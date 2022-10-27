News
‘Hundreds of Death Threats’: Katie Hobbs’ Campaign Office Burglarized – Dems Blame Kari Lake for ‘Inciting Violence’
The campaign office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee running for governor, was broken into and burglarized Monday night, and the Democratic Party is blaming her Trump-endorsed GOP opponent Kari Lake, an election denier and Christian nationalist who has appeared with a Nazi sympathizer and QAnon-linked activist.
“A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call about a break-in Tuesday afternoon and determined that items had been taken from the office Monday night. Details about the property that was taken were not immediately available,” NBC News reports.
“Campaign officials shared surveillance photos of a person they believe to be of interest to the incident,” ABC15 Arizona reports.
RELATED: Watch: Kari Lake Ad Features Pastor Who Frames LGBTQ People as Sex-Obsessed Violent Criminals
Hobbs (photo, left), her campaign, and the Arizona Democratic Party released statements blasting Kari Lake (photo, right) and her allies.
“Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign,” her campaign office revealed.
“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.”
READ MORE: 2020 Election Denier Kari Lake Lashes Out at CNN Host After She's Asked if She'll Accept 2022 Results
“It won’t work,” Hobbs’ campaign adds. “Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race.”
The Arizona Democratic Party was even more adamant, calling the break-in and burglary “a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence — and it is despicable.”
Secretary Hobbs on Twitter wrote: “As Secretary of State, I face intimidation, violence, and even death threats. But democracy is on the line and nothing will deter me from protecting our freedoms. As governor, I will always be a leader who gets the job done for Arizonans — because our future depends on it.”
In response, Lake denied any involvement, saying, “I don’t even know where her campaign office is, I assume it’s in a basement somewhere.”
READ MORE: Kari Lake Caught Red-Handed Using Footage of Russian Troops Marching in a Victory Parade in Her Campaign Ad
Lake, a far-right wing extremist, has promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to combat COVID-19, despite studies proving they are at best ineffective. She has said she is unvaccinated.
Lake has called abortion a “sin,” said she wants to close abortion clinics and ban abortion pills. Later her campaign, according to Axios, “said she supports exceptions for rape and incest.”
She claims Democrats have a “demonic agenda.”
Lake opposes all protections for LGBTQ people. She endorsed a known antisemitic Republican candidate for the state senate, then when pressured said she rescinded the endorsement, “If his reported comments are true.”
You can watch local AZFamily 3 TV’s report below or at this link.
‘I Didn’t Kill JFK’ Herschel Walker Says as Lindsey Graham Laughs to Defend Him From Latest Abortion Allegation (Video)
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is campaigning with Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, and defending the former NFL star from accusations by a second woman earlier today that the man who claims to be one-hundred-percent anti-abortion “pressured” her to have an abortion and even drove her to her appointment when she was unable to go through with it the previous day.
“All right now guys I’m done with this foolishness I’m already told the line I’m not gonna continue to carry a lie alone and I also want to let you know I didn’t kill JFK either,” Walker told reporters Wednesday after the allegations were announced,.
Sen. Graham laughed.
READ MORE: Watch: Herschel Walker 'Pressured Me' to Have an Abortion Claims Second Woman – Says He Is Not 'Morally Fit'
“I want them to know they don’t know Herschel Walker. They don’t know that I’m from Wrightsville Georgia, and I’m gonna win this seat. I told them when I got in this race, I’m gonna win it and they now see that I am going to win it,” Walker told reporters. “So I just want you guys to know that this right here that right now. I’m winning to see. So I think that Senator Warnock seems not likely too hot. But I think he voted for me”.
As he concluded his remarks a reporter asked: “Just to clarify, can you unequivocally deny you’ve never paid for any woman to have an abortion?”
Walker ignored her.
Senator Graham then stepped up to the microphone.
READ MORE: Critics Blast Hypocrisy of Attacking Fetterman's Debate Performance While Supporting Herschel Walker
“So I’ve seen this movie before, folks. I remember the Kavanaugh storyline really well,” Graham claimed. “The hearing’s over, does a great job. All of a sudden I’ve got this letter. I want to share it with the committee. Well it was shared at the Washington Post before it was shared with the committee making a salacious allegation. And Judge [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh met with every Democrat and the ones that knew about it never gave him a chance to explain himself and the rest is history. Another one another one and another one. So here’s the game plan her she’ll get a celebrity lawyer like Avenatti, who’s down in jail, get a celebrity lawyer to come out and make a wild accusation. Right before it’s time to make a decision about who should be on the Supreme Court or who should be in the Senate. So I’ve seen this movie. I live 40 miles right over the hills there. I know Raven County and I know Dillard. Really well.”
“People here are not going to tolerate that’s gonna be a backlash in Georgia. Yes, this is coming from LA. It’s coming from an activist, democratic celebrity lawyer who went to the 2016 convention for Hillary Clinton. And people in Georgia are not this dumb.”
Watch below or at this link.
Herschel denies latest abortion claim joking he didn’t kill JFK while Lindsey Graham laughs pic.twitter.com/rwTCO6dLYw
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 26, 2022
Watch: Herschel Walker ‘Pressured Me’ to Have an Abortion Claims Second Woman – Says He Is Not ‘Morally Fit’
GOP U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker “pressured” his extramarital girlfriend of six years to have an abortion when she accidentally became pregnant, and when she left the clinic unable to go through with the procedure he drove her the next day, gave her cash, and waited outside for hours to ensure she got the abortion he wanted, according to attorney Gloria Allred.
“Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one,” the woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” says in audio Allred released.
Allred held a press conference Wednesday afternoon featuring the woman she says was the former NFL star’s girlfriend.
READ MORE: Critics Blast Hypocrisy of Attacking Fetterman's Debate Performance While Supporting Herschel Walker
“I am coming forward now, because I saw Herschel deny the allegations by another woman who claimed that he had paid for her abortion, and particularly I saw him state that the woman’s claims were not true, because he never signed any cards using the letter ‘H’,'” says “Jane Doe” in the audio. “I knew that was not true because he had often signed letters to me using ‘H.'”
“Herschel Walker says he is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one.”
— A new woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleges Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion and says she can corroborate Walker’s pattern of behavior identified by the first woman. pic.twitter.com/LddobrE4kO
— The Recount (@therecount) October 26, 2022
“Jane Doe” says she voted for Trump, is a registered independent, and is urging voters to not elect Herschel Walker.
“I am a registered independent and I voted for Donald Trump in both elections. I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator,” she says. “And that is the reason why I am speaking up and providing proof.”
Jane Doe, who alleges Herschel Walker (R) pressured her to have an abortion after a six-year affair, calls on voters to reject him:
“I am a registered independent and I voted for Donald Trump in both elections. I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator.” pic.twitter.com/zzwnfu5oLU
— The Recount (@therecount) October 26, 2022
“In April of 1993, our client learned that she was pregnant,” Allred told reporters. “She was surprised. She had been on birth control throughout their entire relationship. When she told Mr. Walker that she was pregnant, he seemed shocked. She didn’t know what to do. Mr. Walker clearly wanted her to have an abortion and convinced her to do so. Our client alleges that Mr. Walker gave her cash to pay for the abortion and that she went to a clinic in Dallas, Texas. However, while she was at the clinic, she became overwhelmed with emotion. She could not go through with it, and she left the clinic in tears when Mr. Walker called that pressured her to go back to the clinic with him the next day to go through with the abortion. The following day, Mr. Walker drove her to the clinic and waited in the parking lot for hours until the abortion was completed,” Allred says.
A second woman has now come forward and says that Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion. She says she couldn’t go through with it the first time, then Herschel insisted and drove her to a clinic in Dallas where he waited outside to make sure she got the abortion. pic.twitter.com/IlIF5IFqG9
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) October 26, 2022
“At the time,” of Walker’s girlfriend’s abortion, “Herschel Walker was married and having an ongoing affair with the woman,” says former federal prosecutor Ron Filipowski, who tracks the far right.
READ MORE: Watch: Herschel Walker Falls for Comedy Central Show Prank Calling Him to 'Report a Crime'
Allred also held up what she said was a photo of Herschel Walker in her client’s Minnesota hotel room, “on the bed.”
Jane Doe’s attorney, Gloria Allred, presents what is alleged to be a photo of Herschel Walker (R) in the bed in Doe’s hotel room.
Doe alleges Walker pressured her into having an abortion. pic.twitter.com/PKHVXQVuQP
— The Recount (@therecount) October 26, 2022
In that press conference she also played audio of a voicemail she alleges is from Herschel Walker, who is now the Republican Senate nominee from Georgia, running against Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.
A new woman comes forward alleging GA Senate nominee Herschel Walker (R) had a six-year affair with her and paid for her abortion, playing a voicemail allegedly from Walker:
“I keep trying to call you. I want to say I love you.” pic.twitter.com/DTUr8NPi2O
— The Recount (@therecount) October 26, 2022
Former FBI Counsel Says DOJ’s Trump Investigation Appears Much Further Along Than Previously Thought
Andrew Weissmann, the former counsel of the FBI and prosecutor for Robert Mueller’s special counsel team, said that recent reports that the FBI is questioning more and more people suggests that the investigation into the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is moving much quicker than previously understood.
On a panel with former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, Weissmann explained that the fact that the Justice Department is seeking information from Trump’s personal valet, Walt Nauta and the Presidential Records Act appointed aide Kash Patel “is a real sign that the investigation is way past the beginning stages.”
“I’m particularly intrigued by the fact that the government appears to be seeking an order from the chief judge of the D.C. District Court compelling Mr. Patel to testify,” Weissmann continued. “That is — that’s a very bold step to be taking at this point. It makes it clear that the government is not looking to bring a criminal case against Mr. Patel, but is willing to immunize him and put him in the grand jury, because they want to know the inside story of what he has to say, particularly, I would think, about the alleged declassification of documents. And the same with Mr. Nauta.”
He explained that the “strong grand jury process” gives the government the ability to compel testimony from those aides closest to Trump.
IN OTHER NEWS: Bob Woodward says Trump told me something 'I've never heard' from any of the 10 presidents I've covered
“Obviously, if you’re the target of an investigation, that is a difficult situation to be in because you’re constantly guessing about what the government knows,” Weissmann continued. “And I think in Donald Trump’s case, trying to think how to thwart that — can be a form of obstruction if he engages in it.”
Over the past several months since the document scandal began, Kash Patel has been all over the map when it comes to his defense of Donald Trump. At one point he falsely claimed that the former president can declassify documents by simply standing over them and saying “they’re declassified.” In another interview, he claimed that Trump will never get in trouble because the General Services Administration (GSA) packed up Trump’s boxes and they were the ones who somehow forced Trump to steal the documents.
It isn’t true, as Figliuzzi explained, noting that the GSA asked the White House to sign a form saying that they packed the boxes “and that whatever is in there is necessary for you when you move out of the office.” It’s unknown who signed that document from the White House, but it is likely available via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Figliuzzi also said that Patel can get out of trouble by saying he simply didn’t know, despite his legal education, that Trump had no right to the documents and couldn’t magically declassify them.
READ MORE: 'Absurd': Experts say Justice Clarence Thomas 'giving the finger to the court'
“But the key to Patel is whether he had direct conversations with Trump or those immediately around Trump about obstructing, by saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this for you, boss. I’m going to say, you declassified these. And I’m going to make that argument that I somehow knew about that.’ Maybe he’s clairvoyant. I don’t know. You and I talked about this before. There has to be a tangible process. There has to be a defensible process around the declassification of documents. And there’s no evidence here. And Trump knows that, and Kash Patel knows that.”
Figliuzzi also said that Patel might be someone, like many of those around Trump, who wants to take the fall and save Trump, regardless of what that means.
“Let’s remember something, Trump was thinking about making Patel either the deputy director of the CIA or the deputy director of the FBI,” he also recalled. “By the way, those are career positions. You just don’t grab somebody off the street for those. But that is the influence that Patel had with Trump, and vice versa. So, he’s the fascinating piece of this.”
Watch video below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
