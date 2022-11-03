News
Trump’s Legal Team Tried to Stage an Intervention to Stop His Demand for a Lawsuit Against New York AG: Report
There was an intervention among Donald Trump’s lawyers on Wednesday night, according to New York Times “Trump whisperer” Maggie Haberman and her co-authors.
The intervention wasn’t one in which loving family members gathered around to read their letters asking their loved one to get some help. Instead, it was a legal team desperately trying to tell the former president that his “primal scream of a lawsuit” against New York Attorney General Letitia James was ill-advised.
It’s been a difficult legal week for Donald Trump where he was forced to settle a long-fought case brought by protesters because the Bronx court couldn’t find any jurors who didn’t hate the former president. The previous week was worse, however, with his fraud case going to trial, the Justice Department bearing down and talking of an indictment after Election Day.
Trump’s lawyers tried to tell the Florida lawyers that filing a frivolous lawsuit would not only fail but it could result in legal malpractice. Florida has laws against so-called “frivolous lawsuits,” which could mean that if Trump files one he could be subjected to pay for the other side’s attorney’s fees.
“Nonetheless, the suit was filed,” the Times summed up.
Trump announced his new lawsuit on his personal social media site, saying that “while James does nothing to protect New York against these violent crimes and criminals, she attacks great and upstanding businesses.”
A state’s attorney general doesn’t deal with violent crime, their cases generally focus on civil cases, environmental laws, formal opinions of state agencies, representing the state in court, and other such things. It’s the second time in 24 hours that Trump has revealed he doesn’t understand how the government works. Earlier in an interview Thursday he called for Mitch McConnell to be impeached. Senators can’t be impeached.
Trump has failed in his ongoing attempts to stop James’ investigations into the Trump Organization, including a complaint he filed in federal court against James, but it was dismissed.
“The new 41-page lawsuit against Ms. James was filed in Palm Beach by Timothy W. Weber, Jeremy D. Bailie and R. Quincy Bird, members of a St. Petersburg-based law firm — and was championed by Boris Epshteyn, an in-house counsel for the former president who has become one of his most trusted advisers,” said the Times. “While lawsuits filed on behalf of Mr. Trump often bear signs of the former president’s input, the Florida case at times sounds remarkably like him, replete with boasts and expressions of raw grievance.”
“As a private company, nobody knew very much about the great business that then-businessman Donald Trump had built but now it is being revealed by James and much to her chagrin,” the lawsuit says. “The continuing witch hunt that has haunted and targeted Donald Trump since he came down the ‘golden escalator’ at Trump Tower in June of 2015 continues.”
Trump Org.’s general counsel Alan Garten blamed Boris Epshteyn and other lawyers in an email, the Times explained. It goes on to explain that frustration with Epshteyn has been an ongoing problem for months.
“Multiple judges have dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless attempts to evade justice, and no number of lawsuits will deter us from pursuing this fraud,” James’ spokesperson said in a statement. “We sued Donald Trump because he committed extensive financial fraud. That fact hasn’t changed.”
Read the full report at the New York Times.
News
Raphael Warnock Blasts Herschel Walker Over Kanye West Endorsement: ‘My Mama Told Me Birds of a Feather Flock Together’
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is hitting back after taking the high road during much of the campaign against his Trump-endorsed Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.
Walker has been enmeshed in scandal after scandal after scandal, all but drowning in a sea of lies he has no one to blame for but himself.
On Thursday, however, Senator Warnock apparently felt a bridge too far had been crossed, after the antisemitic and racist Kanye West endorsed Walker.
For years West has made antisemitic and racist remarks, but only recently have enough people noticed.
“Black people don’t have the same level of connections as Jewish people,” West infamously said back in 2013, which many ad forgotten until now. “We ain’t Jewish. We don’t get family that got money like that.”
Early last month West claimed the rapper Puff Daddy is controlled by Jews, and declared he was “going death con 3″ on Jewish people.
“I’m a bit sleepy tonight,” he had tweeted, “but when I wake up I’m going death [sic] con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote, as Variety reported. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.”
West’s racism is also noteworthy.
“When you hear about slavery for 400 years,” West said in 2018. “For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all.”
On Sunday, West endorsed Herschel Walker, tweeting the candidate’s photo and the words “PRO LIFE.”
West’s abortion scandals and secret children have rocked his campaign, so calling the former NFL star “pro-life” apparently was not something Rev. Warnock was willing to let stand.
Walker “recently received an endorsement from someone whose views offer antisemitic words, and who said that slavery is a choice,” Warnock said from a campaign stop. “Well my mama told me that birds of a feather flock together.”
“You know who he is based on the company that he keeps,” Warnock continued. “Do you want somebody who’s going to divide us or somebody who’s going to bring us together?”
“That’s the work that I’m committed to doing,” Warnock declared.
Watch below or at this link.
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) reacts to Herschel Walker (R) this week being endorsed by Kanye West, “someone who spews awful antisemitic words and who said that slavery is a choice”:
“My mama told me that birds of a feather flock together.” pic.twitter.com/OY8UAsBPuF
— The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2022
News
‘Very Small World’: Bombshell Emails Raise New Questions About Ginni Thomas Contacts With John Eastman – WaPo Reporter
Another batch of emails obtained from John Eastman shows Donald Trump’s lawyers were counting on U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas to help them disrupt Joe Biden’s election win, and their certainty raises new questions about his wife’s role in the scheme.
Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro wrote Dec. 31, 2020, that Thomas would be “our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6” on a challenge to election results in Georgia, whose circuit court he oversees, and Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany wondered on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” why he and Eastman felt so confident about the justice’s willingness to assist.
“The fringy lawyers that were surrounding Trump and helping him in his efforts to overturn the results of the election in the last few months of his presidency had reason to believe, at least publicly, that justice Clarence Thomas was going to be sympathetic to their cause. Remember in December of 2020, Thomas along with [justice Samuel] Alito issued a brief statement after the audacious Texas lawsuit was filed, calling to ultimately throughout throw out the results of the 2020 election in four battleground states. The majority dismissed it, but Alito and Thomas expressed a statement that was sympathetic to the lawsuit, and said that the majority threw it out too quickly.”
“Now the question is, I think, privately, what reasons did John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro have to believe that Thomas would be sympathetic to them if he got a lawsuit in front of them?” she added.
Ginni Thomas was corresponding with Eastman during that same period, along with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Republican legislatures in key states won by Biden, and Alemany said the newly revealed emails place her under additional scrutiny.
“It’s a very small world here,” Alemany said. “There was no indication in the correspondence that either of the Thomases were [copied] on the e-mails, but you can clearly see why John Eastman was fighting hard to prevent the release of these e-mails.”
Host Joe Scarborough said the revelations were scandalous.
“It’s shocking, the behavior between John Eastman, Ginni Thomas, and the efforts to overthrow, throw out democratic election for the presidency,” Scarborough said. “Also, their misreading of what Clarence Thomas and Alito did when they went along with an opinion in a Pennsylvania case, the only time the court wrote anything of substance on the election challenges, they said about the Pennsylvania case, which involved the court in Pennsylvania overruling the state legislature. That race is a constitutional question, and I think they rightly said, this race has questions we probably should address now, but even if we did address them now, it wouldn’t change the outcome of the election, so there you have even the two most conservative justices saying even if we take this question up, which we think we should, there aren’t going to be enough votes to change the fact that Joe Biden’s the next president of the United States.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
News
‘We the People – Not Enemies’: President Biden Urges Americans to ‘Preserve Democracy’ in Address to Nation
Concerned about increased political violence and American democracy under threat from the GOP, President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday evening, and taking a cue from Lincoln’s inaugural address, urged the American people to be “we the people,” and not enemies.
“We must remember that democracy is a covenant,” President Biden said. “We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”
“Disunion and chaos are not inevitable,” Biden added.
“We need to start looking out for each other again, seeing ourselves as we the people, not as entrenched enemies. This is a choice we can make.”
–President Joe Biden, Nov. 2, 2022pic.twitter.com/x99wWAa1Nd
— David Badash (@davidbadash) November 2, 2022
The President began his moving remarks with the attack on “my friend” Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House who was brutally attacked by an assailant who recently had spouted far-right wing conspiracy theories. That man bludgeoned Pelosi in the head with a hammer in what prosecutors are calling a “near-fatal” attack.
Biden: “The assailant entered the home asking, ‘Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?’ Those are the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6.” pic.twitter.com/2WPijP779o
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
President Biden made clear who’s to blame for the massive polarization in the country.
Biden: “American democracy is under attack because the defeated former president refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. He refuses to accept the will of the people … he’s made the big lie an article of faith in the MAGA Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/PYG92gba5J
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
Anf he warned of the “alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence.”
Biden: “There’s an alarming rise in the number of our people in this country condoning political violence … it has to stop now … I believe the voices excusing or calling for violence & intimidation are a distinct minority in America, but they are loud and they are determined” pic.twitter.com/cOIWu4W0GI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022
“We are not enemies, but friends,” President Abraham Lincoln told Americans in 1861 as he ended his inaugural address. “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battle-field, and patriot grave, to every living heart and hearth-stone, all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Watch President Biden’s videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
