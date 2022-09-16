News
US Attorney in Massachusetts and DOJ Are ‘Looking Into’ DeSantis Flying 50 Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard: Report
Is enticing 50 undocumented immigrants under false pretenses to board airplanes with the promise of jobs and a better life, flying them across state lines to Martha’s Vineyard – a destination different from what they were told – with no advance warning to local officials, all on the taxpayers’ dime a crime?
That’s the question U.S. Dept. of Justice officials and the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Rachel Rollins, are discussing.
“US Attny Rachael Rollins says ‘we’re looking into’ Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘I don’t have enough information to answer’ if DeSantis broke the law, but is ‘hoping to get some input from DOJ about what our next steps might be, if any,'” reports Politico’s Lisa Kashinsky.
While the far right is falsely insisting residents of Martha’s Vineyard are infuriated that the immigrants are residing in their tiny town – Edgartown, where they walked several miles from the airport to, has a population of just 5168 people year round – people from across the Vineyard came out to volunteer.
RELATED: Legal Experts: DeSantis ‘Reckless Decision’ May Have Violated Federal Law – Immigrants Are ‘Victims of Kidnapping’
So many, in fact, according to one resident, they had to turn away people who came out to help.
Volunteers unload dinner for the 48 migrants flown here from Texas courtesy of Florida @GovRonDeSantis. They are spending another night on the Vineyard #wcvb pic.twitter.com/PDdnYof3oK
— Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) September 15, 2022
“Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement, Politico adds. “Islanders and people across Massachusetts have joined together to assist migrants that have arrived. … This is something we can do — work together, remember our values, put aside the politics and support the people who need our help.”
GOP governors in tight re-election races have now transported thousands of undocumented immigrants into blue states, including New York and Massachusetts. Also this week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bussed over 100 immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home, the United States Naval Observatory.
On Thursday California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to open a possible “RICO” and “kidnapping” investigation into GOP governors transporting thousands of migrants.
READ MORE: ‘I’d Burn the Building’: In Abortion Debate Lawmaker Says He’d Let All Children Burn to Death if He Could Only ‘Save’ Some
GOP Nominee for Governor Was Registered to Vote in NJ Until Last Year – While a State Senator in Pennsylvania: Report
Pennsylvania Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is his party’s gubernatorial nominee but was registered to vote in New Jersey for 28 years, until July of 2021, according to the New Jersey Globe.
“Records show that Mastriano voted from his family’s Hightstown home from 1982, when he turned 18, through the 2010 general election. He remained on the voter rolls until a sample ballot was returned roughly six months after the death of his mother last year,” the Globe reports.
Mastriano, who was first elected to the Pennsylvania state Senate in 2019, is a white Christian nationalist and Trump devotee who in the days before the 2021 insurrection was videotaped leading a group in prayer, asking God that the MAGA movement would overthrow the federal government, praying they would “seize the power” and “rise up” on January 6.
READ MORE: Doug Mastriano Shredded by Local Paper for ‘Chilling’ Plans to Overturn Future Elections
“It appears that Mastriano never notified Mercer County that he had left the state permanently and the U.S. Postal Service continued to deliver sample ballots to his family home in Hightstown,” the Globe adds. “After his mother died in January 2021, Mastriano’s sample ballot for last year’s primary election was returned to election officials with a handwritten note: ‘Return to sender. Moved to PA.'”
The Globe’s report also notes that “As a Pennsylvania congressional candidate in 2018, he said opposed same-sex marriage. After his election to the State Senate in a 2019 special election, he opposed a plan to ban conversion therapy.”
“Look,” On Democracy podcast host Fred Wellman tweeted, “people move to new states to run all the time. But Doug Mastriano lived in PA starting in 2012 and kept his New Jersey residency even as he ran for Congress in 2018 and State Senate in 2019 in PENNSYLVANIA! He literally didn’t vote for himself! Just bizarre judgement.”
‘Pure Essence of Judicial Corruption’: Morning Joe Panelists ‘Stunned’ by Cannon’s Ruling on Classified Docs
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was so mystified by the latest ruling by District Court judge Aileen Cannon that he wondered if it had been written by Donald Trump himself.
The federal judge selected a special master to sort through documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, but Palm Beach state attorney Dave Aronberg told “Morning Joe” that he was astonished by her reasoning to withhold top-secret government materials from the Department of Justice.
“Judge Cannon didn’t even accept that the documents, which have classified markings, and some of them have those red covers that blaze out ‘top-secret SCI,’ and she didn’t even accept that they were classified documents, and despite there was an unchallenged affidavit included by DOJ from the head of the FBI’s counterintelligence division that these were classified documents,” Aronberg said. “She ignored that and bought Trump’s argument of, ‘Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?'”
Scarborough agreed, and said the ruling was problematic and hard to understand for a number of reasons.
FROM EARLIER: ‘A form of terrorism’: MSNBC’s Heilemann slams Trump’s ‘hostage-taking’ over potential indictment
“You’re exactly right, and it’s really one of the most troubling parts of the ruling for me,” Scarborough said. “The fact that you have a judge, a district court judge who just got appointed after Trump lost, on the bench for a year or so, going, you know what, we can’t really trust the intel agencies to properly mark what is top secret — we don’t know that — and then on top of that, she’s talking about leaks. Did Donald Trump actually write this opinion?”
“Legally, it’s bizarre,” Scarborough added, “and I’m sure she’s sitting here thinking that this — maybe she’s thinking because nothing else seems to be make sense — this is her pathway, if Trump gets re-elected, to a higher court. All she’s doing is make herself radioactive, because she’s going to be reversed, and she’s done things that intel experts are saying puts America’s national security at risk. I wouldn’t want that hanging over me as a new judge.”
Analyst John Heilemann said the entire process was corrupt, because Trump’s attorneys had specifically targeted the federal courthouse where Cannon is the only judge.
“That thing that Dave pointed to that you, just talked about where she basically saying, ‘OK, so I’m this new judge, appointed here by Trump, Trump came to my court in one of the most naked examples of forum shopping I’ve ever seen, they came here looking for something, I don’t care what this looks like, I’m not just going to rule in his favor, I’m not just going to give him more than he asked for, I’m going to write my opinion that these documents that have been stamped classified, that have been reviewed by the intel community and identified as classified, that the basis of the warrant is that they are classified, they are brought back on the basis of the search and they found them to be classified,'” Heilemann said. “She in her courtroom says, ‘You know what, all of that, and the big bright red letters, classified stamped on the documents,’ she’s like, ‘I’m not sure those documents are classified.'”
“That is literally the Trumpiest thing that a Trump judge has ever written,” Heilemann said. “It’s the pure essence of the kind of judicial corruption that Trump has brought on the court system, and you know, the reason you wouldn’t do it, and the reason we’re stunned by it, you’re a country lawyer and I’m a poor country pumpkin, we used to say, that’s the thing about judges, they often depart from the person who appointed them. You can never count on it. You know, that day has passed now. A lot of these judges, and this one first and foremost, are political hacks. She doesn’t care about the stuff that any other judge would care about.”
Martha’s Vineyard Welcomes Planes of Migrant Families Sent ‘Like Cargo’ by DeSantis: ‘We’re Going to Take Care of You’
Florida’s far-right wing GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, locked in a tight re-election race with Democratic Congressman and former Governor Charlie Crist, sent two planes filled with migrants from Venezuela, including children, to the tiny resort island of Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, without notifying local authorities.
Residents, elected officials, and law enforcement welcomed their unexpected guests with open arms, providing them food, water, and shelter and the promise of care and support.
“We’re going to take care of you,” Sheriff Robert Ogden told the immigrants, The Martha’s Vineyard Times reports. “The most important thing is we get you food and shelter and water.”
“Later, the group was taken by school bus to St. Andrews Church where they will get a dinner of pizza from Edgartown Pizza and spend the night. A short time later folks from Mocha Motts arrived on the scene and provided coffee,” The Times adds.
“We’ve always been an Island of immigrants,” Democratic state Rep. Dylan Fernandes said. “We saw how incredible it is; how the Island rallied to support everyone. We’re stronger because of immigrants. America is stronger because of immigrants, and we’re going to welcome them with open arms.”
Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants. pic.twitter.com/kG5bglhbLe
— Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022
?????? pic.twitter.com/OwdLRjlK3g
— Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022
It’s unclear how the immigrants get to the island. Some reportedly say they came through Texas, but DeSantis was quick to take “credit” for what at least one legal expert wondered was legal.
“How on earth is this legal and not kidnapping?” asked former longtime DOJ official Andrew Weissmann.
Local officials were not without response to DeSantis’ “unchristian” act.
“This is deeply disgusting. This is a cruel ruse that manipulates families that are seeking a better life,” Democratic State Sen. Julian Cyr said, noting the “fundamentally racist tactics” have been used before.
NEW: Newsom Urges Garland to Open RICO, Kidnapping Investigation Over ‘Inhumane’ Use of ‘Kids as Political Pawns’
The Times reports that during the Civil Rights movement, “segregationists tricked 95 Black families into moving to Hyannis. ‘And what happened is people in Hyannis helped the families and they stayed on Cape Cod,’ Cyr said.”
U.S. Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) blasted DeSantis.
“History does not look kindly on leaders who treat human beings like cargo, loading them up and sending them a thousand miles away without telling them their destination,” Keating said. “Still, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made that choice today. Instead of working to find assistance for a group of refugees, he chose to turn them into political pawns.”
“Instead of trying to help them, he chose to charter a private jet and send them to a rural Island community late in the day and without warning so they wouldn’t have the resources at the ready to support them. But the people of Martha’s Vineyard, its vibrant immigrant community, and the Commonwealth as a whole are already calling Governor DeSantis’s bluff and rising to meet the challenge because that’s what Americans do — we help those in need,” Keating added. “I applaud Governor Baker for his administration’s efforts to step up and assist these refugees despite the lack of notice of their impending arrival, and I am disgusted by Governor DeSantis’s decision to prioritize cruelty and chaos over human dignity in today’s taxpayer-funded stunt.”
State Democratic Rep. Fernandes was not without criticism as well, and on social media he did not mince words.
“Republicans who call themselves Christians have been plotting for some time to use human lives – men, women, and children – as a political pawns. It is evil and inhumane.” he tweeted.
The Governor of one of the biggest states in the nation has been spending time hatching a secret plot to round up & ship people-children, families-lying to them about where theyre going just to gain cheap political points on Tucker Calrson and MAGA twitter. It’s fucking depraved
— Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022
.@RepDylan says Martha’s Vineyard was given no notice that planes with 50 migrants would be landing on the island. The community quickly found the migrants shelter and food. @RonDeSantisFL says he sent the planes there as part of FL’s relocation program to sanctuary destinations. pic.twitter.com/9TOgMQei0x
— Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) September 15, 2022
“These governors or whoever it is, all they care about is scoring some political points on Tucker Carlson and Fox News and the fact that they are using human lives — women, children, men — as pawns in that and just really abusing these people dropping them off in a place where they don’t know where they are with no food and water just to be able to get in Tucker Carlson and Fox News’s good graces is disgusting,” Rep. Fernandes told The Times. “It’s inhumane. These people claim to be Christians? This is about as unChristian a thing as you could be doing. It’s evil.”
