‘Macabre’: Texas Schools Now Sending DNA Kits to Parents in Wake of Uvalde Shooting Massacre After Abbott Signed Law
Texas school districts have begun distribution of DNA kits to parents mandating they be made available after GOP Governor Greg Abbott signed a law last year. The availability of the kits comes in the wake of the horrific mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered earlier this year in May.
“The state Legislature passed a law in spring 2021 requiring the Texas Education Agency to give inkless in-home fingerprint and DNA identification cards to each public school system in Texas,” The Houston Chronicle reports. “The kits will be made available at each primary-level campus. The cards are intended to be kept by guardians who can give them to law enforcement in order to potentially help find missing or trafficked children.”
The kits are available to any parent or guardian who requests them. They can be used to identify the bodies of their children in the event of another school mass shooting, or other event where it is difficult to ID a child.
“Some families have found the [DNA test kits] program chilling, considering that police asked parents waiting to find out if their children were slaughtered at Robb Elementary on May 24 to provide DNA samples to help identify the dead,” The Houston Chronicle notes.
“When you put it in the light of Uvalde, it’s one of the most macabre things you could think about,” Bob Sanborn, president of the nonprofit Children at Risk, told The Chronicle.
Brandi Smith, an Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter at KHOU responded to the news, saying on social media that a “follower forwarded me the email about the DNA kits he received from Clear Creek ISD last week. He identified himself as retired Army and added these kits were used prior to soldiers deploying to Iraq or Afghanistan. Let that sink in.”
Gun violence prevention activist Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, blasted the move.
“Texas Gov Greg Abbott is choosing to send DNA kits to schools that parents can use to identify their children’s bodies AFTER they’ve been murdered rather than pass gun safety laws to proactively protect their lives,” she wrote, urging Texans to vote for Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the gubernatorial race.
Last month Everytown, the grassroots “movement of parents, students, survivors, educators, gun owners & concerned citizens fighting to end gun violence and build safer communities,” posted a chart showing the relationship between strong gun laws and lower gun violence.
“The states with the strongest gun laws—like California—have the lowest gun death rates. That’s not a coincidence,” the group, which includes Moms Demand Action, writes.
The states with the strongest gun laws—like California—have the lowest gun death rates. That’s not a coincidence.
This November, be ready to vote for people who are committed to advancing gun safety legislation. Find your Gun Sense Candidates: https://t.co/MEYMUHCDKX pic.twitter.com/TYqHTy7ZOp
— Everytown (@Everytown) September 25, 2022
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, believed to be mulling a potential 2024 presidential run, also criticized prioritizing DNA test kits over changing gun laws.
“Greg Abbott’s solution to gun violence? Send DNA kits to schools so parents can identify their kids’ bodies AFTER they’ve been shot and killed.”
On its website, Everytown ranks the Lone Star State 34th in the country for “Gun Law Strength,” adds, “Texas has weak gun laws. The state does not require a person to pass a criminal background check before purchasing a firearm from an unlicensed seller. Texas also allows people with carry licenses to carry concealed firearms on college and university campuses. Texas even allows some staff and teachers to carry firearms in K-12 schools.”
“In an average year, 3,647 people die by guns in Texas,” the group notes.
Incumbent Governor Abbott is running for re-election against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. FiveThirtyEight reports the Texas Republican is polling about seven points higher than the former U.S. Congressman.
“Among the countless chilling details to emerge from the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” The New York Times reported back in May, “was this: The authorities had asked parents waiting in agony for news about their children to give DNA samples.”
“The request suggests that some of the 19 children who were killed may have been so severely wounded and grouped so closely together that they were difficult to identify, according to experts in medical forensics.”
Confirming the Times’ suggestion, NBC News also reported in May, after the Uvalde mass shooting – the deadliest shooting ever at a Texas public school – that, “Many of the bodies were in bad shape.”
Eulalio Diaz Jr., a justice of the peace forced to act as a medical examiner in Uvalde, “tried to spare the parents as much pain as possible, hoping to positively identify the murdered children through descriptions their parents gave of clothing they wore to school that day, of photos parents showed him.”
“But it wasn’t enough,” NBC added. “The bodies were too shot up. The Texas Rangers ordered DNA swabs of family members.”
Earlier this month Uvalde families joined together, saying, “Greg Abbott has abandoned us.”
Herschel Walker Mocked for ‘Confusing the Child He Did Have’ With the One the Mother Says He Paid to Abort
Yet another apparent lie is rocking the Herschel Walker campaign. The Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia is now claiming the $700 check he sent to the mother of one of his four children was not for an abortion but that he sent it because “she’s the mother of my child.”
As many were quick to point out, when he wrote the check allegedly paid for the abortion he had not had any other children with that particular woman. Only years later did he have a child with her, one he also urged her to abort.
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes sums up the issue: “he’s confusing the child he did have with the one he didn’t.”
In the video NBC News’ Kristen Welker asks Walker if he knows what the check is for.
“I have no idea what that could be for,” he says.
“Is that your signature?” she responds.
“It could be,” “it doesn’t matter whether that’s my signature or not,” and, “yes that’s my check,” Walker finally admits – while still refusing, despite a good deal of evidence, that he paid for her abortion.
So Herschel Walker’s new denial is that the money he sent didn’t actually pay for an abortion because the recipient is “the mother of my child” and he just sent her money for mom stuff. The only problem is that the child in question was born years after the abortion. pic.twitter.com/1VdLnfLlW1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2022
In response to Hayes, the very popular social media account pourmecoffee, once dubbed “Twitter’s Funniest Man” by The Atlantic’s Marc Ambinder, sarcastically offered up a different reason for the $700 payment: “layaway.”
Others noted Walker “conveniently” seems to have forgotten about the get well card he also sent the woman, who at the time was his girlfriend and a struggling Columbia grad student.
And still others reminded that initially Walker said he had “no clue” about paying for an abortion and denied even knowing who the woman was.
In response to the video clip actress Nancy Lee Grahn, who has been active in political issues including support for reproductive rights and LGBTQ issues, condemned the GOP.
“The Republican Party stands firmly behind this pathologically disturbed man to become a US Senator, who’d vote on every important issue that effects every American life & impacts the entire world. The recklessness in winning at ALL costs under McConnell’s Party is incalculable.”
But Jay Nordlinger, the Senior editor of the right wing National Review, suggested it was too boring to be concerned with Walker’s apparent lies.
“I’m afraid I’ve come to yawn at such things. Not that they’re not important. But are they important to voters? Or to opinion journalists? I don’t think so. It seems to me the Fifth Avenue Principle applies broadly. It’s like Trump confers it on his chosen candidates.”
News
‘Repulsive Stuff’: Morning Joe Suggests Primary Reason Why Trump Leveled a ‘Repulsive’ Threat Aimed at ‘U.S. Jews’
Early on Monday, the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” attempted to puzzle out why Donald Trump launched what appears to have been an unprovoked — and widely criticized — attack on American Jews that ended with the former president warning they need to “get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”
Speaking with “Morning Joe” regular Jonathan Lemire, co-host Joe Scarborough asked him if anyone close to the ex-president has any idea what was behind the post on Truth Social that set off a firestorm and was criticized by liberals and conservatives alike.
“No one knows,” LeMire admitted before adding, “It seems to have come out of nowhere, this rant from the former president over the weekend. But he has danced very dangerous to anti-Semitic remarks before, a couple moments during the campaign.”
“His defense would be my daughter is married to someone who is Jewish, Jared Kushner, therefore I can’t be anti-Semitic,” he added. “But this is repulsive stuff, and it was widely condemned, not just by the usual Democrats, there were conservatives who spoke out against this, obviously the Anti-Defamation League and other groups worried about what this could yield — we haven’t gotten anything else from the Trump camp on this.”
“Well, and again, I mean, even the fine line, Jews need to basically ‘get their act together before it’s too late,’ is obviously deeply disturbing because it’s not sending a dog whistle — it’s an out and out threat,” Scarborough interjected.
“The thing is, there were some observers that said, as always, it’s not about Jews in Israel, it’s not about Jews in America, it’s always about Donald Trump,” he continued. “He’s still smarting by the fact that over three out of four Jews in America voted for Joe Biden, so there are people close to him that suggest that still rankles him that he got beaten so badly among Jewish voters in America.”
He then added, “But to do that, and say basically they better get their act together before it’s too late, sounds ominous. It sounds ominous like saying that [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell has a quote ‘death wish’.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Watch Live: Warnock v. Walker Senate Debate
U.S. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia will debate his Republican Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker Friday evening at 7:00 PM ET.
With just weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections the highly-anticipated debate is the only one scheduled.
Walker has been embroiled in a string of scandals and exposed for countless lies. Senator Warnock, a pastor, is ahead of Walker in the polls by less than four points, according to FiveThirtyEight.
There are limited options for viewing the debate.
You can watch live below via ABC affiliate WSAV (sound on video is muted by default):
Inside Georgia you can watch live on WSAV and other Nexstar Media TV stations and Fox affiliate WAGA-TV in Atlanta.
WSAV has a list of stations.
