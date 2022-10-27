‘Hundreds of Death Threats’: Katie Hobbs’ Campaign Office Burglarized – Dems Blame Kari Lake for ‘Inciting Violence’

The campaign office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee running for governor, was broken into and burglarized Monday night, and the Democratic Party is blaming her Trump-endorsed GOP opponent Kari Lake, an election denier and Christian nationalist who has appeared with a Nazi sympathizer and QAnon-linked activist.

“A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call about a break-in Tuesday afternoon and determined that items had been taken from the office Monday night. Details about the property that was taken were not immediately available,” NBC News reports.

“Campaign officials shared surveillance photos of a person they believe to be of interest to the incident,” ABC15 Arizona reports.

Hobbs (photo, left), her campaign, and the Arizona Democratic Party released statements blasting Kari Lake (photo, right) and her allies.

“Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign,” her campaign office revealed.

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.”

“It won’t work,” Hobbs’ campaign adds. “Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race.”

The Arizona Democratic Party was even more adamant, calling the break-in and burglary “a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence — and it is despicable.”

Secretary Hobbs on Twitter wrote: “As Secretary of State, I face intimidation, violence, and even death threats. But democracy is on the line and nothing will deter me from protecting our freedoms. As governor, I will always be a leader who gets the job done for Arizonans — because our future depends on it.”

In response, Lake denied any involvement, saying, “I don’t even know where her campaign office is, I assume it’s in a basement somewhere.”

Lake, a far-right wing extremist, has promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to combat COVID-19, despite studies proving they are at best ineffective. She has said she is unvaccinated.

Lake has called abortion a “sin,” said she wants to close abortion clinics and ban abortion pills. Later her campaign, according to Axios, “said she supports exceptions for rape and incest.”

She claims Democrats have a “demonic agenda.”

Lake opposes all protections for LGBTQ people. She endorsed a known antisemitic Republican candidate for the state senate, then when pressured said she rescinded the endorsement, “If his reported comments are true.”

