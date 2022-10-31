BREAKING NEWS
Trump Files ‘Emergency’ Motion With Supreme Court Urging Them to Block Release of His Tax Returns
Donald Trump on Monday petitioned the U.S, Supreme Court to block a lower court’s ruling that orders his tax returns be made available to the House Ways and Means Committee which has tried for years to obtain them.
“This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future President,” Trump’s “emergency motion” claims, as Axios reports. “The only way to preserve these certiorari-worthy questions and to avoid causing Applicants irreparable harm is for this Court to grant an administrative stay by Wednesday, November 2, and then to stay the issuance of the mandate pending the filing and disposition of a petition for writ of certiorari. If the Court wishes, it could alternatively construe this application as a petition for certiorari and grant review.”
In other words, Trump is trying to drag this out, and suggesting the Court take his emergency request as a case to be reviewed as part of its normal schedule. Theoretically if the Court were to agree it would not be heard until the spring.
“If the Supreme Court grants Trump’s application to delay the order, it could thwart the Democratic-controlled committee from receiving the returns for several more years — at the very least,” CNBC adds.
Should Democrats lose control of the House after next week’s midterm elections a Republican chair of the Ways and Means Committee would likely quash the request and Trump will once again have protected his tax returns from being seen by lawmakers.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Break Her Kneecaps’: Feds Charge Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi as New Details on His Motivation Are Revealed
David DePape, the suspect who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the 82-year old husband of the Speaker of the House, was targeting Nancy Pelosi and told police he wanted to “break her kneecaps,” a report from the Associated Press reveals. DePape also “told police he wanted to hold the House Speaker hostage.”
Reports state he brought both a hammer and zip ties to the Pelosi residence.
U.S. Dept. of Justice prosecutors are charging DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, and state and local prosecutors are believed to be preparing additional charges including attempted homicide.
READ MORE: Fox News Tries to Blame President Biden for Violent Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s Husband (Video)
The 42-year old DePape, who police state was not known to Paul Pelosi despite far-right wing claims, is being charged with “attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member,” NBC News reports.
“San Francisco police said DePape would be arraigned on charges of attempted homicide, first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, threatening a public official, or family member, among others.”
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and family members have been at the intensive care unit bedside of Paul Pelosi, “Pop,” as he is called, after he was beaten with a hammer, and suffered a fractured skull and “serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” the Speaker’s office said in a statement.
READ MORE: Trump Files ‘Emergency’ Motion With Supreme Court Urging Them to Block Release of His Tax Returns
He reportedly was “hit in the head with a hammer multiple times.”
MSNBC reports on-air that “he wanted to target Nancy Pelosi,” according to the affidavit, and he “wanted to physically harm” Speaker Pelosi “as a warning to other members of Congress.”
Pelosi was attacked by a man who broke into their San Francisco home and yelled, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” echoing, as some say, what the January 6 insurrectionists said as they went hunting for the California Democrat who is second in line to the presidency.
“According to a Pelosi family member, the suspect brought the hammer and broke the windows of the Pelosi home facing the backyard. The family member said once inside, the suspect was trying to tie up Paul Pelosi and said they would wait ‘until Nancy got home.’ When the suspect wasn’t looking, Paul called 911. The family member said Paul was home alone and was hit in the head with the hammer multiple times. When the police arrived, the suspect said, ‘We are waiting for Nancy.'”
NBC News reports the suspect had a website on which he posted “almost all manner of modern conspiracy thinking: aliens, Jewish people, communism, vaccines, voter fraud and many other topics.”
“The posts take aspects of liberal anti-establishment ideas to more recent posts that espouse positions typically associated with far-right extremism,” NBC adds.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
Pelosi Home ‘Specifically Targeted’ by Assailant Who Beat Speaker’s Husband With Hammer: Reports
The home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul Pelosi, was “specifically targeted” and not a random attack.
Paul Pelosi, 82, has been hospitalized after being “violently assaulted,” Speaker Pelosi’s spokesperson said. The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. at the time, very early Friday morning. He reportedly suffered “blunt force trauma to his head and body.”
“The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home,” The Washington Post, citing Associated Press sources, reports. Paul Pelosi was “attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer,” and “suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body.”
Reuters notes that “In January 2021, her home was vandalized with graffiti saying ‘Cancel rent’ and ‘We want everything’ painted on the house and a pig’s head left in front of the garage, according to media reports.”
The FBI is on the scene investigating, KRON4 reports.
The San Francisco Police Dept. will hold a press conference at 12:30 PM ET.
President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have issued statements of support. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy does not appear to have released anything publicly.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
Paul Pelosi, Speaker’s Husband, ‘Severely Beaten’ With Hammer: Report
Paul Pelosi, 82, the husband of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer inside the couple’s San Francisco home in the early morning hours.
The 82-year old suffered “blunt force trauma to his head and body,” the Associated Press reports.
There is no known motive for the attack, but the assailant is in custody.
The Speaker was not in the home at the time of the assault.
NEW: Pelosi Home ‘Specifically Targeted’ by Assailant Who Beat Speaker’s Husband With Hammer: Reports
“In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress, and members have been violently attacked in recent years,” the AP adds. “Capitol Police, tasked with protecting congressional leaders, said Nancy Pelosi was with her protective detail in Washington at the time her husband was attacked.”
UPDATE: 10:36 AM ET
San Francisco Police Dept. Public Information Officer Sergeant Adam Lobsinger says the SFPD Chief will hold a press conference, time currently unknown.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Wikimedia
Trending
- News9 hours ago
Bannon Threatens DOJ and Garland on Report GOP Expects Trump Indictment ‘Weeks’ After Midterms
- 'WE PROBABLY LOVE ISRAEL MORE THAN A LOT OF JEWS DO'1 day ago
Watch: Wife of Christian Nationalist GOP Nominee Steps in to Try to Save Him When Asked About Antisemitism
- News2 days ago
‘Our Country Is Going to Hell’: Trump Snaps Over Being Under Investigation in ‘Communist USA’
- News11 hours ago
‘Who Does He Think He Is?’: Legal Analysts Predict Trump’s Video Deposition in Bronx Trial Will Infuriate Jurors
- News8 hours ago
Watch: Herschel Walker Says Raphael Warnock Should Debate Joe Biden Six Times in 23 Seconds
- BREAKING NEWS6 hours ago
Trump Files ‘Emergency’ Motion With Supreme Court Urging Them to Block Release of His Tax Returns
- BREAKING NEWS4 hours ago
‘Break Her Kneecaps’: Feds Charge Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi as New Details on His Motivation Are Revealed
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 hours ago
‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault