Herschel Walker Mocked for ‘Confusing the Child He Did Have’ With the One the Mother Says He Paid to Abort

Yet another apparent lie is rocking the Herschel Walker campaign. The Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia is now claiming the $700 check he sent to the mother of one of his four children was not for an abortion but that he sent it because “she’s the mother of my child.”

As many were quick to point out, when he wrote the check allegedly paid for the abortion he had not had any other children with that particular woman. Only years later did he have a child with her, one he also urged her to abort.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes sums up the issue: “he’s confusing the child he did have with the one he didn’t.”

In the video NBC News’ Kristen Welker asks Walker if he knows what the check is for.

READ MORE: ‘As a Father, He’s Done Nothing’: Herschel Walker Urged the Mother of His Child to Have a Second Abortion – NYT

“I have no idea what that could be for,” he says.

“Is that your signature?” she responds.

“It could be,” “it doesn’t matter whether that’s my signature or not,” and, “yes that’s my check,” Walker finally admits – while still refusing, despite a good deal of evidence, that he paid for her abortion.

So Herschel Walker’s new denial is that the money he sent didn’t actually pay for an abortion because the recipient is “the mother of my child” and he just sent her money for mom stuff. The only problem is that the child in question was born years after the abortion. pic.twitter.com/1VdLnfLlW1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2022

In response to Hayes, the very popular social media account pourmecoffee, once dubbed “Twitter’s Funniest Man” by The Atlantic’s Marc Ambinder, sarcastically offered up a different reason for the $700 payment: “layaway.”

Others noted Walker “conveniently” seems to have forgotten about the get well card he also sent the woman, who at the time was his girlfriend and a struggling Columbia grad student.

READ MORE: ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed of’: Herschel Walker Says if He Paid for an Abortion He Would ‘Be Forgiven’

And still others reminded that initially Walker said he had “no clue” about paying for an abortion and denied even knowing who the woman was.

In response to the video clip actress Nancy Lee Grahn, who has been active in political issues including support for reproductive rights and LGBTQ issues, condemned the GOP.

“The Republican Party stands firmly behind this pathologically disturbed man to become a US Senator, who’d vote on every important issue that effects every American life & impacts the entire world. The recklessness in winning at ALL costs under McConnell’s Party is incalculable.”

But Jay Nordlinger, the Senior editor of the right wing National Review, suggested it was too boring to be concerned with Walker’s apparent lies.

“I’m afraid I’ve come to yawn at such things. Not that they’re not important. But are they important to voters? Or to opinion journalists? I don’t think so. It seems to me the Fifth Avenue Principle applies broadly. It’s like Trump confers it on his chosen candidates.”