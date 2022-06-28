RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Ghoulish’ Greg Abbott Slammed as a ‘Monster’ for ‘Inhumane’ Response to Deaths of 50 People Locked in Tractor-Trailer
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is coming under fire for his response to the deaths of what authorities now say are the deaths of 50 people found in San Antonio locked in a tractor-trailer that crossed the border into the United States. 16 people, including young children, were found alive and hospitalized.
It is being called “the deadliest migrant-smuggling operation in memory.”
“These deaths are on Biden,” the two-term governor running for re-election tweeted Monday night. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”
Many on social media noted that if the border were “open,” migrants desperate to come into the U.S. wouldn’t have had to risk their lives in the back of an 18-wheeler in 101-degree Texas heat to do so. Some noted San Antonio is hours – about 150 miles – from the U.S.-Mexico border.
Others blasted Abbott for politicizing their deaths, treating them as a political “opportunity” instead of as human beings who died trying to find a better life. Some also noted Abbott has spent billions to deploy the Texas National Guard to the southern border, in what has been called a “campaign prop,” with little to show for it. (The Houston Chronicle in April put the cost to Texas taxpayers at $4 billion.)
By comparison, San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg called the deaths “a horrific human tragedy,” The New York Times reported. “The plight of migrants seeking refuge is always a humanitarian crisis.”
Abbott’s response elicited anger from many.
“So it’s not OK to politicize school shootings but it is OK to politicize migrant deaths? I see,” tweeted the LA Times’ Elvia Limón.
Republican turned Democrat Matthew Dowd:
what is wrong with you???? you are the governor of our state and you take zero responsibility for your inhumane policies at all levels.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 28, 2022
The communications director for the Libertarian Party did not hold back.
“I’m normally measured. Respectful. Not tonight,” tweeted Bekah Congdon. “Fuck you, Greg Abbott, you fucking monster. Why the fuck would people have to be smuggled into this country if we had anything resembling open borders? Are you as dumb as you are evil? Human lives. Political pawns to you.”
Others also expressed outrage:
FFS you’re right on brand Greg. If it’s open you don’t need to cram yourselves into a container to be smuggled across the border. #BetoForTexas
— From the other side of the mirror 🏴🇺🇸 (@jt1anglais) June 28, 2022
One of those times when the point is so obviously nonsensical and being used in such a grotesquely partisan, transparently opportunistic way that I don’t even have the energy to say anything to him.
— 🦎SwampLizard🦎 (@DiscoTempoJazz) June 28, 2022
If it was an “open border” they wouldn’t be sneaking in by truck.
Your thinking of Texas gun laws.
— Will Pundit (@WillPundit4Food) June 28, 2022
That doesn’t even make sense. If crossing the border undocumented seas easy, this wouldn’t have happened. That’s the whole point.
Also where’s your fucking humanity? You don’t see the loss of human life as anything but political points to be scored. Ghoulish and sickening.
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 28, 2022
Tell me again how this isn’t politizing death?
— WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt (@IfBarack) June 28, 2022
Governor Abbott, you have spent over $1B of our taxpayer money to have the National Guard at the border for over a year. This truck came in through a major port of entry on YOUR watch. https://t.co/TmRSOhEAPX
— LunA 🇺🇦 (@thelunaticcz) June 28, 2022
I’m old enough to remember when Gov Abbott was disgusted that anyone would politicize the deaths of kids gunned down at a school. https://t.co/76L74FcaVT
— Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 28, 2022
A cruel, repulsive statement from the governor of Texas. Not an ounce of humanity or empathy shown here. https://t.co/rbJUvtVF5o
— Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) June 28, 2022
These people simply are not going to help you build a culture that respects the value of human life. https://t.co/Z9lQDJWEYo
— Just look at that parking lot (@borrowedbones) June 28, 2022
Nope, this is on you & former President Trump, Biden administration fought to have Title 42 (remain in Mexico during asylum claims) lifted then lost in court. you fought to make it harder to get in, therefore more covert smuggling necessary.
— Cyndl (@cmtwx) June 28, 2022
This is a horrific take. If there were “open borders” then they wouldn’t have paid smugglers to shove them into a packed truck. Maybe it is the smugglers fault? The ones who abandoned the rig? I think all well-meaning people might actually be able to agree on this fact. https://t.co/R95DLQuEVf
— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) June 28, 2022
Or, here me out you dimwitted excuse of a person, this is the result of having such a convoluted, difficult and unfair immigration system that human beings resort to risking, and losing, their lives packed like animals in their way to the slaughter house. https://t.co/GPxPDYxpwA
— Carlos Marcano, Dick Allen Stan (@camarcano) June 28, 2022
Yesterday I fell to my knees here in beautiful San Antonio…
It is all too much now with GREG ABBOTT…
This state is on a precipice…
The #UvaldeMassacre, now 46 migrants dying a savage death in the Texas heat…
***TEXAS is an INHUMANE HELLSCAPE for LATINOS.
ABBOTT has to go. pic.twitter.com/4WIKk3yUOl
— Kathleen Vale (@SanAntoGuera) June 28, 2022
This is the most heartless, crass, inhumane, deplorable response I’ve ever seen to a tragedy of this magnitude.
For Greg Abbott, these lives mean only an opportunity to score political points by criticizing Biden. 46 lives lost — and he sees that loss as an opportunity. pic.twitter.com/h3j8N7spdG
— My dog thinks SCOTUS has lost any legitimacy. (@Mamaofthreebear) June 28, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘We Are the Christian Taliban’: White Nationalist Declares Far Right’s Goal Is Turning US Into ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
America is seeing a rise in far-right extremism, and the far-right is not trying to hide their existence or their dangerous fascistic agenda.
White nationalist Vincent James is proudly embracing criticisms the far right is the “Christian Taliban.”
“We are the Christian Taliban,” he says in video posted by Right Wing Watch. “This is the era of Christian nationalism. Christian nationalism is on the rise and people are thirsty for it. They are hungry for this. And we are the Christian Taliban. And we will not stop until ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is a reality and even worse than that,” he brags.
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” a 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, tells the tale of a dystopian America turned into “Gilead,” a far Christian right theocratic nation in which women are effectively slaves in a patriarchal society – all of which violate the ideals set forth in the U.S. Constitution.
“To be honest, yes, we do have to start rolling back the – there was this article from The Atlantic was like, well, ‘Alito is on a mission to roll back the rights of women. The rollback from past 100 years of rights that were given to women.’ Yes, yes, that is that is what we’re doing. And it’s only going to get worse for you from here.”
Watch:
If there was any doubt about the far-right’s agenda, white nationalist Vincent James makes it explicitly clear: “We are the Christian Taliban and we will not stop until The Handmaid’s Tale is a reality, and even worse than that.” pic.twitter.com/2w3rNdX7V4
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Supreme Court in Hand, Far Right Wing Prepares to ‘Take the Reins of Government’
On the same day that the Trump-enhanced far right-wing majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Heritage Foundation announced that it is leading The 2025 Presidential Transition Project, a coalition of Christian nationalist, pro-voter suppression, anti-LGBTQ-equality, anti-government, Big Lie-promoting, and Trump-cheerleading groups to “position the movement to take the reins of government” after what they expect will be a Republican victory in the 2024 presidential election. The project is being headed by former Trump administration official Paul Dans.
From the Heritage Foundation press release:
The 2025 Presidential Transition Project is focused on two key fronts—preparing the next administration with conservative policy recommendations and the properly vetted and trained personnel needed to defeat the administrative state, implement those policies, and take back America.”
Notable among the groups represented on the project’s advisory board are religious-right legal giant Alliance Defending Freedom, whose “generational win” goals include banning abortion, reversing marriage equality, and further dismantling church-state separation; the American Legislative Exchange Council, which partners right-wing lawmakers with corporate funders; and the increasingly extremist Claremont Institute, home of Trumpist coup-promoting lawyer John Eastman.
Groups represented on the project’s advisory board so far:
- Alliance Defending Freedom
- America First Legal
- American Accountability Foundation
- American Center for Law and Justice
- American Legislative Exchange Council
- American Moment
- American Principles Project
- Center for Renewing America
- Claremont Institute
- Competitive Enterprise Institute
- Concerned Women for America
- Conservative Partnership Institute
- Defense of Freedom Institute
- Family Research Council
- First Liberty Institute
- Foundation for Government Accountability
- FreedomWorks
- Leadership Institute
- Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America
- Texas Public Policy Foundation
- Young America’s Foundation
Image by Steven Damron via Flickr and a CC license
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Clarence Thomas Rants Against SPLC’s ‘Hate Group’ Designation of Anti-LGBTQ Christian Church
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday appeared to agree it is a “blatant falsehood” that a far-right Christian ministry that has claimed “homosexuals say yes” to pedophilia and promotes anti-LGBTQ lies is a “hate group” that deserves to be placed on the same map and the KKK and neo-Nazis.
Justice Thomas’ rant appears as the only opposition to the Court’s decision Monday to not take up a case that would effectively revisit the landmark First Amendment case New York Times v. Sullivan, which requires a plaintiff suing for defamation to prove “actual malice.”
Coral Ridge Ministries asked the Supreme Court to review its case, which it lost, against the Southern Poverty Law Center for designating it an anti-LGBTQ hate group. The case is not about whether or not the church is a hate group, but whether or not the Southern Poverty Law Center has the First Amendment right to say so. The court refused, but Thomas in an angry dissent wrote:
“SPLC’s ‘hate group’ designation lumped Coral Ridge’s Christian ministry with groups like the Ku Klux Klan and Neo-Nazis. It placed Coral Ridge on an interactive, online ‘Hate Map’ and caused Coral Ridge concrete financial injury by excluding it from the AmazonSmile donation program. Nonetheless, unable to satisfy the ‘almost impossible’ actual-malice standard this Court has imposed, Coral Ridge could not hold SPLC to account for what it maintains is a blatant falsehood.”
Thomas also writes:
Coral Ridge maintained that although it “opposes homosexual conduct” based on its religious beliefs, it is in no sense a “hate group.” … To the contrary, it “has nothing but love for people who engage in homosexual conduct” and “has never attacked or maligned anyone on the basis of engaging in homosexual conduct.”
That’s false.
In its iconic 2010 report, “18 Anti-Gay Groups and Their Propaganda,” the Southern Poverty Law Center explained that the “late Rev. D. James Kennedy started turning fundamentalist Coral Ridge Presbyterian into a mega-church in the 1960s.”
In an especially nasty 1989 edition of a CRM newsletter, Kennedy ran photographs of children along with the tagline, “Sex With Children? Homosexuals Say Yes!”
“Over the years,” the SPLC report adds, Rev. Kennedy “emphasized anti-gay rhetoric, particularly in his TV ministry. He recommended as ‘essential’ the virulent work of R.J. Rushdoony … who believed practicing gays should be executed.”
Image: USDA photo by Preston Keres via Flickr
