to protect LGBTQ lives from this hate.
— Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) November 20, 2022
Horrible & horrific shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, & the LGBTQ+ community. This hate-fueled, tragic gun violence destroys lives & shakes communities to their core. We must do more to combat this scourge. https://t.co/TZHY1MsNpn
— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 20, 2022
I’m horrified by the news of last night’s shooting in Colorado Springs. On Transgender Day of Remembrance, I mourn the victims and send love to the Club Q community. We must confront hate and bigotry in all its forms and act to end our country’s shameful epidemic of gun violence.
— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 20, 2022
Devastated to hear about the horrific shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Today, on #TransDayofRemembrance, my prayers are with the family & friends of the victims and the entire LGBTQ+ community. We must condemn hate in all its forms.
— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) November 20, 2022
Waking up to news about another mass shooting — this time in my hometown of Colorado Springs. Club Q is a place of refuge for so many, including myself. I am both devastated and infuriated.
I will be there to support any of our Colorado Springs family in any way they need. https://t.co/nKTE0jUJwV
— Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) November 20, 2022
I’m devastated to learn of the gun murders at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
How sick are we of killing after killing after killing with guns in this country?! We must fight both ingredients of the toxic mix of gun violence and hatred of queer people. https://t.co/8olnQDIrKi
— Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) November 20, 2022
CRIME
Vandals Cite Kanye West’s Remarks in Antisemitic Graffiti Attack on Century-Old Jewish Cemetery
An attack on a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan, Illinois includes the painting of swastikas on headstones and the words “Kanye was rite,” presumably referring to rapper, artist, and designer Kanye West who recently was exposed and disgraced for his antisemitic remarks.
“The horrific discovery was made early Monday morning at Am Echod Cemetery on Grand Avenue,” FOX 32 reports. “Waukegan police said red swastikas were spray-painted on at least 16 tombstones. Police said 23 other headstones were defaced.”
Last month VICE reported on leaked footage edited from an interview Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson had with Kanye West, also known as “Ye,” revealing the artist had made antisemitic and racist remarks, and noting he had threatened in a tweet he was going to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”
The antisemitic attack in Illinois echoes an anti-Semitic group’s display last month of banners on a highway overpass that read: “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.”
Larry Yellen, whose parents are buried in the century-old Waukegan cemetery, said, “My immediate thought is with my parents and how angry they would be.”
“My father lost at least four aunts in the Holocaust, his family was from Poland. They know more than anyone what a swastika means,” Yellen added.
He explained the human toll of the attack.
“They have defaced the gravestone of somebody who fought bravely in World War II through 50 missions in a B17 as a bombardier. They have defaced the gravestone of his wife who raised five children and all went through the Waukegan school system,” Yellen told FOX 32. “I think they need to know a little bit about the people that they have attacked in such degrading form.”
On November 3, Illinois Democratic State Rep. Bob Morgan responded to a CNN report of an FBI warning of “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in New Jersey.
“The Anti-S[e]mitism spewed by @kanyewest, the former President, and others is not just ‘words’ – it inspires violence,” he wrote.
On Monday he added: “Kanye West spewed disgusting anti-Semitism, not worried about the damage he would cause. Today we learned Jewish gravestones were vandalized with ‘Kanye Was Rite’ graffiti in Waukegan.”
David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest, told FOX 32, “The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets.”
“Let’s be clear, they should illicit a visceral reaction. It is hateful, anti-Semitic and they’re dangerous because they can cause these types of real life acts,” Goldenberg added.
“What it really represents is this normalization of antisemitism, and that is what we find to be incredibly concerning,” Goldenberg told ABC7 Chicago.
Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, and other local officials also have condemned the attack.
Watch ABC 7’s report below or at this link.
CRIME
Democratic Candidate Allegedly Brutally Assaulted in His Own Backyard Ahead of Election: Report
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that a Democratic state House candidate in Pennsylvania was allegedly brutally assaulted in his own backyard, after a series of threatening incidents that lead him to suspect he is being politically targeted.
“Democrat Richard Ringer said he was bloodied and knocked unconscious by an attacker in his back yard around 5 a.m.,” said the report. “‘A guy was standing with his back to me. I went and bear-hugged him, wrestled, ended up on the ground,’ said Mr. Ringer, 69, who is running in a contested race for the open 51st House District seat against Republican Charity Grimm Krupa. ‘He was larger than I am and he pinned me down on my left side. … He hit me 10 to 12 times in the head, in the face and by the eye and he knocked me out.'”
“Mr. Ringer has also had two incidents of vandalism to his home that have occurred within the last two weeks. One, a threatening apparently election-related message spray-painted on his garage door and the other a brick thrown through a storm door window. The spray-painted message was partially washed off by the rain by the time Mr. Ringer saw it, but what was left clearly visible were the words ‘your race’ and ‘dead,'” said the report. “Taken together, Mr. Ringer said he can’t help but be suspicious that the three incidents within three weeks of the general election are related to his candidacy, especially considering how ‘calm and quiet a neighborhood’ it is.”
According to the report, Ringer was unable to provide a further physical description of the man who had attacked him at his home.
This comes as officials around the country sound the alarm about violent threats levied against elected officials and their families, one of the most high-profile being the home invasion and bludgeoning of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their house in San Francisco.
Particular anger and threats have been directed at election officials, driven by Republican conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election having been stolen by “mules.” In one case, the entire election staff of Republican-favoring Gillespie County, Texas stepped down amid harassment.
Image by Tony Webster via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
‘Ongoing Course of Criminality’: Former Federal Prosecutor Weighs in on Latest Trump Bombshell
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance says a federal judge’s ruling shows “an ongoing course of criminality” by a “then-sitting president of the United States,” Donald Trump.
Vance, also a professor of law, podcast host, and well-known MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst, is praising the “careful,” “deliberate,” and “measured” approach of a federal judge who on Wednesday ordered “coup memo” author John Eastman, a disgraced former law professor and current chairman of the far-right National Organization For Marriage, to hand over emails to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“Yesterday’s opinion from Judge Carter ordering some of John Eastman’s emails turned over to J6C was careful & deliberate. It’s the measured approach that’s so compelling here. He could have gone further, but he didn’t & the emails Congress gets are deeply damaging to Trump,” Vance tweeted on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge David O. Carter did not accept Eastman’s claim of attorney client privilege, citing the “crime-fraud exception” which states there can be no privilege if the communications were in furtherance of a crime.
Judge Carter also found that Donald Trump knowingly signed legal court documents that he knew contained false information, specifically false claims of voter fraud.
Vance says, “it’s an astonishing conclusion to reach regarding a then-sitting president of the United States. It shows an ongoing course of criminality, not an inquiry that was quickly abandoned.”
Politico had reported that in emails Eastman stated that Trump had already made fraudulent claims, and before the time of the email had been informed the claims were false, but the then-president and his attorneys decided to push ahead and file the knowingly-false claims in court.
“Trump signed a verification to the fed’l lawsuit attesting that the information in it was correct to the best of his knowledge. That’s serious, because before the federal case was filed, Eastman communicated that the numbers were made up junk,” Vance added.
In her Substack newsletter Vance calls Judge Carter’s ruling “highly significant.”
She adds: “Judge Carter found in earlier proceedings that Trump had, more likely than not been involved in [a] plan to obstruct Congress’s official proceedings to confirm the electoral college vote on January 6, 2021,” and a “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
